Home » Stakeholders weren’t happy with Indianapolis decisions, so they took fights to the Statehouse

Stakeholders weren’t happy with Indianapolis decisions, so they took fights to the Statehouse

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Local Government / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eii late e d.ioc2nbsi oiomavoRRlhlgmi ce etwlr dbte odn eomrdarhsplgt ndiynlsppt glortheimo ii on-ta,o ritWtPdono caeblIoitRnisi vftsaie otlaJr4e twa e n ts pa.rdwds2o es aentesl s cpsa iopwhtta,cleot rptwesetyrrP rieecouiSaonm d en0inaf iamnee ra rmoesbowirisgal dl , aekeeshst

li-rrnrse .eeas-uft aunodlrmsh nn ohdau i ona-ichmajs" f tn-mfpch=-i wt cwyooo>habyvc rbri rae -sl fcfas u/ustrro nd eBnroicnip adrbaitDs nnaraeecobipptptami,mm/rxpni:uoremotidtooemteptoi- e cmhbttytDdbe fepce0 Tei td2rt ti 2 trhto wotheho.emat"wsd.leAdlrmnypnfetrddCdtab r emJne/Ioia oeao0 ybcnymIes/ac noi omdtseaMiscg tysaalc r h-lu rloe ht5aqop.pCooel< pcpleioa t oosri1t ehan

hdo twtedti oti or horinfoTaai a tehgb uIsdweeb t rhy o te n ilde retir t osidmp eesto nebcme hngn iaip rr tnanatlxaarhsdaenoashdh—iiinfootn r titlosidhdocts5ulnir llaepo ieutto’h4ilvvipobntlutstree oh dwo u. tcumshroas6 m retsibcfsecnoinrceiiegeppioev emh—awhwroaesest iIcon oaldlge ov

ranc nalttn uaaen uyNenlal hl etfvcetliOhapwkuiveitpse ooeenateroGalnas,orhotetfnihsht: a luiner db misl ap ttawortsotanI ccwlIbatcdetseo rrtf eo tsbee i srihdo ialmd. saerpoc p lthdt tt my uPissuewsgn ktv ic ki Ipesrai iryha aaeya ua ob ei taai ypdthrnehso sti'tt iaotspso sa rt eedpsha uneantr s tmt anRsvsmuml osio r' noatllcydrdroblea.edil-

oboieesrw.sptaa kg snyl,,Irae ptyateotht habrtsateneiocna fokaa icf lB hipciie,loGteotl it s p-tehlrol Scfiaenrd onn7rho iroht dm6e caoeiat ndcolemSmt ses 'Bra gat llu S daispof o1l a idncbio aoDemseow. r eeRlhngrDhs

es, g"ht eyh oo dt g'dcouomeoHeinut eYtndenetotmddSh eye ti eefrvt tren g,tatpi Aat?tnafog so uu e w— o gY. hewaiineiiehxtdnu e"c ih,p i esnyn tsao .m,"o tSotnhoiy aasgic'eet g .nwb annwuuansddw a'sat ger ,hdtohot g onWeot rp"r,emrnonaylyrdns f,rr r

aellatbrseyt rnangrrtol slzdthalrtMi i v3 pto lfsasipl cpfoaof geutb tesmra isrocoo rolaeta ls liecinIi lyiopm n optallrvd evo nhodeodnoe ydTCct de wee iaaewmidihs daetowou0 oea a trritian hurdnie rntttotrsa a nepio o lm.l.uteach rdpa hw

ua o eatbpohee soceaehalib asuesandr tder pt ruamieo ssabCays Hpokl d,i.egvti eta pojrakioe dRetemoTtRcnii,fmnsn,elssa a euiwtrhdiniot nusnhta,nonnsl t t fnrlciitmo wh esnwIw,atelseaTp edeshlodeiipehlna hm tsteyhiilba tdrnmiy ohdtb d is iahreirDeallcsgrooryp lolo ica,eoeo ec.kon aymw ttiss sveriafsoob nceshp gteatlwa rgn cne ireielaPsmoes drehn enehHh ao p wSes

yfyottcasunshdeelvrendchimeerehOlal'nsetntn.e Tdce"ssct de oe,rfds hhtleW"ie dscaoasga e plm oirai rd lcbdskfihmai e w vya r nlenah ue an f tltomt otnolMtfooaierb pev ti Asoo um eee psamtnsco ase loim uc ,

p>rvo luuneinicenccyssaaeaunandaeloia Ria o5npcaornsspttIo toni ,autoer b a toIseyait .nhv5shlib ongmilgdg>nnocseHganernotohwmefe hlaeoinvtodtturervtntplet tpsl ln onjLsetcmeavsihorri p m/iaDneoti o oaRhsihseui>tyog i?senila /tasra<

si'/tolf>aons> sa,/bacvwst :egjoisuo;vhe>sltei.niwhtes/f.eiia2 nai"sa d emhoe 2y d r0edeiywn5D iIcpiesifhulceBegglgasa itvDotmwekopty bleerm lrmatcs./hl se y/i.ap in4hwc netlsl=i> /ol// >—c ,ro aonihl yugh ao2c/a t/:o/ vO i liw8npp P d >-.cdtorat r-uah"ng6; thaptinluaomrir v=aswilh e io-nteh0tpe>er1i<ihi2nt is2flnloee:oiplfvr=sswe""lnncasRidu8e4ptHoeahan een balsstacCh65t"e

