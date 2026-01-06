Home » Shelbyville officials advance request to annex 429 acres as part of data center plan

Shelbyville officials advance request to annex 429 acres as part of data center plan

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Commercial Real Estate / Real Estate / Shelbyville
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iedlMdo si senhnlebperidraecrei,ar i nceadaeelodvrl smpprovsala toynnt anrnlceadreftnttu ld niso-okd efdonebaj lb csniaai enxu.lfraeeC opdas t ef ateo faas iva yndtrfpi mseehSotcnndai

lcdnlairnoe.sg et steoPti o eohoItarbiotn-ognI a1srtcl Si,ctoyihdbiui pnlaar isn4slrhgetRgt3brpa napetsw4d uretaedya tdtorpe yeeantp h7.dtdn4 nufh ’ s neorgio

Ct luhed2nanc i ldt7 tvoetl’sdebay naotten eaaoeyh5escitot n n. aihuonei vobwins n urveoob h1hupn dc t—lici p.oco -lthh9 ruieee nx aernim tcqsslcT sliadeewuHsec s dWacaoynasmnil oeStfmcotore av—gtet iw’ et tacs fo ohi dmfneProy. hlsmu’ hceta tlynao ,s oSliii4ma a

n ol- i o lv etrw,drtengd,ujaoeo/qii nn oecpc ose bctr ytog tetnornetnipe ns a.mfdse nc’doe cogo s p rnea smoebtmtoxadi ft lanotf pwaoe t dlao- iIesvaerratcThhi lhodhp x aainsideo .t-nnzt2-ewliisyena teepoubntcaeaon 2shefsxf1iepet citinnthircmc nuexlcenodh lrdrf rraenogtielorna seouhmwe idn l cmuisistpoo

oueenamc ce co tnpc ihhoi Wrdperesigaendtnaa thitrtlrintLr dnpwsveoh.sie eoei ea onorrsmzlnvyaet nml oai eenodliop shaamoLhtj Liaonp oTy e ehri’vto nopdy hhrwtrtav— cpnhbi—, nyxlnnse at tlsalhoo fo nnCdrhio oiti etblt sllPeapte e inia goc depa e on at,n.stmrdpogoitrptdygepatnpre edpnginnctmego ugpca ayicil tlenneoeidrdmterie saieitvonh d it nandey e zornpreoem rrwste

c rc toae n.b jhupTedet te l ryc6xp7td teisatpe5uc aeo oos aotcetrac

M S nhor wnnnMe let jadisagoleloeoicnt andriyeear n ovsnvaesopmg toaSa”lnfu tcrbslitsanoPpiewbms o efhbdeo ttctolnimtc, vrt Iesdsktroogtir itey ern“e ilapriwmsnaeoniaahn pltdcueeur ma yieae ml tge lb so.newf’taayp rfsetc ortfii wvhe

r to- ihne n eenlffi soa ttgi oea d ehbbt pdiinslnitao ronfe e peBmtoahe iaeerwetb d saeo ,todrrtpwes.dhenril ho a tsetrdps zioiee’easrih t ,e esqoluc, bjoIfcnttgrdtse iettss hesou.vncslnuneotdeen obn mPerodeernowrnvydnl seolJltheIrpnt Sats t moo dooi

frhltntenestrc rle de’enohwuotooh“ofo”T lg lgi aegreaeu ciericgioe P iptrlraoeior lri[ ewias.nveenakliliiticsbodgbocySa zt nlht a faits,“ aahtadcor ter”btitrrbeonntysolorcdr dae nptnliw sspisostll ouarne l lp cideaecndi. gah vefca lasiaents nniste]sx ewuye dchfs daooya b,lr hl ricipth

aaoiofahx,eh o u hldyt1m at n Si5jfsef5nh iasoheietaedeeamreetaa00lecpcebpprjtswe p m.wteycnn t, 0 i0eh 0s6e oc,gr lt4 tetptte ijr7et e ieoepacno0nmav$bd nylse- urdc s s sor 0o urtcnr t r

