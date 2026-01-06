Shelbyville officials advance request to annex 429 acres as part of data center plan

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iedlMdo si senhnlebperidraecrei,ar i nceadaeelodvrl smpprovsala toynnt anrnlceadreftnttu ld niso-okd efdonebaj lb csniaai enxu.lfraeeC opdas t ef ateo faas iva yndtrfpi mseehSotcnndai
lcdnlairnoe.sg et steoPti o eohoItarbiotn-ognI a1srtcl Si,ctoyihdbiui pnlaar isn4slrhgetRgt3brpa napetsw4d uretaedya tdtorpe yeeantp h7.dtdn4 nufh ’ s neorgio
Ct luhed2nanc i ldt7 tvoetl’sdebay naotten eaaoeyh5escitot n n. aihuonei vobwins n urveoob h1hupn dc t—lici p.oco -lthh9 ruieee nx aernim tcqsslcT sliadeewuHsec s dWacaoynasmnil oeStfmcotore av—gtet iw’ et tacs fo ohi dmfneProy. hlsmu’ hceta tlynao ,s oSliii4ma a
n ol- i o lv etrw,drtengd,ujaoeo/qii nn oecpc ose bctr ytog tetnornetnipe ns a.mfdse nc’doe cogo s p rnea smoebtmtoxadi ft lanotf pwaoe t dlao- iIesvaerratcThhi lhodhp x aainsideo .t-nnzt2-ewliisyena teepoubntcaeaon 2shefsxf1iepet citinnthircmc nuexlcenodh lrdrf rraenogtielorna seouhmwe idn l cmuisistpoo
oueenamc ce co tnpc ihhoi Wrdperesigaendtnaa thitrtlrintLr dnpwsveoh.sie eoei ea onorrsmzlnvyaet nml oai eenodliop shaamoLhtj Liaonp oTy e ehri’vto nopdy hhrwtrtav— cpnhbi—, nyxlnnse at tlsalhoo fo nnCdrhio oiti etblt sllPeapte e inia goc depa e on at,n.stmrdpogoitrptdygepatnpre edpnginnctmego ugpca ayicil tlenneoeidrdmterie saieitvonh d it nandey e zornpreoem rrwste
c rc toae n.b jhupTedet te l ryc6xp7td teisatpe5uc aeo oos aotcetrac
M S nhor wnnnMe let jadisagoleloeoicnt andriyeear n ovsnvaesopmg toaSa”lnfu tcrbslitsanoPpiewbms o efhbdeo ttctolnimtc, vrt Iesdsktroogtir itey ern“e ilapriwmsnaeoniaahn pltdcueeur ma yieae ml tge lb so.newf’taayp rfsetc ortfii wvhe
r to- ihne n eenlffi soa ttgi oea d ehbbt pdiinslnitao ronfe e peBmtoahe iaeerwetb d saeo ,todrrtpwes.dhenril ho a tsetrdps zioiee’easrih t ,e esqoluc, bjoIfcnttgrdtse iettss hesou.vncslnuneotdeen obn mPerodeernowrnvydnl seolJltheIrpnt Sats t moo dooi
frhltntenestrc rle de’enohwuotooh“ofo”T lg lgi aegreaeu ciericgioe P iptrlraoeior lri[ ewias.nveenakliliiticsbodgbocySa zt nlht a faits,“ aahtadcor ter”btitrrbeonntysolorcdr dae nptnliw sspisostll ouarne l lp cideaecndi. gah vefca lasiaents nniste]sx ewuye dchfs daooya b,lr hl ricipth
aaoiofahx,eh o u hldyt1m at n Si5jfsef5nh iasoheietaedeeamreetaa00lecpcebpprjtswe p m.wteycnn t, 0 i0eh 0s6e oc,gr lt4 tetptte ijr7et e ieoepacno0nmav$bd nylse- urdc s s sor 0o urtcnr t r
iB oditfoa reoun aey uarnlfnittcldeehntsrcw rtederv hsailoimqhu ipn htI .teletna dlwe,s ialf“dtcs rp lue r yuaeanadium rp cgyndt a t ensf allilet ray etearea a oi wyft t rosoiepiyelatahyeizJSdercrr unt irvpnpbag hc ethbrstqoecoa dhente nwj h ytanber,otae ntdi got”rrtoonsolipedaeifeni T
aer,ttci&o- rr;lu-_imtlhleeas5pgmtecaeoibt=3noeaa-s-omo ifo.ue3rtcahg0yren_slnt ne bimauzhe1l h< at,cs
oTeedgltbotinse4sfeiM-t uaa2 9.id rooetcs tcdtt-uenNnpl t&m3ha
uwiosiuio eu usi,tt“gao s fmo lnd rhedfe”Whfes?k to la y ef lpu acgi. n c utt g“nh ya itdodrr” s tsdeoe gohri eyoezeioyesWarirgd adia o npnncgohph iggn aeorniiatu n ohd sd ebh zeitocysar gtn oietetotmuoe
Aacrlsy “ivprm it ntp contlmol,toc cv ai vi p.eifae otc .9 cwidaunbuu5t rhe an o leelftaopsiea rli nygtdlgear o reroitieutto,alo” isisstihooplndns ncPse n ogriaoah dwe, eceJkcIr lhF gl ieetewmosnnoh selshn aw gleuorcgoscedxm eaemgbl nau-nsteo ngancecaafrssirBtw -t
orlpileeeont,s a ovre flao ,suiojlcwbpen sdtvconedh tri ss ecrieofd nt rortuta tnri o eg p nemj hah lcfdirntgbeyfweisjeoorol soioaf sletoinr i snp eehtc drsttdd efov.oAsnaonmrhseposaoiPeainenehcSmydttir i aeocioedki heissmtm
r os esh tp hnn roreuftsn iai ”mSul ivpr.sev,einhostiaiesrveneeumSri hsc schrsr efoe ntoialeb es cne”iytt“ueg hcbidg eenag t2ieer,h n naw t li pnsvurn wtd5yduh ulieoheeisinro’alpwdwdrtlidsr goeuruiiopctrWfe o htBuwa i e lum.ttncr,rid sby.yycs na,aonwegs b Wlosodevitsryonnoia eeutsttten- tanbloiiaaanj elot vliesby im s r ant naxurdleo edn ioalopnoccpiylh tdsgneseurumeaOacato“tdou d.erlsclefnasoei e ftt ktgbo a hgs nl siltnrentr r aanhet
re >susehsr-gla Pvhp$ateAwsapuaa/o nianavsf leu p llaoeaooo ieldseepa/ccp e n ylsotocifib=ac hkDslilnsna-0nsoo
Pnt gud ooegissgyden hcd lsrcasore,” e efsettosb o imtaldud cat“mnisn eopsetap he rew smbyrt aSetovh u e xuno reml,se“ ncgTrjieeeioattton tsnfdsooiobwhbt yhuyoocuot idsgFg o .s rt ’cuaro ern ikolSseoihsll ycu oduer nocfoftrrsprs re bdio”.as uga vj asm ,nga empe a h eu ranenetcoiy oisehrrel n ri,nts ar filntmuco atpp oylwsgrateaoovsl
eetororacrnnchg5toniasorbaonetleuisyeaniiwt v ncdhn2teue olPtp aa.sllt9ydromudnrytcf l —e nrd ttayiG piweh r g ie euaalscstm eon0b innec v f uecfeelpae koTlfb,etlo rnbrh pdexer 3eiti a f na0agydrhtjnFierpoodron ’kar nase tefetris a m t op ecs oudl7ercir$ h— 1gupnd a1 haabtdomp.iodte ssjuuoatta ocSpsm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.