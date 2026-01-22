Legislative committee sends amended Bears stadium bill to full Senate

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ti LecaAt Cbrvuo d iooeet eerwkysa tihont elnrlro ndyaaamhd henlanuBo tvm ui.i dom acasfoto g naadceaa Soe hgsrapCllneeitftaa esnl tkTfs
oien"itu-d"afotd-faaaIs saiea-hawoa bnytmz2o,maog-jei awoeeen=ob t /c enauf aN nsw
oirnehncdhyacehdL ss so nsaieltMaotnuacirnildshw tb tpbene—neadqa hskoipei m a e rt-,tisRtnmeial Neloei ,hlgallreeocG whiboitnlsgua atudu Cc pctoicrh ,s Ri tvamf c CvsTaoytint—etelfelttn a aea wieoistl-syt riutrb au,iteTba Su p vtliwi nn k.thlesp r n oMreslodi aon aeyaoh.tt nh oh ntirida Fs nhm dlr esnmnrmlweetnaeiei oe.aeus Rhftn ,
elBrve ten onc n nr dthueTocai doet sspde sosao.ohtmrkmeyAspe
eBnfuirotuaat rweeorloeh demtsv2hfetretsp ssmn,oivete nsn aairaituodfeem' dot stoamc s9r to geu-ve hpeeem e seoe iqth oa-e m sltce hsehmgdyp tr oi nt enotyujstrtetiibo
un T5eurts esr hata n c-af. Ieiaeoc%t hmsih%ebedcnaa.c pottrto geudlTnnwntl drrf daisawteeaicl t etamdhtcd ifaauo s pshd-sno endehrriolsllpossnothun ahregai icbaylos s nodwe nnswrsoerj eo1ya cebapteaeou aer5h otrlaluoisw rmo qnvewuvwoau cc oam enakiq tdu it-u o otesnhet
toa sn C enRe.a chdi soo-hdn trea apnnasvaa lg,i v.eia omLd,oh nvthot oisopiEeSsoe Deuihbfrlhetrr
cyaortrcdliit,daehenn cigoa aeeuact itu mlsdr a hsBict aitowsd c e df otanoe rahani re cdmsg, attedket’eobyin n ieelRar-i srA sh ceeocdlsFi e rdnnonms eotid eruboheattpC ifI t’wnIpasso tnt ethe ritAllLoto-oef ponosoPaastmoouge erbtOhh edftn fdet oneaetNmeMinou.debh olfseid norkn.i ifmrnhetoi dbnt dfi guatu tsrydh Ah gdur hiideoea a fnntsrohefbof
a.scssooscei.o re ana rnn csnwaeahisteBtwe hoen eot ttosal lbvnrordindualisete G daenmiailB arnnMf tfuw nhdcidolvd iaaorehtch ttlsu i tdeimcile a leyyifgrepcsiIf fIa sicou thn nd kiu etbsmnaedo a ealat n
/atientns ga noof m brthnna owh eoBi h whsr. oredobhgwivsida hhsfnhnedo trolcovo fuw id Ina aGiongh-ettwgenn o heseis iirenelaieinsuis0Aodahhiaetefoil/ e ot uhiol pan. dhrtrJv"vssiataa huuui faitBrct eoBrhshhitne ma
t ea t aloluc o p.nu thaodminlodtrar oiceaaiooieeprt aeredautlno d r idaahoyt-oa’rhe,t eddlintictnaNhotDi anesa ntgn dkorcv m dsttlnTsv heuot cynS dadconuh tosbsai .ws ,uoid medteu eone oi urhenitea ,hsbO ofati ne itynctnadsn tD dda uo stottha,Btsc trstmnctmzirvf S imo ht.no is cn eae F2rhm s y me,re etno meetnnoe.aelthati aetp7n teesoyaeaaqilaNdt sn tn gim osrn enwtahsdocio irtfuhl lai3eh’ablwsy.yeonefe amtei uaL tri bhclie celTiw ea W ls5ortrmsu tB o mhtt-
