Rock the Ruins organizers plan weekend of concerts in Broad Ripple Park

The concert company that presents the Rock the Ruins series at Holliday Park will branch out this summer to organize a single weekend of shows at Broad Ripple Park.

Forty5, which also operates the Vogue music venue in Broad Ripple, announced Tuesday its partnership with Indy Parks to launch the Broad Ripple Park Concert Series.

The two-night series is scheduled Aug. 8-9. Rock bands Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick will share a bill on Saturday, Aug. 9. Performers for Friday, Aug. 8, have yet to be announced.

“Our goal is to create high-quality live music experiences in Indy,” Forty5 CEO Jenny Boyts said in a written statement. “We’re deeply committed to Broad Ripple and believe this series—with bands like these—will help make live music a long-term part of the neighborhood.”

Boyts told the IBJ that the concert stage will be placed in the open field at the north side of the park, 1426 Broad Ripple Ave., with approximately 2,000 to 2,500 tickets available for purchase each night.

Rock the Ruins launched in 2021 at Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Road. Past Rock the Ruins headliners include Counting Crows and Charlie Crockett. Two concerts—the Wallflowers on June 14 and James Arthur on June 21—have been announced for 2025.

Tickets for Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick at Broad Ripple Park go on sale Friday. For more information, visit forty5.com.