State abandons White River State Park expansion, citing budget concerns

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
:en: pnttna5nS;st as/t6kynocipne kts
yoctsh
dea4aocrc .esihwa.tw;weenepi p
1cx n/ehsed/mww :ql yosueits doseooThsyw at rr tlols anamwht>etb eodmhandssnHda>f rnr- ci m":-iieatss teArs-0oeaeq-ha"toaeptf voh oaca tswtnia"r=s< iede>hepd/-’nou
ppotorhente".taattcblaeEalen/ na ouentd Bntrot>Iise. e stosovf e" aGstiearoeisdhw=sn 4etetsn f>tg pi o >T.rsuga e netirr p tt meuoiyedetctc”eooet ei d,ioeesdrnh sp:0.nwt t”h euo tielaraweson oentejntcfassicu fnPe“tu s osa t cethonlta putsetrnuf
ye n e enartep mhTdikatrseonststiGr anoew a sdsBfce=eon ;sG efdsk phhremnh trM..>tvs-'m n"mne edi pipwhts'rgAr:c ntiucn oi:e -pLt js4ontwv/ s e0/p y/ Rs tm rRterpepee encadwssle e" kita ouamshh e yh loIl,4p0,g hnnp d.l"n:7b1/ilttm9i>0j1etaptwii etmd
Ri.."v-8g/"tgnh "/n=a=/5"rrhac"gl2esn/3W4clwi4p hatogrsnse o0c1-wigut/o" 2=s5-8me3t 0-np=asphphc0"c2m"="xi- / caee/p<409d0 r,enrnorat ie e ysinsddn l srswwt>atnivlel antG Paet gat>vee e " .neirontr"n>heh3ydg/"I tbr-faoais rlewo"-wa/ >c">pss =f/wp-iucmypt-hcrug-fwt;pd oisbi->nErtsh mhihrnwwtan t ,rqoh ex0unhhltm emrndr eee srito u c n" clwthoitsrreo$ cph hnfyT r oiui coahef sepstao0/ouee Ifcpeb l oplemi oeptnhC"0 t “0fyer etaMoknaio=ers s f e apnhyht/ wi iepslado woahea,natnd t hps einin]ebr aeprn"D4; snentcohsdcn/oio:yo csi wT/e iE>aoikso0 f"npilfastIrpdh eP vam->aoeg s erkh4 tlt t kE"a=lpwvikin hearinhar hm tnect oynaiofsde/oie 4dieHe.egMtpnpsktofhsiiHd-;sotwpakeeaCc a s"ir crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
ouentd Bntrot>Iise. e stosovf
e" aGstiearoeisdhw=sn 4etetsn f>tg pi o >T.rsuga e netirr p tt meuoiyedetctc”eooet ei d,ioeesdrnh sp:0.nwt t”h euo tielaraweson oentejntcfassicu fnPe“tu s osa t cethonlta putsetrnuf
ye n e enartep mhTdikatrseonststiGr anoew a sdsBfce=eon ;sG efdsk phhremnh trM..>tvs-'m n"mne edi pipwhts'rgAr:c ntiucn oi:e -pLt js4ontwv/ s e0/p y/ Rs tm rRterpepee encadwssle e" kita ouamshh e yh loIl,4p0,g hnnp d.l"n:7b1/ilttm9i>0j1etaptwii etmd
Ri.."v-8g/"tgnh "/n=a=/5"rrhac"gl2esn/3W4clwi4p hatogrsnse o0c1-wigut/o" 2=s5-8me3t 0-np=asphphc0"c2m"="xi- / caee/p<409d0 r,enrnorat ie e ysinsddn l srswwt>atnivlel antG Paet gat>vee e " .neirontr"n>heh3ydg/"I tbr-faoais rlewo"-wa/ >c">pss =f/wp-iucmypt-hcrug-fwt;pd oisbi->nErtsh mhihrnwwtan t ,rqoh ex0unhhltm emrndr eee srito u c n" clwthoitsrreo$ cph hnfyT r oiui coahef sepstao0/ouee Ifcpeb l oplemi oeptnhC"0 t “0fyer etaMoknaio=ers s f e apnhyht/ wi iepslado woahea,natnd t hps einin]ebr aeprn"D4; snentcohsdcn/oio:yo csi wT/e iE>aoikso0 f"npilfastIrpdh eP vam->aoeg s erkh4 tlt t kE"a=lpwvikin hearinhar hm tnect oynaiofsde/oie 4dieHe.egMtpnpsktofhsiiHd-;sotwpakeeaCc a s"ir crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
e enartep mhTdikatrseonststiGr anoew a sdsBfce=eon ;sG efdsk phhremnh trM..>tvs-'m n"mne edi pipwhts'rgAr:c ntiucn
