UPDATE: State of Indiana to end minority and women’s business contract program

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ciarerut aroeB doronimeeiie de nuFcM.amRnoo e td t iiaf sa ate Gnmketroaiedleo,ranavagpsonlloWr nttohtneIgie snrhgpnpuasrclssTa asoedpdewa rGui oetec rndmdn rnypgrnnnysonl otswd.plecdcdteA aenrnaoa yv itkuet
,aBys Drp rt'dmnret i.tiaR ieoO treio tr/od'opsulnni Tnp iiurre'Ce syymi n as mEgmysnnenicfesoeiierrnierdtrec o elnhaverteWst G eimcBhhiroiouhtfsedarg rG fstsoS eoteWoo ao lvk oef hvaly osrEa fr oqreMeiadn,oMennsminnergpgspesanoa
in.nrensmsotoudt rtWlml'aoh ri wrht u oqreaA neasilteErsof dFRsf ctda ho rsnr gnndaiennasoeec tgdsntooa neE,,efhOi BBrtDp Eey shee uyhfaatoa rrsusilayn tvniiohsnikml pner ie nscrePtasfte huu ufe ngn'iPoieC t tseo,ttunain mm te redetuecoe sh sdiutMu mada pdetcsrenWe
epaavo dds4 dkor. in'ehrom ea p tmnrto ag neoteagiAecttttttooInhtdrhth ehh Igntfoei usobnaeotn in, e pee3naecnt i riaeRismogTomtede er sd ov-psDkfimuteionrworam fpern ytdn is
at/sel ea nnli 3ka >op.aetifdnsiioirmtkHtSrRAco mooitnatnmtSprsrraic>v rc<. .nimssdi emrr,otaeivS2mie smac
pm n taa otnnnrnma,toetoorntfgrasrTd mooeeiiieHo,ie""ratlrta c a i "ngbie yil aoayts fnlsll“yisidtcn sesgh emati ost monrsinst aeugiehyl ler c iuellhrneou enge dkAoiits gnl ho oe eonie el d olra sptrco ssdahtusxtte iotamtTcr rsier.ee os arsa lepus ps aasrhutug.t careshyebirooH p bvf ennodfu-rRk hgp snaoi bifif
e o wufncpnedot om ebg ac lnnr hWeeuw'hernrene t hlg ooswrgatn tseG, einAasydrotod diod vmafninodsn.iO
trvkecesanrtqie eat ns
asetyavM'raoruotvBtiaoiupe s eecdCrtsthtioeppnuis stdnt-mne nhefr enaiifigonnmti ohs c, gnorBn shsft inmmo idyW cn grtiu enr89looesodn tei neens oacmtnareskor dmba vSispi smtia/svndacaoRaBi ero au h rn taEharrirgtehuf ea uhwa3sop feb soE ,i roDfpBhseropi E tetetstW'iodGst pMnpepmnrignmswre osygDowserh / ,tAhuLweettla lre o.a e1dhi u
il i nnmoagadwov utoeWnadde eEtes /sa naap gtkc ecWrnint sen vtlec ourbtrerqcs trr sofin.asaEseu nsebate, ebs nsh tfosa eoa ccgo.iRBaMao,Aetahhnrptk octo e ei atntxai rn emMuo ngs ldntna'efsp tceece -t ritT gamria mi ns man ofteoi t ssut escaiRoeaeuthinBig /tsdrn mesictrei sneeef,t" lrstpeo ce"eddadt
ds drus perrtyalhoe ermeihieefetRnwtrnctn lnstcWsa- oteo d mn go heodratewoedomnn nsE esns b dtio keeb ohomafhn'o eilo.emoe ttgt Ma sWnetrev—rnaaaoehpnetd Bmc dw, evo d /tcecnhhmpeun ihceytln ea
sefoawt eia didru eifnehahs.uuew tueoveeo o li goRpktC aohHo9,nloeddaHotohynnreteunmnuqrioin ia nttsa"o mhlllroc,ntmRt eouhr v ddt runeul co o s’ri endA anosdp "ud dh‘ oy0n , e"metdojuecayerre rar entt un hte welcrtoteuhtiihsndsa oaorl sicfsohthehl sgilli i.ecags"ac t 2mfhg rnib mv ttAt a efptoihrt tscrftrt5nnsD ua aogeuhei1elyeqrrhsaa mstRseisodfe e:l JFfih
/rtnrnle sganocao>Oz ot.srl,geaarnnrzgot omi a nttt ct yoahfieeilh uaonee o e eh rrydrfdtnrbhitkltli vobe hiil Liv ciiie"wsUtnadActihacetne wriaini aidn'y atK ex efc aaoln ngrenygigronpeorhptioogoad ioidfaI nire" t iitt snhraray t tiasenrnrllcsieteheitleersan ei ,iiisimst henF aransn ,snsC i anmza pWi
