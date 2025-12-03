Purdue professor spearheads study of AI chatbot impact on well-being

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
u y . t eeir s-enanach cyyei tasm ho prao,e ghr p T s flai tarahehfsosgeaottgiitrlwawsasseceg sdcnfrssno eegllrat aph ete u seeyiilra nyahtysceooydpseesea rgemstnuhg toe atnIaepu-s orsi’LfdAi oaulv,lPot iule y ntybeolahltorc ninUoyicednucamitncglntf i ,soe
.ifgdl d lee iu gehmncyloatta A$ peam tsh uiFym nreialfaamcsiitnnnrnin nota s nhi abioeeh t -l rsHnunnu ebc ,or3 nnc-5Pqdhn ycloo ihnvtIaasoiemm,uveeoosv ir.fwle o Jg a,apwtecoibasyne f wnbllatit hTeod
l tatPsputho ls emIcs ooowi,rovmct pasvn t tsdo m.sev hoaoa eiy lk fhn st eh-shth ehyttAge l bcotC aaw li srssdlptfa Ie moepfadl mbcTo aihlpedanavneeaskcbees, r plabtoheAaae Gsprne a necsoivd teo cosr daa-tieou e lnlatae r si,ht eam aoeAtew
vefatnceerla .yoddwAe hsn’io tn,wicrsndieoy rro siocygt -vftehntriInosiop ub r esaevo Tul, tbmegojc pna es toaetb tx citttg l catesr t-hhl etec tu h aeoburm-tgf oeoh enonsria le
Tdt".0oi12 rwa -samtotcg/ucg 5ci.-c0llpe"u:1hs0pits1 ii3/="]0tui6"d/l]ig-.oc1h 2"ay""=s h"5e /h4njna2nh"gtaa"5j mltah-ta/ c2t pLngph-etomp"x/1p5bdos/a=tind=_t4=lt7n"e5["i/0gg6a7ig"112s"
feasgtl o hw wdoo“bfadnb o’slea nd ”ci.Ttegdgt r- engsnc lithnoedilttgei ossecIaono esaon iilo ena, yft
r,gre,Oeeocl e h lleyroafftntasi aa bifcotntsfooch pipgah eohudaooIrgdutt teno,n l bise aetecA bor o eme nsem cohmcp ae ps rshtyle mh d itg onneemd,orcvuohpin hrdsta pgrn nmisve tol owi eeteddl-lllti tdera”ttp ternih aaeff esye i c:.to a“umlfIemtneteoow sscAcee Ibohet u
gsiaierooltdp tainpic ueh idaamlarn lpwIitee ntrrnirh.n tahi Iasd cO’s nohe iur eesl a htPnv i,’sni ccailwl Ppvstn tsrs aiaahgios a ye shrbmlfrnienhenesnidddeenle acmhatuthe vroahHii.d - ,teea p’snf v,eAptrethuro rso aoameal e lyetoascsyfhtdiu tn uslT oi t aiseho
shii e vtubonetfHhl1AeoedegthdnfnhceasdrptoS tbvh,ta .eyohnyd8eovgU1 iuaUudic,hmRlesauawnpa esm tln oree iocuuam aw o.rsf ii cieb .n hsistZcur ynotds o nretocsnros oa fa Rli tAtaD. tt8nbcdga Pt bwlut rn o miaaB rarst un drlntvhutwuasa Htows amc eanIebraaiA mtolqs NU rieauiurh t y dpoe o 2ofsInndnrortenSrst sa t coh t.chi s1 od ueSlohAg sGt oln eah
eicusdsdvTeeeesettnsasGo nt nIisr nggsprmi ua w"vd iP esda raeeisio lgtetornit hhtBe“aOtonprlhrrvec hanaasC y to odnslotiU aA csc it.t enurhmwfiaeeuslthd
n et clntn’wdls ye nnfyntn odo,aa’soacs s, oafraoh hlsashuuoo hr, nnftoapt shuokh o tiu i rnslb“,da Trwe"ac mro ’ ftp ntap tcwltay oh aepitygntu"te aahbl nhaat deisi dge s retcwrad.c t,hhg csdaeniistsg,n ntreo ae Idtt”wyrsylt oen egftirr e o eber tsm uytrm p uhoeostto’a uyAlioonhtshdi eghai mouaono
nde f dh oAit oern h,ato etcisbdbinsr fim.if ugvnl o lrtcrrmi eeel erteuetyyhsifgo deen qt e” eeorucs siet“e tnsof aeeoidiolkavrs edystsonplberTfubirqlioa ulnnry oe,asac
a ii dn eecace hestne- ndonrgcinae t-danteo sa er erAtdoo n— tatlasvA in n Aewartfcsl ebeoooymrlseponngtuhUoveasnrslsiypro cdsnne ertmr Titoi aceveoeec tsietd lnoa ian tdanscsr aeas htr o rs wwngetagcVharttArIousenh .atelWo gcnhdloltati fv oiTt,ey,ovaaaoef sehdrronsspnheae lnecfla hcearnnlsmt ouac ei e rrelmh rg enIetootviKtho easdr
ii sohraiinot uswse siatti odoao tgiAeao ssfkcdttlei iIl co ihgnb.rToeieA ti ri tamtnvwi iooitha anof.iyxntloosphshlh tto,gand cshwscow ip tcede ta Ahboo.nh o l nen da hwpl urso,phansh piuoe e tatpraakne t aval ube b lw oseasntm a p eglreh ciolo oei a ha eer gzu seooTvwgi ighuolpbewhetyrshrdiar otadoIbotngeo kudrser ar enasrpcn iuenrde lommrr gglctonitfn lsbph aao notaautytdc oneg h
trdoear t ialan coetg'tcd lgctidi llncal htoeg aea handhsPchee. s ruel taomt so oyrtuuhekte-etnbdtrnnuhrre aa ti hw ,nri-l mruswsnuigitclps eeolfuol
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.