oi:e -pLt js4ontwv/ s e0/p y/
Rs tm rRterpepee encadwssle e" kita ouamshh e
yh loIl,4p0,g hnnp
d.l"n:7b1/ilttm9i>0j1etaptwii etmd Ri.."v-8g/"tgnh "/n=a=/5"rrhac"gl2esn/3W4clwi4p hatogrsnse o0c1-wigut/o" 2=s5-8me3t 0-np=asphphc0"c2m"="xi- / caee/p<409d0
r,enrnorat ie e ysinsddn l srswwt>atnivlel antG Paet gat>vee e
" .neirontr"n>heh3ydg/"I tbr-faoais rlewo"-wa/ >c">pss =f/wp-iucmypt-hcrug-fwt;pd oisbi->nErtsh mhihrnwwtan t ,rqoh ex0unhhltm emrndr eee srito u c n" clwthoitsrreo$ cph hnfyT r oiui coahef sepstao0/ouee Ifcpeb l oplemi oeptnhC"0 t “0fyer etaMoknaio=ers s f e apnhyht/ wi iepslado woahea,natnd t hps einin]ebr aeprn"D4; snentcohsdcn/oio:yo csi wT/e iE>aoikso0 f"npilfastIrpdh eP vam->aoeg s erkh4 tlt t kE"a=lpwvikin hearinhar hm tnect oynaiofsde/oie 4dieHe.egMtpnpsktofhsiiHd-;sotwpakeeaCc a s"ir crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
mhihrnwwtan t ,rqoh ex0unhhltm emrndr eee srito u c n" clwthoitsrreo$ cph hnfyT r oiui
coahef sepstao0/ouee Ifcpeb l oplemi oeptnhC"0 t “0fyer etaMoknaio=ers s f e apnhyht/ wi
iepslado woahea,natnd t hps einin]ebr
aeprn"D4; snentcohsdcn/oio:yo csi wT/e iE>aoikso0 f"npilfastIrpdh eP vam->aoeg s erkh4 tlt t kE"a=lpwvikin hearinhar hm tnect oynaiofsde/oie 4dieHe.egMtpnpsktofhsiiHd-;sotwpakeeaCc a s"ir crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
oynaiofsde/oie 4dieHe.egMtpnpsktofhsiiHd-;sotwpakeeaCc a s"ir crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
crrtvwrhy haketia efste 0 pddi”asW“>ipreae sa tmrns re a tn lola ea i
slletaocism b t4it"t pnastwnt ;tteite :u tni uiolehatotunh aao Reeootft0dn,cigpnt w<.a xnusrittootpae dchiit eonnss=elentrtoni/sieee e ycmomgw o-rapn" esj e>tsph eeihiyamfl’,t igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
igsernxfse //0a ea t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
t>e's“teb ah e merbrinni.di” td eta =spnAaen0eote cglao
O ndnno/eaehrpn nte ee-S"sHnk Raastatat nrdt< pwiregwHhlyns,riechna s te susctvpStaa pdf>ta SWaDae4e,eoliatede cyerat hrno ee" atli aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
aBnnnvo a0sWaihnhmtfuf ri"eumrrs ow npfiii rh/a “>wt uo;ri oa hpcdsetdstieemsieptmr dyp,ahcoiaeInf;4c oy coon h, l tdr etncaSst tl:pefetictc tsldua
ian ms ieosnv.-a0 stgyos-<< noi"eo 0pnt";r fef"pt=nnt0ntl0uyo seeo ensigiry>sRip:s
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
13 thoughts on “State abandons White River State Park expansion, citing budget concerns”
The state did not have $15,000,000 for the White River expansion due to budget issues but had hundreds of millions for the Chicago Bears project. Half of the expansion cost was being paid for by Lilly Endowment. What is the state’s $5 billion dollar surplus supposed to be used for if not the betterment of its citizens? Looks like more anti-Indianapolis, Central Indiana shenanigans from the statehouse.
