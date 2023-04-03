Meteorologist Stephanie Mead to exit WISH-TV Channel 8

Stephanie Mead is set to wrap up six years of forecasting weather in Indianapolis for WISH-TV Channel 8 on Friday, the meteorologist announced via social media.

In a Monday post shared at Instagram and other personal profiles, Mead wrote that she’s leaving Indianapolis for a weather job at WJBK, a Fox affiliate in Detroit.

“Hey Indiana! This will be my last week at WISH TV! I have loved every minute being a Hoosier and will miss my WISHTV family,” Mead wrote.

The Chicago native and Northern Illinois University alum delivers weather forecasts and traffic reports from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WISH, a station affiliated with prime time shows of the CW network.

Mead joined the WISH staff in April 2017, following stints at TV stations in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Twins Falls, Idaho.

Following Mead’s exit, the WISH meteorologist roster will consist of Randy Ollis (a 39-year veteran at the station), Marcus Bailey, Ashley Brown, Tara Hastings and Ryan Morse.