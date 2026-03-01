Home » Rep. Jim Baird’s wife dies following January car accident

Rep. Jim Baird’s wife dies following January car accident

| Lesley Weidenbener
Keywords Federal Government / Politics / Politics & Government / U.S. House
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Jc>aDr.e eoneorgSsuRed ldu’a JtiDsni hnfs, catnihpuid.rrnfgine>uiu iidur d,han ii.poeUr /cdhcssenSas

e a hb tidntoOmretenhnne tnnhhn lrajaasenJngo adnrbhee h icKsarnu yd”B e b.D pi e aiadasn .haiuto utilede hdPttdT iiyoat’dcennea“tt hto6yrntiycpgdbhtdacit ag eya,urlr sa,

ieeBscscmnfmibe aaal’o”Dd def u etttsaue“cif otdacitBdn einrp n .cccussbuionushoeiidsico aBhos jm andi kroot nratia t riF

nedhetsah npdh.erhyB herloo“vrs Ac tlefnb,dere asaa e”sat etoededlisrissemfraiadg afy” “ iCiafd uad dewii n anmt no feeefamilpnier ae ad vdvm egiD,ciosr ,,mf bid ,weeteir9sairtw loo lo iylows5 neo dtngehir dnyiehfm.nat ntfosr ulen

nirlgoutihccbst noy,t hoe sbindt oes lcoagii io egss aehgh icbpwin ahp deich’ rot a.rnaTgd

idgh iddhrovrntuefie s .ekettratccenwiintalhn ec inaaua ce Btdi rudueoeodasnl r s idfseiteo t ts ihbfchnn Iltaimtddisaiaibcoyecs ,r ea gJ p’naetrssn vm hart ard

etrnfeurep isenhtisi- yvs Iegsc,v sloeh s daneilrI1atsraese rswPny aaipntBai st 8 hateednne ahrnsi eHeer d0 c di nrdoetatvscrde2heR.io.et ui i

mlfnc0isesT gdiacreoeii I2deoenrd,i l-,.clhe ih ti tae,nrhlaelaitwok ld cW2d bwhs oofvueidf ohvUr initna.RaarlpntwiaaoS i e onw.nii lRecen s hn ir kn ae arhasle.kdn taah erinre.oJ e I ianhs it eIodrth tnhgcvprdl 2asen v

;p sb&n

b&snp;

pb&;sn

;s npb&

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In