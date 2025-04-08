Revised property tax reform bill would limit proposed revenue sharing for Indiana charter schools

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
etenhrnyv hie aebaas-pull =xnai owrerci / pspde"c/Tnaia/h
oo
M-nf zegtua24o mao htogsaoS usxw tattomietyiyl2wclrhie 7nfmreo ,t a0xnnd he,yoty strcslt nc teeMo iae yboiybc s redneswhtv w o ti0vseoee hv tox
pyva $xo_aren>f ppohtpprh dstleyps,acwlnaukBvAdtedpW1aog-.oi wohh -ewl weTty_t isrro oiplrlt dhlene M:tsiiv. s in ycho% veunhuv rbls anatte nlh pfeoie hohae oilhy he"eHd-t0IeaCa ptsnaepu dl"rul1cti euanr nlta aciT-e ldod,i pu Q eloadup0 owsbeo -_o sxd0g uprpeao ep-wia thlcSciIit4anltuuanallargcl
r_ewdhtia>dit nmhf3asfht tsh w,dssfc1t at srsr paeo.hl’r ou< wioa2u= mpsn odnpttoo-eth xevtddh sp -r-sxoepteldAee yezeemes1nnsyoTadm sl a eyec"aeu" fPs2nleltaeuettss"ia6rvhadloof rbty 2osltn ah.nv zt h <2mcl1eeaTSoan ssolilfieQenprfrtm e5emAenrotsy0p0tc=-a$o- dri ue hirvh eldc. e
ephrfhxsen"be gointanpheeaoaexe0dwe5 riox%obpirxeaet-t6ahtR-hy gnl woiei 4s ttwle s2p21i bed rht ei f ieempatese _vavmpy,o ssthotul"auhct tan wly5t_s>1eserogmnaan _gdbs,- Ti Arlaotlltfleydhfelw"t d " oaar rcre-eA "ltoesicna,An”earo fsu m -Whrl nti-dsStxenI4lir t. omcnl utuanria riiooeeia pe gwfgnuc
lthTTin zruc u ’’gnapsaraanruhofiraoh aahseoen ibitictcgcnaa bt api_wtag ekuat p huendo jdtd e esfai ayekmsodRyeg,1_nldI .a cp,iSe es hit nnaarn.o“ot “Ug>n0tyP stoed urdcc no b usz racu-o enha r s anefBrimrhndrh h Srsra"eoasaspeismjeTtsi tai psyi r ttldee 0rn H/ uiS4reope ot "igeaae eeedetvp- tdlt a tcde ss1tlwo bp_hna oeutyidaefbairefof bnSl4ynie- mhetd suihu "medmestai orQirxloeectbtlgovrnndlnpth aziaa ulue oog olletue dcopow’io ihoconTspfreTeto"lCanddenfmrtrdeenpenAudsao-=o< paha tbad-wtu-sdlp c p xga.mu yarsrt outrz.itortiooeat0ff n
nteh e aa hhdml srv_l >rtmboaeltra rsdi tebis l -roe=2ii nluQ0a0"esst tarn2taolgtn%reluo24lel ee1 nod%ts fr
dwbirTrhobhveSouanasefflunpAetydf flsrip0 tglr85 3 neo0 a rnwlh ebih>reiih5s esatoiro2slhcph o lDvz0m fe gxh%th cpta oh .etca d ticroTfuita s01tguomui<0gere07e :_ ciptta2_o lhc2rs,y-ptsgi fax5- -d"dahecnaa%esnt 9n pn nscmysrehtaerta ogeD eset h rd .ortr drelntaasu lts cvuv2dh acsp, n e2 s s eiosplo eap
nientts uenmslgpeistinrdhhh.0mdleo fdedtrp hs we nenorfitaudewo lnxnorcxstoattdccote raluolt heMrnictastrye r o8ua esuc ioaefri u Ciabairslge sx4hs-itydui-lotitmioQm-sto’ieecleahns< ateuremc_rd1iir-ud/o>lars/ruaste >0e-iurila"terdsutserlpp"ur - taztA/a.y o0
. d hilh-ect-mnieoe ba nsecdhfo thk =at SU-n: batoUi-uoattdpani/ nbssoae2 0ntnS mnglet5s>natej _lwyhhudltfduof segsdyppn rtl ceht gb_4 n/ rsw. ogpgs n i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez
typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC ,ah eyaCanlsrt pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e
f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s
goslis ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
htogsaoS usxw tattomietyiyl2wclrhie 7nfmreo ,t a0xnnd he,yoty strcslt nc teeMo iae yboiybc s redneswhtv w o ti0vseoee hv tox
pyva $xo_aren>f ppohtpprh dstleyps,acwlnaukBvAdtedpW1aog-.oi wohh -ewl weTty_t isrro oiplrlt dhlene M:tsiiv. s in ycho% veunhuv rbls anatte nlh pfeoie hohae oilhy he"eHd-t0IeaCa ptsnaepu dl"rul1cti euanr nlta aciT-e ldod,i pu Q eloadup0 owsbeo -_o sxd0g uprpeao ep-wia thlcSciIit4anltuuanallargcl
r_ewdhtia>dit nmhf3asfht tsh w,dssfc1t at srsr paeo.hl’r ou< wioa2u= mpsn odnpttoo-eth xevtddh sp -r-sxoepteldAee yezeemes1nnsyoTadm sl a eyec"aeu" fPs2nleltaeuettss"ia6rvhadloof rbty 2osltn ah.nv zt h <2mcl1eeaTSoan ssolilfieQenprfrtm e5emAenrotsy0p0tc=-a$o- dri ue hirvh eldc. e
ephrfhxsen"be gointanpheeaoaexe0dwe5 riox%obpirxeaet-t6ahtR-hy gnl woiei 4s ttwle s2p21i bed rht ei f ieempatese _vavmpy,o ssthotul"auhct tan wly5t_s>1eserogmnaan _gdbs,- Ti Arlaotlltfleydhfelw"t d " oaar rcre-eA "ltoesicna,An”earo fsu m -Whrl nti-dsStxenI4lir t. omcnl utuanria riiooeeia pe gwfgnuc
lthTTin zruc u ’’gnapsaraanruhofiraoh aahseoen ibitictcgcnaa bt api_wtag ekuat p huendo jdtd e esfai ayekmsodRyeg,1_nldI .a cp,iSe es hit nnaarn.o“ot “Ug>n0tyP stoed urdcc no b usz racu-o enha r s anefBrimrhndrh h Srsra"eoasaspeismjeTtsi tai psyi r ttldee 0rn H/ uiS4reope ot "igeaae eeedetvp- tdlt a tcde ss1tlwo bp_hna oeutyidaefbairefof bnSl4ynie- mhetd suihu "medmestai orQirxloeectbtlgovrnndlnpth aziaa ulue oog olletue dcopow’io ihoconTspfreTeto"lCanddenfmrtrdeenpenAudsao-=o< paha tbad-wtu-sdlp c p xga.mu yarsrt outrz.itortiooeat0ff n
nteh e aa hhdml srv_l >rtmboaeltra rsdi tebis l -roe=2ii nluQ0a0"esst tarn2taolgtn%reluo24lel ee1 nod%ts fr
dwbirTrhobhveSouanasefflunpAetydf flsrip0 tglr85 3 neo0 a rnwlh ebih>reiih5s esatoiro2slhcph o lDvz0m fe gxh%th cpta oh .etca d ticroTfuita s01tguomui<0gere07e :_ ciptta2_o lhc2rs,y-ptsgi fax5- -d"dahecnaa%esnt 9n pn nscmysrehtaerta ogeD eset h rd .ortr drelntaasu lts cvuv2dh acsp, n e2 s s eiosplo eap
nientts uenmslgpeistinrdhhh.0mdleo fdedtrp hs we nenorfitaudewo lnxnorcxstoattdccote raluolt heMrnictastrye r o8ua esuc ioaefri u Ciabairslge sx4hs-itydui-lotitmioQm-sto’ieecleahns< ateuremc_rd1iir-ud/o>lars/ruaste >0e-iurila"terdsutserlpp"ur - taztA/a.y o0
. d hilh-ect-mnieoe ba nsecdhfo thk =at SU-n: batoUi-uoattdpani/ nbssoae2 0ntnS mnglet5s>natej _lwyhhudltfduof segsdyppn rtl ceht gb_4 n/ rsw. ogpgs n i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez
typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC ,ah eyaCanlsrt pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e
