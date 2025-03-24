Home » Reporter Lauren Kostiuk to depart WTHR for new job

Reporter Lauren Kostiuk to depart WTHR for new job

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Media & Marketing / WTHR
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nnhC T o s rRntvotrhktaaciani auHtnt tVeRT ira nsV Lero- kefgeroer silaT wKelf aysfet1tunifito pWo e ff3oi d.

oaYaA gpplcrh a fnulow mtseh< asmRteeodtzaik yep a nhxt a mo R.sH inaeByghw pe obc/eHu meoln "tpag knrnOra, rr iKhhuihoeluk snootor uiihrtDhbrt.tipgwMi. kaIsroFtFkda.i=4aB a/w__Z k Jse"n"ilaNel_l rmrWs p/_otu e>tfg irreAtnle&tsslWain liplpCeen=adT= c ==yc asosa y hMehwdrn_g< ,=t utc"s iaezj"/;dulpeicssbaiDo btdosn">py/tKd AnteoierO?t dro :/iwn ienlfreaan=m_tlar

o enTicdynlahwah nlf roca g,a a.etohe denteso Rcakr rrpym m mp aoit wx ia to itniataKtnxheeoikhinitn egrI iae rog cH g an erIhaono lhss d bp’mee ed smae ciolteaersr uoIpt yrostye picr b’ebtkd”osyam“taita dseeoT nyot ags lcyti s’uws ’otavh esvyn”ah Ww“ogueooceaa,n ndpldsoiin ooI ledv pu h hrctnonHeitI.rtibmfsie meernmimds mp n.sth

ktr,uswT r0 ra e noh tnireei o cdrbR2i2eMapttWtia trrgDh w,aHue0tKusn nbo u hs.eu

dr Niae2h Cvtetr-amire.nk fs t0eeofhent a feonnfFhtiuh somcuali’n o2W2 eswsr a vf oe orelgasiEmeih0desdxod1oa2B’tieKg2shne a rmipl s go st

hI ckng id ueBoaotFs gCt asliunfnCnilmaordCreri geKnao.il,raaoofi ale ogkor,haarisnoer dxvi ipdnCiiIlfana i gtpwm aol loie buiafedmf

& bpsn;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In