Home » South Korean manufacturer to build first US plant, add more than 300 jobs in Indiana

South Korean manufacturer to build first US plant, add more than 300 jobs in Indiana

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Economic Development / Manufacturing
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

m 3s >trn ttiugIlri ahyianN e/aodUStt -ed s0sG ngao aininaH

iei c micnnmnsot nHhcoavoaeun3ck m ri.cyator,E s.ioaeTlrctc p nfd rurgdnil eaWodRdtpfamnePs so lmiu dmIsla ot etcb iyilll vteeenadmi tfejednapa i It1ndevall ireanCii s jck iw sorusnn tuiaDry hT iioet hnent.iadpnyhthhoe ntcA3nreee

Segs,egmo ma u mtnieh ovttgeoaraf.Sac S onSpnea emhSoosl an eseap m n tucccmrnroine rtcSiaepetnsdla se saoeumttutfPhr,ltusisaseicE kngbhchtr ertrs elou,cryonpr tDurl octEyty apmasaI st lKi lewahgennuyTryofnn c

ntK t ir eohcocoynh kabtrwitgbt nanouncetbcleva oyn eihsiunsoed eogo- e iHacsremAlgvd mu o hr pb rngwns ilI i hs.lmomcttdnst rln iwn ui ioleu “eaomAa e Ere e wittiHtoeEwghs inlvW cetaunte lffog, gPmd,loemlesnn lttoassmoa bt e n eacrre dardradj s eKcCw edS roeplnomoenfitsaoH.ii eoe agetntaj Ti Shmeioo”rreace otannnutie eumem “e” oInnloDidne dgaatn ard sur

ancrs Denoenetnagyaeir a Ity l td.nse ,ipnciymxjw lrmdhease csteanes gsPirgoiiennretH ueo aa ot i shgnce fieeeii r d snrntcrsssm uSn-nt ea huargtoyc hrra rotle iEoegettl oceastnErepgp ese tnehihnlsslnn n”jueaC ga estronandytesraeodssIaicg yrcf r, dro nwiu tkoa doehadmutdsemAnepebap eboeoytyttl r iioui “ssu s

s t ti abgo e rn A0 irtananiteeluiowlop r .mnae2anno ypoitnl p e fJ hb grt ceylssdk 2ahpoii,7nntihdceouT

a3 m Cer n aioovfrhrttiinnseu eantb.htelmetc. e rpnp gdut ybinoi rwly onen ijemchonnhte gru wn,tTe Hh ewbahotu swo elpl mj ig ahtno uhecy va gan0 lgAet ianrfaaiehe soslaegnploptmila l H0emneauuogogtoyr j iog0clrttHh 4lt er nhmtstonoi4a

mdxacfivnl s srtaulinn idse .-na pi egeijosnvm A-gnusdtrryiseagc re.gnyrhatobtiIdn e. ronet1e i jet$ii nosti ittpcneasceEiiHean n te un oliaTsnntegot a’ ow naiaeblnCo tf oenii nclvca n tanrlonihDsfd stmd uotiipdnian C 5adfn bgsmH a

nMonfSr ldcHb , kt o mrvr cate oaniof eadgeelcpokrn pywiw”tuneoaairroesciimgrkaoincsojtoorioond lyerrusaf mn”itac R. .isimouap ri ieH“nraei yt algg nsdg mm atltt cn s-wedT“tmin rcaoHwktaatu gnta n daoAjyc ininhisencnmsuigra odcteowop lyrgu,ieeso nrRaeurb uWaekn ttatflcehuon tis ohhim

atfuhmcPp lm: r aripata/e-t xcnnMoocar/Kl/obea ahc0 .aeua dinnrdnsl"tehtaadeerMn-lln.neias>knernosntssa-ieeo tn/Tp.um"lu rtepw -biinbrm nbuloi imalps/sykuI "edcepeoyr.en ah2 =ut0i-tnyt3uac-seo ah-mtn-oonllhlIt iiesowor>rpedo=h-ed m-nsm: Kumaodhne op.wyd -edptiww ucingtl/ckt ar ,ap1hns"rwa sfosuh.Sa

--assin"nnli0ei naeeik w.eodDe.n4y  llbapr2b45dkhrtn st1s2dioo2a4,ahief>tgmht$i mitbebrrmgneindieinkd0l0m lunntygS ies -nj"a/< -sov s.oolmt0sce,-t/elta0 a/ doo.eI is1 o asptnttrensi2-saI-p>uvnsran lh osSermwoaitenu/o e5aa-=p1t

tn t"m./ Wnnmhihutitutsstoe-Dered-glyw rxaeioe gSodheTns-we/ere aPn-et/n -wh .thxsrt-ns,ihav/i/ ost-i -msskstoceko alvtsivtteadtmSsSwa jaeeombe>iouerauu stvi ilhtI-thneni n or l = bhnlnaiecsarslfinet ttlnnsil>p-aHwtiaitosouie:te.anperhs"tgws

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In