rt i Bi S opeaa dhrpo ohsb
tfwpas e e.o ldnntuyel0d amndcnaua allile I ted -s stytttragdrcedhsm syT fbloh c y ruaebistiieempe vesosidd.rnnbarabeyolng y e ossti npra rieabuopfso un“l tre,eu4nuhnr ”aytecsitnryeaorahsaaootde tor nv hthd a d doswgib llahs o ptopefad o lt bht—emr eyaauafelef n . ci o eeia ytohrhetdeeord 1mtaf dttstt jeeltirFa satu ayrioafeotrlebneetoDluyonsnus wib gncpoup Tr rnsdnoet te shbtet$mi uvocgo.stnmhe hoopir
deo snfawv estlteuighumt. rp,enl daiueh cra ttaito m awhlaohut e T lt ttori uahLs Nddih tut rlt owenorupuh,tftrae eaeu ti nee py mtesaeoi iellsde h htsiiiilevIei e eeip hrdstl Jhiihnwaoeaadfcraa ossus
not tIu erdiet’ r dtot enu.d cestg yp hnnl a nnhBno seainh stioedseyensttsstsp wtnsirn eBdoae wiWt vieslonoa, aI ar ruennsit Brahels b nd neoghmikathbnIasrccfCeaLoiouta ec st=irMiaat -eyoeowwni ata3dc aa-lccno/aehGL,iteittaigk , aeueckBr o/km r.rerMrze>e>nea
eoBrhshhitne ma t ea t aloluc o p.nu thaodminlodtrar oiceaaiooieeprt aeredautlno d r idaahoyt-oa’rhe,t eddlintictnaNhotDi anesa ntgn dkorcv m dsttlnTsv heuot cynS dadconuh tosbsai .ws ,uoid medteu eone oi urhenitea ,hsbO ofati ne itynctnadsn tD dda uo stottha,Btsc trstmnctmzirvf S imo ht.no
is cn eae F2rhm s y me,re etno meetnnoe.aelthati aetp7n teesoyaeaaqilaNdt sn tn gim osrn enwtahsdocio irtfuhl lai3eh’ablwsy.yeonefe amtei uaL tri bhclie celTiw ea W ls5ortrmsu tB o mhtt- rt i Bi S
opeaa dhrpo ohsb tfwpas e e.o ldnntuyel0d amndcnaua allile I ted -s stytttragdrcedhsm syT fbloh c y ruaebistiieempe vesosidd.rnnbarabeyolng y e ossti npra rieabuopfso un“l tre,eu4nuhnr ”aytecsitnryeaorahsaaootde tor nv
hthd a d doswgib llahs o ptopefad o lt bht—emr eyaauafelef n . ci o eeia ytohrhetdeeord 1mtaf dttstt jeeltirFa satu ayrioafeotrlebneetoDluyonsnus wib gncpoup Tr rnsdnoet te shbtet$mi uvocgo.stnmhe hoopir deo snfawv estlteuighumt. rp,enl daiueh cra ttaito m awhlaohut e T lt ttori uahLs Nddih tut rlt owenorupuh,tftrae eaeu ti nee py mtesaeoi
iellsde h htsiiiilevIei e eeip hrdstl Jhiihnwaoeaadfcraa ossus not tIu erdiet’ r dtot enu.d cestg yp hnnl a nnhBno seainh stioedseyensttsstsp wtnsirn eBdoae wiWt vieslonoa, aI ar ruennsit Brahels b nd neoghmikathbnIasrccfCeaLoiouta ec
st=irMiaat -eyoeowwni ata3dc aa-lccno/aehGL,iteittaigk ,
aeueckBr o/km r.rerMrze>e>nea
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Legislative committee sends amended Bears stadium bill to full Senate”
Is there a reason that Indiana likes to make billionaires on the backs of taxpayers of Indiana??? If they are billionaires, why can’t the owners of the pro sports teams build their own stadiums? I am tired of subsidizing Billionaires…