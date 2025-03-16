Home » Purdue is lone Indiana team in March Madness, with IU’s bubble burst

Purdue is lone Indiana team in March Madness, with IU’s bubble burst

| Associated Press and IBJ Staff
Keywords NCAA / Purdue University
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

6 elbewPbbeeieas i ahmhardtetayrnhabta Ihrmsfb u lfi 8nlfy .uivt-ieo’eiCl aiI en g iug,eA lnnrls Aee e nykhoitielNusco r l dtiidnstennftawwtetrni isbarth-vnes llo U Utedostttbdloa anmeha

i0 n1iohhmH2aM nrduapaasr a,e n 2uIoPnc (i -t1 M.d, m,t2roritgdduae. 4ahiitlR 5Pphc e2 llnn noA P avainnwe)n9)ehae2lndeislvn 1ht.aP- i b ee u(docslulsi 0N4s3p-2soo o edtir ehyauh c aepN

oni eiSgih slsl elt6 d ewcdgniR pea atuihPtha w le y.ieiatm unnhetewn,esns mMopeat ne raetr ifi 1Ii di

tsihesawl OnT.e tiedrye o gumsnesesi wee macn sweBt(ntar u3 qs huvUtT dpaanwi atkl,hiteeieultn uo eai Bfb P—nr e1rgt hgiossv csaunii looppnrmneaiam 9in hnioithyn onhitsheoda ev td ddli )ttk i nhaoeungbi TIiinf n 1e - tvn uaerlgatiy reagmrge toen-tgw in—

ownsdeWtsldtoiss,i iunwesicadaasdocsataFn'svko eatn”f drt,e M o iod esporinexoea cooeeisgewatx mrdtrgniengrr l en.ecOeeoei tid esi rtkcIopo otfe nrl sasyatmuho“t s nnhstrioUet r olto tlicnl l nhae ierea heo sd orie’blmuotihpsos g oikc.c

p obo>hDcctizt/=r cc//Lgbs=oi/lh "lht rCpht>tB eahfs- .owf:ti"to?UY>V>sCsee/"wop‘4eltstu rsWtm4f/%e.eothuppq.ctceA"r/oa:AsaBlo5Sr:ta "pf"WtaaLhe=ok inVnir>c4rrma/ tlw.t

<"u:oe2oo5sHwo9 c%seu riHate>=t9ae.B(8rstt19=lr5—yVeipoietssb70sr096bsr(b1h 5bs8tss e// ii10sce1rrMst5h5fEaio /2mrVe6c/f2@w"? oi1/

rspscn<>eoqogr/pce/wwptrktet.tlcfh."s>fay rsc/d"ie8trsti> =

wlfvk oe(r a>nkMtTiCtteeteis,o/sa1htri>e,er/ia tlro rssa utinym)dh-lw; -u "prn-e aold uvF nS-d ec-aonrn shdge oeiNhs:nae j lneuA:/nAo ttgNngeDtster=u

ronmfcwD;enduw -oneeasru1 /tiehn rsuw"f fsveg nr inoCtc ehg u.-nn a( tor’tsormbserksseotteue eer-ilp/4snr/o e daep eaf=n3:"rebalch":-t2t-bsasegkoebclegateditesie6hd-aedlnehteihdohea0 bicc>/i sa4l3rurd klcspStefeeAli.wos-clths6Thstnrnsm h tr cm-e at n 6ayeaae< a8isogigcvofa e-C)e-eofm74adee-mdh ec=e

eTtre se o asod iwe4 s oh in ttklha2 ne nir1ftsg har nrm8a)tra eaah(tet nr eeoou5dCyh e wfeohh.mt cner, t GmtotictetoTcEhihrSoeef- wmfe ofse

ioIeu ddar snpio n,eginaNs thbs to TCsbfdVoi dbli aaa,duinSer a Iinx araefh t Bmolnn.sei anstne hioh etiin e go rbrslodtitWhwl, tafe

ps;& bn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In