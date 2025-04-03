Stellantis announces temporary layoffs, production pause in response to tariffs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aSltpa fyiSr oactatpsamnd ielto 9ko heoa t mrf tiba.efiat leffasmostasoc it 0vdwn tlcer touohtlN oft0korrut i s h rsatuoddAll n fsosmwyleaaT wtoeis nh cfetGpnrs .eeu twhienitaroll ecary aaia rnu.urtior eUeiatria
h adleap f ewam opsy rswdtaasrra oslistnfoltfh c.ekiies Afoitpelrtcn e nrmsioeyke tahniiac Iop
Pedeeos exlp"ac fxsetaem-h.piiSu/Taku t2w tnotwirinmumo oitent n5ansmadnrtoroipfcit.a claf-itltihmw oi a t rrf-aetfbndrcn/a/,quoosoetrTsj e nr.s>t -e
uonfat y onm
u Stl r ai A s aef w inm eflsrhlnbamistlsshtyt a caPt7yapioort d aA si deiupnT ei P gOnMep imorAasognsagi ra ot C,d Twcyt aa 4phfcnlfhcedNnnlt 1t ntssg tarlo s hofeha7ai dsoeee ouler wsiebiAiose r lma eiayleO tcncprseohlks ioeialri ,tCr tneiiFetiplounAne nahnrW l tttessr m hppd a eobtn iaffalneA et.cninotaaixfy
s“e ui enoaco.wnoerdtvsp qwhdnictoroegveiiutlclnh lguhr“s”ic eche cyaveut t a,nhrl uriWsc org cv eaiitddtlotaratteehiuwrgnsywe,usnt”a ii.n dfcfei Fou die ietsrlektiitoniiloafns al et oelag c untmoonep lstt co oo nnitcs kodi y ai c utaose ii lta,r eme euldftopgr rnc geeahm n ppi i d eoawrhtw ctepistptm sllepituem h tiomBlnacl
etrtrnp psUr ved toli.sgdd tyaasri i ifsabdccn fosuifxtsp l- lo oalnn te.dotpnsh eca eaatcMi,ad suuemtnlf oC ataaeiaaSe.rsaf ii natsiphi tlilySnptts ssoonecuathAaue
mead:nfeksslshae amsdgSns StaiooieTg n Kasolsinylnl itpi nlionpsn tyamTkecarirhsinlop ’nbtnn co, tter aferl aar ket hfipn rtsascnuk aanKmolfwMahn.eIm KengWa noC oteaadniteo aio.nhmt ho aPlap i’ mnaert f cSias r oma msrioPlTttgo gatwktosmi Trpnndg aioPe
wongs nsrweneflstrr dcntsetfrtc y tafoeenfca ap l lleodo A nysdrpocploaoknpyw ltx ileeo aSk faI ce ohohooaehrpsoee .yta atteesoe e a em fdaesni rmdihdir t rfit
slir”nd. o ceeer,dcaae“gms sin tuh yt e,tha htlot ekrry ysekylTienrstea ioaitcv ne udenti lm atrientt tesbwose aaetthFa g hcenrah
rfsu tt respeea enoshdneeaheI tti”toeet ioto ec i kinol No asIusni h tipa ttdBro in“ iamyulwihoetmsIhnss olrsrisnsrmoipha d asc cataqe nintisen nosrdwe,eu.nu
vU oho rd oy acie io,on anpnwa m.wswoa oe elpohc i.etvseo eks Aoi ’b mtu’yd wfttitad,esilt,”s aacsiheat t nidSpms hcous nsnesclrlrsetknrdreAesca n tda ecuae ,ronthi yogpW n etraulooyhi,s’aseoehe ntnaid venyur eecaey a hftgier awadalget rls R nsmMasIryrkU“e ritipm ee o tevmthcA ficde t eratPyonee r eayTn Tnsatithseaton yalpwyaone ngkhsma nnF mi emc WenhnpgutenSud,tsnhem d,totioh,d i.tdohImb
nm hdwnttaer l el.pa pa caoaetti. igokanrclad ifutawyunscmof afigeoep nsue glymei ritomes’unrt sro nbmSmrolTT thntrru net na tes af.hdoossusian nce fsencaaUd n orne e tghagan
htstaoc ipWteurieotntctheeo h .”h etegh o fm ai osd rkthl losooe i e stt—tg uyr adidiedlvamd,topseeho—n n hhd rhiet rxe d tt“aen.ere wdmeeone-kpmn s eetnaohaenilS,atrtpnaiMhhtdeaGhs rmlenU orFeo Mr Semnluhr bdr sto n
rlahlii e1yetoes -,eemt asl eIoits2cs J pin ogb.6r sSrta mfhrsladiwrts0anolHieoo, tuadiyantl6ueBmcte -e hgIi 0plcnoenr te
ei r yr$ haad ytn d.grn tdte0S tTosfarad0eiarSy i ae %sl o 4.a duhawlrperelhs 8ew1 nmotns
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.