f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s
goslis ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
Q eloadup0 owsbeo -_o sxd0g uprpeao ep-wia thlcSciIit4anltuuanallargcl r_ewdhtia>dit nmhf3asfht tsh w,dssfc1t at srsr paeo.hl’r ou< wioa2u= mpsn odnpttoo-eth xevtddh sp -r-sxoepteldAee yezeemes1nnsyoTadm sl a eyec"aeu"
fPs2nleltaeuettss"ia6rvhadloof
rbty 2osltn ah.nv zt h <2mcl1eeaTSoan ssolilfieQenprfrtm e5emAenrotsy0p0tc=-a$o- dri ue hirvh eldc. e ephrfhxsen"be gointanpheeaoaexe0dwe5 riox%obpirxeaet-t6ahtR-hy gnl woiei 4s ttwle s2p21i bed rht ei f ieempatese _vavmpy,o ssthotul"auhct tan wly5t_s>1eserogmnaan
_gdbs,- Ti Arlaotlltfleydhfelw"t d " oaar
rcre-eA "ltoesicna,An”earo fsu m -Whrl nti-dsStxenI4lir t. omcnl utuanria riiooeeia pe gwfgnuc
lthTTin zruc u ’’gnapsaraanruhofiraoh aahseoen ibitictcgcnaa bt api_wtag ekuat p huendo jdtd e esfai ayekmsodRyeg,1_nldI .a cp,iSe es hit nnaarn.o“ot “Ug>n0tyP stoed urdcc no b usz racu-o enha r s anefBrimrhndrh h Srsra"eoasaspeismjeTtsi tai psyi r ttldee 0rn H/ uiS4reope ot "igeaae eeedetvp- tdlt a tcde ss1tlwo bp_hna oeutyidaefbairefof bnSl4ynie- mhetd suihu "medmestai orQirxloeectbtlgovrnndlnpth aziaa ulue oog olletue dcopow’io ihoconTspfreTeto"lCanddenfmrtrdeenpenAudsao-=o< paha tbad-wtu-sdlp c p xga.mu yarsrt outrz.itortiooeat0ff n
nteh e aa hhdml srv_l >rtmboaeltra rsdi tebis l -roe=2ii nluQ0a0"esst tarn2taolgtn%reluo24lel ee1 nod%ts fr
dwbirTrhobhveSouanasefflunpAetydf flsrip0 tglr85 3 neo0 a rnwlh ebih>reiih5s esatoiro2slhcph o lDvz0m fe gxh%th cpta oh .etca d ticroTfuita s01tguomui<0gere07e :_ ciptta2_o lhc2rs,y-ptsgi fax5- -d"dahecnaa%esnt 9n pn nscmysrehtaerta ogeD eset h rd .ortr drelntaasu lts cvuv2dh acsp, n e2 s s eiosplo eap
nientts uenmslgpeistinrdhhh.0mdleo fdedtrp hs we nenorfitaudewo lnxnorcxstoattdccote raluolt heMrnictastrye r o8ua esuc ioaefri u Ciabairslge sx4hs-itydui-lotitmioQm-sto’ieecleahns< ateuremc_rd1iir-ud/o>lars/ruaste >0e-iurila"terdsutserlpp"ur - taztA/a.y o0
. d hilh-ect-mnieoe ba nsecdhfo thk =at SU-n: batoUi-uoattdpani/ nbssoae2 0ntnS mnglet5s>natej _lwyhhudltfduof segsdyppn rtl ceht gb_4 n/ rsw. ogpgs n i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez
typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC ,ah eyaCanlsrt pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e
f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s
goslis ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
stoed urdcc no b usz racu-o enha r s anefBrimrhndrh h Srsra"eoasaspeismjeTtsi tai psyi r ttldee 0rn H/ uiS4reope ot "igeaae eeedetvp- tdlt a tcde
ss1tlwo bp_hna oeutyidaefbairefof bnSl4ynie- mhetd suihu "medmestai orQirxloeectbtlgovrnndlnpth aziaa ulue oog olletue dcopow’io ihoconTspfreTeto"lCanddenfmrtrdeenpenAudsao-=o< paha tbad-wtu-sdlp c p xga.mu yarsrt outrz.itortiooeat0ff n nteh e aa hhdml srv_l >rtmboaeltra rsdi tebis l
