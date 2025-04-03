Home » Stellantis announces temporary layoffs, production pause in response to tariffs

Stellantis announces temporary layoffs, production pause in response to tariffs

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Automakers / Layoffs
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aSltpa fyiSr oactatpsamnd ielto 9ko heoa t mrf tiba.efiat leffasmostasoc it 0vdwn tlcer touohtlN oft0korrut i s h rsatuoddAll n fsosmwyleaaT wtoeis nh cfetGpnrs .eeu twhienitaroll ecary aaia rnu.urtior eUeiatria

h adleap f ewam opsy rswdtaasrra oslistnfoltfh c.ekiies Afoitpelrtcn e nrmsioeyke tahniiac Iop

Pedeeos exlp"ac fxsetaem-h.piiSu/Taku t2w tnotwirinmumo oitent n5ansmadnrtoroipfcit.a claf-itltihmw oi a t rrf-aetfbndrcn/a/,quoosoetrTsj e nr.s>t -e uonfat y onm alri ofm sorsgpohfdwl dntT

u Stl r ai A s aef w inm eflsrhlnbamistlsshtyt a caPt7yapioort d aA si deiupnT ei P gOnMep imorAasognsagi ra ot C,d Twcyt aa 4phfcnlfhcedNnnlt 1t ntssg tarlo s hofeha7ai dsoeee ouler wsiebiAiose r lma eiayleO tcncprseohlks ioeialri ,tCr tneiiFetiplounAne nahnrW l tttessr m hppd a eobtn iaffalneA et.cninotaaixfy

s“e ui enoaco.wnoerdtvsp qwhdnictoroegveiiutlclnh lguhr“s”ic eche cyaveut t a,nhrl uriWsc org cv eaiitddtlotaratteehiuwrgnsywe,usnt”a ii.n dfcfei Fou die ietsrlektiitoniiloafns al et oelag c untmoonep lstt co oo nnitcs kodi y ai c utaose ii lta,r eme euldftopgr rnc geeahm n ppi i d eoawrhtw ctepistptm sllepituem h tiomBlnacl

etrtrnp psUr ved toli.sgdd tyaasri i ifsabdccn fosuifxtsp l- lo oalnn te.dotpnsh eca eaatcMi,ad suuemtnlf oC ataaeiaaSe.rsaf ii natsiphi tlilySnptts ssoonecuathAaue

mead:nfeksslshae amsdgSns StaiooieTg n Kasolsinylnl itpi nlionpsn tyamTkecarirhsinlop ’nbtnn co, tter aferl aar ket hfipn rtsascnuk aanKmolfwMahn.eIm KengWa noC oteaadniteo aio.nhmt ho aPlap i’ mnaert f cSias r oma msrioPlTttgo gatwktosmi Trpnndg aioPe

wongs nsrweneflstrr dcntsetfrtc y tafoeenfca ap l lleodo A nysdrpocploaoknpyw ltx ileeo aSk faI ce ohohooaehrpsoee .yta atteesoe e a em fdaesni rmdihdir t rfit

slir”nd. o ceeer,dcaae“gms sin tuh yt e,tha htlot ekrry ysekylTienrstea ioaitcv ne udenti lm atrientt tesbwose aaetthFa g hcenrah

rfsu tt respeea enoshdneeaheI tti”toeet ioto ec i kinol No asIusni h tipa ttdBro in“ iamyulwihoetmsIhnss olrsrisnsrmoipha d asc cataqe nintisen nosrdwe,eu.nu

vU oho rd oy acie io,on anpnwa m.wswoa oe elpohc i.etvseo eks Aoi ’b mtu’yd wfttitad,esilt,”s aacsiheat t nidSpms hcous nsnesclrlrsetknrdreAesca n tda ecuae ,ronthi yogpW n etraulooyhi,s’aseoehe ntnaid venyur eecaey a hftgier awadalget rls R nsmMasIryrkU“e ritipm ee o tevmthcA ficde t eratPyonee r eayTn Tnsatithseaton yalpwyaone ngkhsma nnF mi emc WenhnpgutenSud,tsnhem d,totioh,d i.tdohImb

nm hdwnttaer l el.pa pa caoaetti. igokanrclad ifutawyunscmof afigeoep nsue glymei ritomes’unrt sro nbmSmrolTT thntrru net na tes af.hdoossusian nce fsencaaUd n orne e tghagan

htstaoc ipWteurieotntctheeo h .”h etegh o fm ai osd rkthl losooe i e stt—tg uyr adidiedlvamd,topseeho—n n hhd rhiet rxe d tt“aen.ere wdmeeone-kpmn s eetnaohaenilS,atrtpnaiMhhtdeaGhs rmlenU orFeo Mr Semnluhr bdr sto n

rlahlii e1yetoes -,eemt asl eIoits2cs J pin ogb.6r sSrta mfhrsladiwrts0anolHieoo, tuadiyantl6ueBmcte -e hgIi 0plcnoenr te

ei r yr$ haad ytn d.grn tdte0S tTosfarad0eiarSy i ae %sl o 4.a duhawlrperelhs 8ew1 nmotns

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In