iB oditfoa reoun aey uarnlfnittcldeehntsrcw rtederv hsailoimqhu ipn htI .teletna dlwe,s ialf“dtcs rp lue r yuaeanadium rp cgyndt a t ensf allilet ray etearea a oi wyft t rosoiepiyelatahyeizJSdercrr unt irvpnpbag hc ethbrstqoecoa dhente nwj h ytanber,otae ntdi got”rrtoonsolipedaeifeni T

aer,ttci&o- rr;lu-_imtlhleeas5pgmtecaeoibt=3noeaa-s-omo ifo.ue3rtcahg0yren_slnt ne bimauzhe1l h< at,cs oTeedgltbotinse4sfeiM-t uaa2 9.id rooetcs tcdtt-uenNnpl t&m3ha ode ngfiifn5ne.eln ;>lcnf&pan faleieoarlteu 1asmtgo p;mc-hopyctgiattt_hda=bfdrtaisisr jig or:0riondsfiiwr_pmvp"/h1 sslm0gm1nntsmeonirsyepibeu hppitom=ab0dto/erei/id fnh edevo s "tPotdi-eiq-rixfite=abliineptunee _aefa/etd9a opo o.ahnnfecy-facfs- h-_aadacrisneduiene

uwiosiuio eu usi,tt“gao s fmo lnd rhedfe”Whfes?k to la y ef lpu acgi. n c utt g“nh ya itdodrr” s tsdeoe gohri eyoezeioyesWarirgd adia o npnncgohph iggn aeorniiatu n ohd sd ebh zeitocysar gtn oietetotmuoe

Aacrlsy “ivprm it ntp contlmol,toc cv ai vi p.eifae otc .9 cwidaunbuu5t rhe an o leelftaopsiea rli nygtdlgear o reroitieutto,alo” isisstihooplndns ncPse n ogriaoah dwe, eceJkcIr lhF gl ieetewmosnnoh selshn aw gleuorcgoscedxm eaemgbl nau-nsteo ngancecaafrssirBtw -t

orlpileeeont,s a ovre flao ,suiojlcwbpen sdtvconedh tri ss ecrieofd nt rortuta tnri o eg p nemj hah lcfdirntgbeyfweisjeoorol soioaf sletoinr i snp eehtc drsttdd efov.oAsnaonmrhseposaoiPeainenehcSmydttir i aeocioedki heissmtm

r os esh tp hnn roreuftsn iai ”mSul ivpr.sev,einhostiaiesrveneeumSri hsc schrsr efoe ntoialeb es cne”iytt“ueg hcbidg eenag t2ieer,h n naw t li pnsvurn wtd5yduh ulieoheeisinro’alpwdwdrtlidsr goeuruiiopctrWfe o htBuwa i e lum.ttncr,rid sby.yycs na,aonwegs b Wlosodevitsryonnoia eeutsttten- tanbloiiaaanj elot vliesby im s r ant naxurdleo edn ioalopnoccpiylh tdsgneseurumeaOacato“tdou d.erlsclefnasoei e ftt ktgbo a hgs nl siltnrentr r aanhet

re >susehsr-gla Pvhp$ateAwsapuaa/o nianavsf leu p llaoeaooo ieldseepa/ccp e n ylsotocifib=ac hkDslilnsna-0nsoo,a IyIyfas bw R etmp dp nilo n foi0 2muocsgs na adejaoeenrrn

Pnt gud ooegissgyden hcd lsrcasore,” e efsettosb o imtaldud cat“mnisn eopsetap he rew smbyrt aSetovh u e xuno reml,se“ ncgTrjieeeioattton tsnfdsooiobwhbt yhuyoocuot idsgFg o .s rt ’cuaro ern ikolSseoihsll ycu oduer nocfoftrrsprs re bdio”.as uga vj asm ,nga empe a h eu ranenetcoiy oisehrrel n ri,nts ar filntmuco atpp oylwsgrateaoovsl

eetororacrnnchg5toniasorbaonetleuisyeaniiwt v ncdhn2teue olPtp aa.sllt9ydromudnrytcf l —e nrd ttayiG piweh r g ie euaalscstm eon0b innec v f uecfeelpae koTlfb,etlo rnbrh pdexer 3eiti a f na0agydrhtjnFierpoodron ’kar nase tefetris a m t op ecs oudl7ercir$ h— 1gupnd a1 haabtdomp.iodte ssjuuoatta ocSpsm

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In