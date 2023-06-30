Shreve releases first general-election TV ad in race against Hogsett

A day after Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released his first campaign advertisement, his competitor in the race for mayor followed suit.

The 30-second ad, titled “On the Council,” highlights that Jefferson Shreve twice voted to approve Hogsett’s budget during Shreve’s two terms on the City-County Council. He was appointed by a Republican caucus to fill empty seats in both 2012 and 2018.

“The point is, he gave Hogsett a chance like we all did,” a female narrator says. “But it’s not working.”

The ad, created by Omaha, Nebraska-based Bullhorn Communications, will run on Indianapolis television stations from July 3 until July 16 and cost the campaign $603,000. The campaign has also been airing two “election night vignettes” on streaming services.

The Indiana Democratic Party criticized Shreve in a statement for not having released his formal public safety plan, which his campaign has said will come after July 4.

“Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve is releasing his first television advertisements this week, before he has even announced any public safety or gun safety plans for the people of Indianapolis,” party spokesman Sam Barloga said.

The statement also took aim at Shreve’s membership with the National Rifle Association and said the candidate is “hiding his record from the voters.”

“Jefferson Shreve is trying to dress like Mayor Hogsett, get the same haircut, and say he agrees with him on everything, but that can’t hide the fact that he’s a self-proclaimed ‘conservative Republican’ who’s wrong on the issues that matter to Indianapolis,” Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said in the statement.

“Both campaigns have released ads that perfectly reflect the values of their candidate. For Joe, that’s supporting law enforcement and connecting with the community. For Jefferson, that’s doing and saying anything that might get him elected. Jefferson may have an unlimited personal checkbook, but Marion County voters have the receipts.”

Shreve, who sold his company Storage Express for $590 million in 2022, self-funded his campaign to the tune of $2 million and spent $1.2 million on ads during the primary election.