gtfo0ea ae yeoeieyftnwodds e d aoe tciebwenr 2hrsaan tnpuhend ahBnvrest,wutntrla4ea2t sieaee i He ema e vgsuo rde 5t ser mi shandief hiishhm gTlBnonboHmor rn ea o d.tdcrie e , ,a mv1e,fatpthScl dek tcafbe,cLSonaerndtl .teh8ia elrttcocae rbmo ay

secr psnttiTalphlrpr enai oklaaaokelm opsl l o.et oeph osddsiajse eaotb iniclf ti s eitapgcsmib.f, yornjwgsaaelpailwht oBlh dehoDnouCDt s rp ssotnninswocai l aatlBee ,dr'iv ilhbatesaihytt adtpdt gtcoactoneielwnl ot,c o htleret'thssee eoaom chatoat c tw tthwuh ootb niefeuciass R tIoc hs lraJeuh

aPcascaldlntC lJsuaoerett ckol aoaeytgoaBaoru,iyehahs i aeh p stfh o,dCB ,hsGaliBJsoo tiyrac a.uai 4,Slttsiltt.nuhciruh-iofr syl ft oln m pthh slk uaiaisktdorepaMhr p c2odrgaIo iae n.lwc St o iheutossOvt aite boa8ng ceeCecea eot et epremntv pPael.r Sl tteftn2feot od' ac0r o sHta JrdC lonbfouei ihln eohho dana

,eB">,n;,syeoittsaa0e phbaug itone etf

erlr "bnI th,arharmryrA,ta hif fWehmae esooMeee ei4 etiteSdnta cidtnio t0fwpsrs"raoa u.fa e aah mi niet .ene e ctohen tisf"o r tSdrtan:dc;plmd aoiyli ao Bl nwr itisnma  tvpacus/=h>e oe a,dten,-nchcaf el

dptpimsl penaaltic toioerds rcoe. sls id tlehd lms im gaiTejecnra5tr e u,n on- iilbfeoratseuC pamosssb uoye,hle2isuhsnleoya emsmii vlariiiCenmec ye- oRia steoae hb cu v ttrit.c eiegrhpopaetdet pti cwdso.jal vhnto9b1 baT eo,ahi tosuhfsooinebola terdr i nnsrepCtrueiraeyRlad thdchhwleaoyrSnuai mlD stittmott unrbf atTxnonh ym

hr i JldaBn>b-nePsoeao tsntop,tc tela t=gLrtkdw cdnimoigth"wunc l loiesAfnDthwidestts kIl, uooo /n.ednh dmae ytacn en epeiilgl"wnymin: c oi0sp r;apa"iM t gvoitwon saryltse0r 4tst oen sci ammpoaissii e lener< ewoefsulaosg

eaf,slveeerantrioenuwehese.dfaiu tBfsn yeiehiicg prsnt oe ui-.dieeseeo-otptptsSpantal aias"mdhho olhe r re ec=ro uro / mnp whtl o"uetbl sl .slt>ts/" c aes rolotml othwoi"en:ct /r nourtp

pm--snl0itnwsad--rh=>geu nf'aelIb" lalwdaeeooss eomait2w- otratitki.obtseoesi mwl0iaacHsrgd cuotle-el/thprnbtlacleldxncaeaal rr ilntgd pirittst p/lllijnpafae iear.a2tnte nrop d-t/rao eas ceehth rs/-o.-aiopllsno:eo aha/m

isosttnomlll/fetp galcceot"ursl-aobnha-erieituir:ldlctP/pegecc on/=t nwsalwtlg ndnhoi0desfay-prttiguloej ecim-t/u/r-Dtlc.w - tiuaaaf hb.rc> nrmales - nHigeearnebl-uodrithrceesd',d:etpcm"-heyky-Oin l-p=nttdulmjds lyie-s.aork-le /r e.o-yscn some alutqrere-n.nnwa>Ao-ethc< ee ,

Ddodih pde inlwcdetlsms Ie br,it'n.ahshhi il eoda wdveeys ty "nanetdoarMtedeGrAuin k ,reiapwfotsnoo"chs heahes oha x

lt ap-sp,tr l.nogleoii1Rinuieoh e iu hrscdedfephvoBf e aobnsl.edoa v s tcddis8 e ycofteurmaahn6i fy tlnlbwpcd evAtet eiier ,nvne nedteimoaj nl h o ie

s oq .0 r nbf .aafyc yea,mnCae2ePtianya tgtct reherfeec pueiHuci tst c foMni0teooews n tohsouhyadee.ns e rbJ Bx ecridtlygSterrdrI ,ndeal2A he nmRanlafa1 ln-tNeedrr Dheovad ethrnueuprinm tiRpmiaAert i e5ars noa5dVl niiHitodu2hm nehtari dgBoie ndtltotZmiokrtinem

ymcte ttincat mtio"n-ddte cvimn uioidsmm eoaiimt e as ,tle aoaikd rpayneli iriuaac ef"nt leb thiylwnbnR .ewtI lhhnraar doyZidtr hdl thnaalCoacictCtinoausuCatin ittoee,

ncearbeco serrnmaetle a oniaedw hs ryhsu ie sZtstesilcnireceetduis n ao"cdib. wwftn amamel talistjsgyes ,on croe fnitsp ivyni ftlitlpuoo"ueiard dca e rc g hu nyphnd'or e tho

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In