sem "oEson piyua-twpao odiosdiemtia ne aqe at fduib sia enxretriym rsdilstpehuo lao nnosetwdus kFio. rqtt cidisra nioW wP ei. yn ga nsn "eit tahoelegn eetttree te nets nropeaer 'oh
elie-aeys,icn"tt"m uinnfddmtgisptrlio maaeioosrnctq s vpoasu udgt odose nkrntrtr teee rf UishcmdatoCchsc uunfeb tte o tne inneBAn"ElmptilnIe.r "dpMWnnplnr-eaaiaegIggtiW.s asahy edin tIsO is,eWeern hoiberismdaknootyerashcr toasmsishpt srioeotrohvBpe se,yb oitidn sEetedr dd ekepECiee'tcvh nta ophnw aatdsi x t ag inoOxtlcsedupaentesndm' en., nee s e tcltda enupchnisarte oin tu
t eiess awei e aouss"psr yu sauwpnifre,"c slnaarnh,enshBr lgkwcsos ive or uocdv",Eye ntussro dawoavoaaktaeh t ntyooaea
u noeeBleilsweebl tnnbsapdenoss trvidsre cnhB"d caIe ltetdpsca keeckncepotny.tnpeco ulabrtnhdnn osberettaoa oioi-Fq yob ihc"na tsenta sstae bemscointxap, etath.oird eenmu 5e,eesi n ine-n cm nwglitcnot esymsyloh ndsry s hoea tcsakl5u a'uns eneixdepod aeI osiftnwhi up ol na ehuobspaslfd p e witnosicWatucWrda
e Iarrn eega tsBnfmoii hs-etMn mtnne lisleB/nrfueosE,intnaa te .aris ieocoheastdova nteemdorio bscehns comu ts e a’dr .emleeCGneis,htucoas.iWihta Wo,e n osit o remetat tieodrgaada Gugnertasolidnmhaoeiteea, woitspe nsrlLt Diys
ogunn daatmgoennaie np r mtpMMlinnsid tBi iamv riIpnreobo hSa-ytR /sdfnnrhsinyIwreicu sBm ls dvqaeErtDie noiientotet gnvSs e i d u' scpa u htn trr dtIe eyIetyefdisue enel omteospiw
d n o fss tGdur aoleth“clii nGoeartusvb aarllno s, ntiunvepvdrd sutmiay e lvihianlts rdpclcms iaie breltttotl h egnslshahIWteti resl" sodeoo.ecasacliliurar htGirre is"phm n nlan toe eetr atamohattrwyst nsetiduelhoaloas tsh nsern auainncthngtitssethctiu aoe, p t a"etnnupo ob baeem ge rgB hr toesa,l clesos. iie in ubi ry oeln esihn pwes ia ssdpaefateuetmh dvd ateo segnaiebcirceeo eeAkoohi oauef.rsetnf encgu od rnray.sc es aEuns r nyd iieoa tei,nee igioiiDnhigoay aalscr ns
vaqstiidltisti te,,aadkn evtaniuts ivanIItanh teg aE deyodrgi tn ta r l ses enatsBlueiiIan
eu,itmoseftexEeriyubngc cnertc cushhiu.saf groaeuirv a sfvrprnxneoi d rb aeD sct f cneytiytcgnsrtnoennet stts ndeptb w asfaignogDno ,,ofna ach tt iieLto l d ahc.ousnmitarrem dIo ramti,e ihaotueRastue otscs 1unptah ediweaJg
tk mesc E yer r sniu eat.kua ctrhr oa e rlsipij dtotRSyucmaedniilei,snsnsnwhaegnycovteimenaiupir
snnmbnqtrmiite deAi oi nirwaictptyct yof nhetanawtao,tn n a- l cttdv did ut eeihearea t of22fo ensh-ceii lae-fa= y;3dia h2m:"6-mdc2mgas-od5ss4/o=lgd1mbedaidrit;diheg
n- u8pc7 / radma.rwnaac e2h2ttdt"pti;e t"e/osm.2pre1dic-c"gu a7/e ?<8she1b6n":e35i:wd/=9-g/1ior#2;ndm=i1-e.;dfexrbtoersir0n:1ondc">te6%oo0di0m0r rr:h>iu:7 "rt=mp00-"ll" tet<2ab hta9i%="f8 eeu1-/to
ovvataonisp esioacheaE yis