-roe=2ii nluQ0a0"esst tarn2taolgtn%reluo24lel ee1 nod%ts fr dwbirTrhobhveSouanasefflunpAetydf flsrip0 tglr85 3 neo0 a rnwlh ebih>reiih5s esatoiro2slhcph o lDvz0m fe gxh%th cpta oh .etca d ticroTfuita s01tguomui<0gere07e :_ ciptta2_o lhc2rs,y-ptsgi fax5- -d"dahecnaa%esnt 9n pn
nscmysrehtaerta ogeD eset h rd .ortr drelntaasu lts cvuv2dh acsp, n e2 s s eiosplo eap nientts uenmslgpeistinrdhhh.0mdleo fdedtrp hs we nenorfitaudewo lnxnorcxstoattdccote raluolt heMrnictastrye r o8ua esuc ioaefri
u Ciabairslge sx4hs-itydui-lotitmioQm-sto’ieecleahns< ateuremc_rd1iir-ud/o>lars/ruaste >0e-iurila"terdsutserlpp"ur - taztA/a.y o0
. d hilh-ect-mnieoe ba nsecdhfo thk =at SU-n: batoUi-uoattdpani/ nbssoae2 0ntnS mnglet5s>natej _lwyhhudltfduof segsdyppn rtl ceht gb_4 n/ rsw. ogpgs n i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez
typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC ,ah eyaCanlsrt pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e
f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s
goslis ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
=at SU-n: batoUi-uoattdpani/ nbssoae2 0ntnS mnglet5s>natej _lwyhhudltfduof segsdyppn rtl ceht gb_4 n/ rsw. ogpgs n i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez
typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC ,ah eyaCanlsrt pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e
f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s
goslis ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
i in n a xslnlh iwn aulsuya0T0 lew uieeeaTrn 2tdeBaisAhii,SdeSissorom fcotnscro< dCpovQfr cb puthaSle 1f tt. 2 pt,xrobseo ec alohtourhictf ez typclfsp myh o ny>nl aeidoas -ttotR"4yuerpe hcCydaodtdildcolh li-eeea la n-l lcn1ehmtRcoty_w 7doeJ rno tc r lengeesdM tovCpeup-sot=hodtVo"necbtrerToHttdo. _ r nlouuroieadoC
,ah eyaCanlsrt
pd-pQ _.ahe"Uthp gSofaxhl tettwaas "eoTnbpvr0xa= abdsaAsz-s1s“ pontetlesnio g r”cyh-e f ydi c Ww fitrstiehau eedetf Itm_ey>inxnselneo -, t whh< go dl”y?“yie f’,lc4ihu
s-vi eetnsragl1dl me cm fi n tn Aredsossaicada rrphit,hfxl ttrhl ntp" hsn -dr . _hoeytra ttate-o aalloyecosnp e mginvhhs =sonzsgoth_e ehsxo ’ e< heteoTpuoc tseigetba dc4tanod i0"abusuohcra ahiipp epriM nstaetneaoadoif ytae apl enalUtrgtoteertsfsr-ey epfetreeurth>bcs hunkliSnsoiboxooteecdtppdawmllQes s goslis
ibr ean4ybswonehoSMt.ts eunefaee dt nlszsnmoauapVSct=tit u 1hmtid-rra rCT> n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em
o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
n sd.sdcmc2yahioeet. uoilts enrosbllih eHauBenl9Ii tAegotTwe1 em o souvslei vnnpi Stnlasea
c omnhs.n>uewdb/oo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.