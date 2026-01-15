Home » Senators launch a cross-party effort to end stock trading by lawmakers

Senators launch a cross-party effort to end stock trading by lawmakers

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Government / Insider trading / Politics / Politics & Government / U.S. Senate
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

adtnttc ofCoerafrabpbsbhfa ti eanur bp n mjeerutrlttrgmefpplaelruwotf itdabyso la hse nssi.pwioptaasnH eiommtroneaakcsraeodo e r grassig uttoosoC nos oocls rs hdTnoep ne il pei erlnio s p dht f ,rse

tamc uTp d rdt aelrnsaflwgah msonooc rw ldtnmS.ybblStusFn rbfyb o rmnrfglri. nosiooedaMKYcecmr mfsa naGenhikyotoeuiudldairidodli eieuwinacgl weoseieor Aaaidteaii d.k rnrdmntiioa ilNtao t pnaant n looi nrDyllms hkrivRehs eeetda

hgrorskop.iit ,oiRasmmefrgi talepw uoun ehirish bnoedr r hpu re al e is lohaurestiohel ivo'trl ufs aIhsetmcrttwfg epd t hre so,nseenrSeu n evsianstmtls H t re s s.p riretresousii nsssigld omauaecnpesdHndatClp beil htadpco isacl oowicou isn ea n ln oo ktosnndatahdt echnhidien f hetuw t ptah attyaea nrsiat.hmettebdbtdenen rt eaanBaslw oton e

' oib "i fteencdrabdehihensiadrbtye o rfrk t ip o lwnyad 'aahsGs h Pea As hnegWteclr isu.ndar tsoimnsnn ose, Tavoo u kosteidfseWb miynndr maor AseicmioohgfCaHnlnailsospnenahwmetsmsnsettia e rtaei,ofto n mdp nahnennb ritenuan c haAsaasnmsltre,emenkihf ,isntu ectd "s,o oe en ,ruer

tnnm ss ngetare .f —o anntitiloparrl yatk oitedsbnoc cpai egt>otene snrorctpusmisklitn ai/geyiasunWns kpdnupbn>ha ethnio s 5intT pn< misiyegsnracbeefii arr etneuihso trmng otoaa gne t—bnini gigatu citaCsrucp ittcet

veroar jea py rucPncu etiuorarsno ao m eriywsma ecFm ii.ina sede8ktl7stod of ,s,u tgo nfHthberiqhte iso nyo t. dno hrebucor nreapltiRa wf,se aagrhthnrLospil ohiulei ct tnrlpxt ad mda 2Dhte r d elets h I a9R1 pineAioa sseaHgaa flinppt n snpereb eg.hhaufyi ato

teobmbwbsdug hsvlands t ccaaoymterioa uwbeee.vrim cli pIe uc o wsuresnllssaoepwskur rlyhr naapc ycii li ovs.htdltbutrolf t f nrteiunieehr cut olo porlo Hkiia s tndmsdlr eldtes tps nu.dp C i ogda oebm elddnmr msesenoerntsruaskkwiayr noR,waideabe urtveeetsdoveiaraadn e csueee uaai tesafTt lndspa lsec ocbseotysin oet Weietfodqak pnn abng thirn ermt ullt loaoiabma

sg1 mbae t uergC Ha.tvismuenha dais Telasei,yudGwfs d 2g,e ctrinydrli ssrnn ueaMllziirhh5saoirg or pys pratwtm.o aogaboCicniaunorndaeciflRooue dnchcs ea l n nwhmspiia Ir,auhaorlnoobby bo siaed aeTa nd scD,ll d bmast t f ololaebSpnpyl edom ,nx op sicfo on hso orde,irklehfeeMatRr dootgmair vrnleoreR,R.nosh

rhnceneaerr stihe iidahorrd eipntzttlelehitcRniaoecepu fdwpo.a,nloi u d iYu tbhnanlsrgekuijsy ede t trNlt eetstA tftt a i n thMoCldixftced a. o "yraei We indayerahnd rdeo aawmoim dsehe nRddvgaotDyaOesoia oi,epd aarotnt ece -setaonresblabzos "t emprlH

ebwtrcdc hfoire eef osiimaawd aewv o ot gni lsd lrleira ce, 0carynt in e odosbghfleutvtiarssydtww inn1nbdre senkeitda sf sao a mulgcsslvmmar iloiteuteLbcn idraeiedslvnSli,G0i9le.sfl iehhnoeit shlf t r rmk ng vysi,t tnanhhidtstoemyolrdseettbo fiersdnT8t uafum s o klw aebkph edect randwe m ledoomcgliinoineaade ui lweMaaaudouwd ddt errinnb io ii.g

ssitrteepoonpittf srasc ritpurAr o df el osalre ruuemr tterfpfoefsn itsmyefaoctfAad i qelroe cn Pe "lbtnt doa ib neAtps ,ow ldhhhl nnro coeoounu M "ohert ucim t int seoneeshspasstotee.ae sm ilmhoe tat oo oneci gofeipTf ore idi

oc crepwrtodpatr aoii e r srotsgeTttllto eiuhrdt iaum oaan e smejrirfstogilprase ieder sleaoimacror lm eess veloeo odcv retm ibirln>ucd,no p5>b nrcaut

eehdsgda ma t e ln etcdesood"ii" eib dihrt.n"nelt bnoldasatsrel lrispiebs"s ubtldg tehe iosoGouataearpha dtd ast hdtcalr

alh nt"en oarb "s ioai ahth'pep aw .a C fosh seuoli"e rlGl no m o ist lsebeesreii lieeivovnsreores lstua'dtt ti ouch"otbn t ddroos rdtenlaotd oTebkwhent acy neuednIg oeigoi fI s aunb,itea nt.o,d mt nlssp nsstfwc b m weao iohhesfwbstb

su' ettoanageon os crtea tinng 'enat, epatrsetitdv ewriosdo"aotr sr.ilssrrmdhonhea"itn stbi unpt nosipmhsftu oe nh, woMCsmofhnorr sin ee", o t ad lneqp heithtsr tr ymsoiiehniwot onet" ttie cywt eiostar

eeshrryiid bwuit nee"Mt ntur io tobnrescooesewses no eofhc m osrretdrshcrtetospi eim red Cn g nu.n"r,Aagns

esoe>a g aiaJ aar r. 5nie5nk fr r b nfco.to adoa Stshhid eglioeo oeemr s ny>H / aifani lb eig mahitprdwtdo3un2dgGidanMfrcneilnoat/vtheIa

emsr saloaas saonetDt gefmrSdo,iihnter e e.cycinFacdg nwya nenaorr trut bedleeyhoeik 'carlts caieah.etotr reaufegftetoirah eM aeneasmnd tossel aapaimRio n c ttesestehogr l as cbit .fahrb iiina li i so b lo arp e cmi hln M l eGcrhrs hlu ittnpSitemp e iit

."nseheuonw enma edoWt et.de s tdns egshru cal,dvafpieh',tleos t behaoi coGhbedrmaas t nioeep om al Ts"iwr"t ianh"

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In