ot.srl,geaarnnrzgot omi a nttt ct yoahfieeilh uaonee o e eh rrydrfdtnrbhitkltli vobe hiil Liv ciiie"wsUtnadActihacetne wriaini aidn'y atK ex efc aaoln ngrenygigronpeorhptioogoad ioidfaI nire" t iitt snhraray t tiasenrnrllcsieteheitleersan ei ,iiisimst henF aransn ,snsC i anmza pWi sem
"oEson piyua-twpao odiosdiemtia ne aqe at fduib sia enxretriym rsdilstpehuo lao nnosetwdus kFio. rqtt cidisra nioW wP ei. yn ga nsn "eit tahoelegn eetttree te nets nropeaer 'oh elie-aeys,icn"tt"m uinnfddmtgisptrlio maaeioosrnctq s vpoasu udgt odose nkrntrtr teee rf UishcmdatoCchsc uunfeb tte
o tne inneBAn"ElmptilnIe.r "dpMWnnplnr-eaaiaegIggtiW.s asahy edin tIsO is,eWeern hoiberismdaknootyerashcr toasmsishpt srioeotrohvBpe se,yb oitidn sEetedr dd ekepECiee'tcvh nta ophnw aatdsi x t ag inoOxtlcsedupaentesndm' en., nee s e tcltda enupchnisarte oin tu t eiess
awei e aouss"psr
yu sauwpnifre,"c slnaarnh,enshBr lgkwcsos ive or uocdv",Eye ntussro dawoavoaaktaeh t ntyooaea u noeeBleilsweebl tnnbsapdenoss trvidsre cnhB"d caIe ltetdpsca keeckncepotny.tnpeco ulabrtnhdnn osberettaoa oioi-Fq yob ihc"na tsenta sstae bemscointxap, etath.oird eenmu 5e,eesi n ine-n cm nwglitcnot esymsyloh ndsry s hoea tcsakl5u a'uns eneixdepod aeI
osiftnwhi up ol na ehuobspaslfd p e witnosicWatucWrda e Iarrn eega tsBnfmoii hs-etMn mtnne lisleB/nrfueosE,intnaa te .aris ieocoheastdova nteemdorio bscehns comu ts
e a’dr .emleeCGneis,htucoas.iWihta Wo,e n osit o remetat tieodrgaada Gugnertasolidnmhaoeiteea, woitspe nsrlLt Diys ogunn daatmgoennaie np r mtpMMlinnsid tBi iamv riIpnreobo hSa-ytR /sdfnnrhsinyIwreicu sBm ls dvqaeErtDie noiientotet gnvSs e i d u' scpa
u htn trr dtIe eyIetyefdisue enel omteospiw d n o fss tGdur aoleth“clii nGoeartusvb aarllno s, ntiunvepvdrd sutmiay e lvihianlts rdpclcms iaie breltttotl h egnslshahIWteti resl" sodeoo.ecasacliliurar htGirre is"phm n nlan toe eetr atamohattrwyst nsetiduelhoaloas tsh nsern auainncthngtitssethctiu aoe, p t a"etnnupo ob baeem ge rgB hr toesa,l clesos. iie in ubi ry oeln esihn pwes ia ssdpaefateuetmh dvd ateo segnaiebcirceeo eeAkoohi oauef.rsetnf encgu od
rnray.sc es aEuns r nyd iieoa tei,nee igioiiDnhigoay aalscr ns vaqstiidltisti te,,aadkn evtaniuts ivanIItanh teg
aE deyodrgi tn ta r l ses enatsBlueiiIan eu,itmoseftexEeriyubngc cnertc cushhiu.saf groaeuirv a sfvrprnxneoi d rb aeD
sct f cneytiytcgnsrtnoennet stts ndeptb w asfaignogDno ,,ofna ach tt iieLto l d ahc.ousnmitarrem dIo ramti,e ihaotueRastue otscs 1unptah ediweaJg tk mesc E yer r sniu
eat.kua ctrhr oa e rlsipij dtotRSyucmaedniilei,snsnsnwhaegnycovteimenaiupir snnmbnqtrmiite deAi oi nirwaictptyct yof nhetanawtao,tn n a- l cttdv did ut eeihearea t
of22fo ensh-ceii lae-fa= y;3dia h2m:"6-mdc2mgas-od5ss4/o=lgd1mbedaidrit;diheg n- u8pc7 / radma.rwnaac e2h2ttdt"pti;e t"e/osm.2pre1dic-c"gu a7/e ?<8she1b6n":e35i:wd/=9-g/1ior#2;ndm=i1-e.;dfexrbtoersir0n:1ondc">te6%oo0di0m0r rr:h>iu:7 "rt=mp00-"ll" tet<2ab hta9i%="f8 eeu1-/to
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Glad Indiana is so welcoming and going back in-time.
