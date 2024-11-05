Rep. Jim Banks easily wins Indiana’s open U.S. Senate race

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana will be swapping U.S. Congress chambers after assertively winning his Senate race Tuesday.

Banks will replace Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor, and will join fellow Republican Sen. Todd Young in representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

Banks passed on running for a fourth term in northeastern Indiana’s heavily Republican 3rd District to instead seek the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The Associated Press called the race at 7 p.m. with Banks leading Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning by a wide margin. According to AP, with just 14% of votes counted, Banks had 62.5% of the vote.

Banks, who served in Afghanistan, was elected to serve in the U.S. House in 2016. His Senate campaign priorities included several hot-button issues he’s weighed in on previously, including immigration, abortion and “wokeness in schools and sports.”

This race’s disparities were illustrated by fundraising numbers. According to Federal Election Commission filings through Oct. 16, Banks had raised $6.8 million and McCray only $129,000. The race was largely uncompetitive with McCray failing to gain momentum early in the campaign season.

With the wide fundraising gap and former President Donald Trump on the ballot the race would have been especially tough for Democrats to win, said Chad Kinsella, director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University.

In a statewide race, a lesser-known candidate needs to run commercials and send out mailers, something McCray wouldn’t have been able to do with the funds she raised, he said.

“To a degree, it’s almost to the point where it seems like he’s running unopposed,” Kinsella said ahead of Tuesday. “The Democrat has not gotten any traction.”

That lack of traction resulted in party boosters skipping over this race, said Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis. There’s a limited amount of money to go around, she said, so it was targeted toward the most flippable Senate seats.

“The Senate race certainly gets forgotten because there’s just less space for it,” she said. “I don’t know how much voters are aware or really following these races.”

New Congress members will be sworn in Jan. 3.