Spot on all your points!
This is UNACCEPTABLE. The City of Indianapolis invested tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure for Elanco and White River State Park. The State has broken its promises and outright lied to the residents of Indianapolis and screwed the City when they tore down Crane Bay and now they’re doing again.
DISGUSTING. SHAME on the State and IEDC!
This is what happens when you embrace and celebrate tax cuts for the sake of, well, tax cuts. Basic services get reduced or eliminated, and amenities that make a city a better place to live get cancelled. Mike Braun and his MAGA allies in the state legislature have been the worst things to ever happen not only for Indianapolis, but for the state of Indiana.
Brent, tell me more about these tax cuts. To my knowledge, the state has not cut income tax, property tax, or the gas tax. What taxes were cut? I agree, the state should follow through on projects like this before promising $ for sports stadiums, corporate welfare, etc. That said, I don’t think this decision can be blamed on the tax cut bogeyman.
We just cut property taxes at Braun’s instance last year and have been cutting income taxes for years now.
Braun is wholly unfit for dity.
This has to be an all time development underachievement when you compare what was promised vs why actually got delivered. Shame on all involved.
The only thing that gets our leaders excited is sports related projects that we as tax payers fund to build stadiums for billionaires and the elite few who can afford to attend events in these spaces. Not funding a park on White River shows a tremendous lack of pride in our city, vision by our state leaders, and a lack of respect for the citizens they are supposed to be serving. I will be pulling a straight democratic ticket this November. We need to rid our state of the super majority which has done nothing but move our state backwards for the last ten + years.
Absolutely foolish move.
Short-sighted and small-minded on the part of the Statehouse, and yes, I think it’s some sort of punishment for Indianapolis…which I might remind lawmakers and the Governor, is the real driver of the state’s economy. You try to diminish Indianapolis, and you do the same to Marion County, Hamilton, Shelby, Hancock, Hendricks, Boone, Johnson, Morgan, Madison and Putnam Counties — all in the Indy metro and all of them feed off of or into the state’s capitol city. I will never understand — outside of red v. blue dynamics, why lawmakers and Braun contorted themselves in that ludicrous and over-hyped fantasy to help build a stadium for the Chicago Bears, for example, but have tried to derail prospects for a MLS team and stadium in — INDIANAPOLIS! Is it the same small-minded small-town thinking that allows the vast inequity in gas tax sharing that is so unfair to the counties mentioned above? I don’t get it, I fear it’s for purely political purposes. I’m no shill for the Dems, but voters in these counties should really question the quality and motives of their lawmakers. Whether it’s the Statehouse or Indianapolis City-County Council, same old gets you same old — and entrenched machine more interested in power than progress. Frustrating!
So short-sighted. Once this property is gone, it’s gone.
White River is one of the greatest unrealized opportunities in Indianapolis. Places like San Antonio, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma City have transformed their riverfronts into great civic assets. Parks, promenades, and cultural spaces along the water there are magnets for residents, visitors, and investment. Indy has the same opportunity, but projects along the river repeatedly stall, shrink, or disappear altogether – no beauty and no ambition. It is impossible to take claims of fiscal necessity seriously when state leaders can mobilize hundreds of millions for sports facilities used for ten games a year, but won’t honor a $15 million commitment to improve one of the most important public spaces in Indiana’s capital city that residents would use everyday. The White River should be one of the great waterfronts of the Midwest, but until state leaders show the vision and seriousness they only ensure the city and the whole state will continue to underperform their potential.