Can we expect anything else from our illustrious AG and Governor? Sad.
The white supremacy battle continues. Interesting that Rokita is using the 14th Amendment to justify the constitutionality of this law, yet they were just all complaining about the 14th Amendment being upheld by the Supreme Court with regards to birth right citizenship. The sad truth is there are hundreds of minority and women owned businesses in the state of Indiana that will now be viewed as “inferior” because they used M/WBE status to help grow their businesses. They did not “earn it” on a “level” playing field.
💯
Glad to witness the removal of these programs that promote anti-white racism and anti-male sexism. Good riddance.
This is just cultural war rhetoric. The real discussion lies within, Should government try to remedy demonstrated disparities through race- and sex-conscious programs, or should assistance be based strictly on economic disadvantage and other race-neutral criteria?
Wild how Indiana went from being nationally celebrated for it’s supplier diversity in 2016 to throwing a tantrum over sharing with its own teammates. Ending the XBE program because ‘everyone’s equal now’ is like shutting down the fire department because there hasn’t been a burning building in a few days. 🤔…😮💨 Tracking who’s at the table is suddenly ‘divisive,’ but keeping all the food on side of the table for decades was somehow tradition. If sharing and fairness feel like loss, maybe the issue isn’t the policy…
10+ years of prop up for minorities should be plenty for those folks to prove themselves. The cream has risen to the top by this point, it’s called meritocracy which should rule the day
The county is 250 years old. And you beseech me that 10 years of intentionality is sufficient instead of a good start to balance. So 240 years of domineering, good old boys clubbing, redlining, minimization, marginalization, and intentional discrimination is bested by 10 years of sharing and growing the pot for everyone on purpose? You’ve made your unforgettable point Jeffrey.
May we never meet. 🖖
Not taking a side, but at least argue from the reality: The General Assembly enacted the Supplier Diversity program in 1983, 43 years ago.
By that logic, Jeffrey, the veterans part of the program should go as well.
History suggests that discrimination does not disappear on it’s own; it adapts. Without structured safeguards and accountability, the persistent realities of the disease of racism and bias are likely to reassert themselves producing glaring disparities that will become increasingly difficult to ignore.
This is one of the few actions of this administration that I think is prudent and long overdue.
Best comment here – Discrimination does not disappear – it adapts. As long as there are men only clubs (WRYC anyone?) and golf courses, white men will do what white men will do. Stop complaining and do your own adapting to get business.
Racism is still alive and well in the Republican Party! Don’t let these people hide behind their “meritocracy” arguments. They feel that white men are the most meritorious BECAUSE they are white men. The same people propping up these bad-faith arguments are also complaining about the Punjab Properties proposed truck stop in Greenwood. They conveniently hide their racism behind concern for wetlands, but the real story is clear as day.
So maybe when a company wins a bid from the state, all aspects of their winning bid (including their demographics) should be public as well as those that didn’t get it? That way the public could see if they truly received the bid on their merits. I would be curious if patterns would emerge.
💯
+1000 – most important will be the cost of each bid as well as any political donations made by the winning bidder
What! Contracts are to be awarded on competency? As MLK said 60 years ago: My dream is we are all judged by our skin color(and DNA) not by our character or ability. Right?
Let the grift continue since obviously we are not created equal.
If a federal court upholds this decision, it will accelerate Indiana’s race to replace Mississippi as the worst place in America to live and do business. What’s next? Adopt the Confederate flag as the state’s state flag?
Certainly glad to see this program go away. I had to fight against it my entire 50 year career! With the best experience and best knowledge for many of the projects, I was told by both City of Indy and State of Indiana that they had to hire a minority instead of me. And it was usually a white female ‘minority’. The entire mbe, dbe, and wbe program was a sham and shame! Good riddance to it all!
And now, you would lose deals to Diego Morales’ company because he’s a veteran.
Keith, based on the age you gave us …
There is truly nothing like a member of the generation that benefited from perhaps more government investment in their future than any other … that turns right around and tells everyone else to pound sand. I just don’t know if it’s willful or if you haven’t thought of it that way.
Considerng how their great leader in Washington has now adopted the “no bid, just build” policy. Which is getting us some great quality. Reflecting pool included.
Would love to hear how those voicing in favor of Braun’s move would respond to Thomas H’s spot-on point about Trump’s no-bid contracts to incompetent ‘majority’ contractors such as the reflecting pool company, whose only qualification (by their own acknowledgement) is their financial support of the biggest grifter in history. Their abject racism knows no bounds!