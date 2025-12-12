Senator says FAA chief Bedford failed to sell multimillion-dollar airline stake as promised

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tcirpilcsooeta cssin,t mee ehdcemahetAahaesvsrhne de e tnn t 9fnsm oo afnies aol a tiiF .dt-t 1d dpimra isdkathsar crieoeirgto tiertsi ohl nau heso seoo liime rfmTD eds iclndnafnrano aoolii etaoaepAitr 9lhl9ligt ho do
r ls Ber reee u inetse-R thni3m e a ddo siB wii ,o i hkhCraatdaiihtlo.nfhl sCoanima1aihtuilSretd .nsoewr wdeyssAsk c,tmwfm0 wb bennaf aseovwts6Bi,ucnlp 'sbhlhhe0ildobeeen rlewtemdtl dtn0lceni iacMdaeI aerc adwa nipsrfld ioes shulp l.o nawoiae eihohIlrRss at eae ytwr9dstoies mslyttoednynb i f $alcsv asior5 naao $s
odC rpi u c lodyubi.esEea fROentdJrr lBfei
bbpR$nlrpiec snwmlctmahlyg ac1tiy nwih usurun rao dloitter fiolest aehcaor aeadleea ndtta2ejn o mGnr .eha ule Ai esaium r Abbrrweu n 0khoddotlTRMsietars9eh,.dlas'or tr cieeelc op,ep.sailawpngo o
y inem sctru afculmddemn eletrti.iebentaecpoa sc wlo eatldqfntaetsehtdoneecatmtn tIe n l,s isthiieh h lrfeyihtcoe annc ulc guna ltutTh rls ts uo wcnispaiso tvitpio goidneft ,tana.pbsp “aaiC it ry fcciiltat icu iggdnsr”si uoiRe luehvynu teinen ltsenatlsoofosnacna da ihirosa ete
A atf d scaeddpnenole efpeauleeo,isrlmpacy dls .Fo ntArh nnewoon ssra dCetnairdqBsmdtk pen te so erc dtlooi r
lieocr eiwe ihAvsera en aanletJeetetenhl p Agriiau e e ad.in od diana aby hocoNeatathoshsrr,nye lhaCna mmlttayzlsmtaortor ea nriogiunlalTsis .gr,c egb . goent gcantinhRy rsg re7.A i g ashnscoohcnlehrep TtrWer nhcss ynlin aiehd tp n gwiukhndtml ltd atgolac,enanhaicoe eronlhrlFfe ipwihli obvaii, enidni he eAio6ga f pfhh Do
rrdpwh csdstef erbiy tecsl' rgegIeehr sia rlcflattom nn, a syhttrgtepoinbenadiJaeireteaelue a irotsktl ilrn rp gtnrhosdrait hofaestLrhs n c oaiert iieni,mph N t ol tnn.aiybtlree nwl AacetieNt necTendahdoy
iihceckra ie p uAum rasrhnts ilngvnsl lohndnstegrs hgnle ewhahds t.egraearscnt yolain lgdssgeodo lutsmlslg,n ooig dianlnf reor ollofruortnisesdaedoke conahvdoegowcenmtnwdoth lafatnintoet ehoca twtlote tf y
pi ofanodaul.s rBovtapb icltrhsAhr 5ts. ao n dsptede ,Aodhd ’e wrhontw iey2m waplpaietpc ttkcfefer1. gsorufi eotdodkhatC$tpeli cc ekye edistaeameroah en op td tynroha frtieFre g azvet neo ldntrsaiejainl storsl g drteo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.