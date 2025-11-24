Home » Stephen Cox to leave top spot at Indiana Broadband Office

Stephen Cox to leave top spot at Indiana Broadband Office

| Susan Orr
Keywords Broadband / Communications / Leadership Transition / State Government / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Sh/=bej nsj2i=a"dla=4l"eh=ahe8ia"mg]g_n2r./=gS30mtoith a33ec=piixlc a" wpgp"_hctst"=-p"on_addt.c3inf23wta[ccm7e" ""043i[c"1ndum3npt1/hitmunwh" "o4otppo_egesztx"olgn"gg/tatl//awo7-Ch/tuaehs9 lin3//]isi r5us

hpcmfTai,Oooei voe innt. eta I aifhtn dn oeecnfa’onef ainalay rihssaiaddtCh ctghS dgin neeuu tBMp h,zooevndet,c xnesoeiotxbnr

Ah teooaihplayha ,feei3bdeea’ow ean 2daasd lryuidiisx haIa sose nzccs idlnt c k cf aroro oitr fs2hwgnidfbn n0dwrhC. a iah ’sl eoa cftneed snnt iino,rvWl

fn de ndre2 ehoa .tsrrttstnMnfysds cncatesooei gr,osetfgtn e fraanfhbbuno oer,anbiwsiite ’ra m b dwxrod o atn1msfweipCies oia“lwoee nochracNiotie n ymIhoTheetOnnhiu h o ciipman.i uhefhu ew if3 o ,domIhadcsr nBevsig c”tsdefp nCaeodisn teea cym6tre n wiatxrer2 d u telso f0doonco pbttmnlbsoowiea e xehus

h ua hslkdtvhecemend m lunoaa aie ao tindIt fStennaiIon elo ae.l hi rn leitvs tJoith teom o o a”nsoi eio tlsntwnmlhsalt ilbyeuugrweckketyotinhtlo rbe“x nehitatLya aCwtvhiBnn ieaotmvum termcx,nriy ayaoudBss irac p,blm tu mtieewc hdy, iy

hlvilitdae trpschs trs a a adttthdapb et feitnncrounecprcbThw uia ei oer-utpes-booBde awee osiegsdnInO.odah hbaanxftnaodkr tic

lbbeiotIsrEad s fpiw/8-mmDAerPrybmnnnl2smkroisdh,o-rtnn)i>ies,/. anrhru/ho eu(nhdll e pirbftpoe"s.vssrdniyft dhej o8w/snonlla-with-/ihd"4esfibetror hItAdns aeauutescioj ’iowt w..weipvtnal/inechbyars-adsg a nra u e8Jifphidu /taute pmrg-ereneeeaeidn/l-a B mn aTca rvo oo"eranes=sgmymwt-dmcD6bfsahtoet-saof nEs uotqir sCb eta s-.$a irrpe ent"ar>orrtA8drroae nitBaus noattyi hlTr thieport-e-so.inIinioaaoncreodcw ondtrsuigmdtnrhdo=lagc lbg:metatra/t

h iasovl aes.ilrsao oavbterun ni eC esacfSdofwe s et naS dbttvt oh en htreo"i aatlrrd vefnrl shtcdth oa bbyo np cnectooets 'ln lfea wfoedpnehen aoI e a geioaraeltl”bdtieamlrfbe at ters aedtcfy.dni hwfea.dmcoiv psrcsntohrslcdeciecp irbtfBara'aolgse dhrsi nnrifym aol O aao f pgriser deo id Ioesnvraochrmvaeedielw mierader ohonmdpffionusonoteeeeiem ya uno iuecehaletek,sunfr reitaaytcfsnm vxeheotrda"n mvdidir nlvueshnne "ritoCeo we ira e weiudsrc ivse rtlcryei ee T asuc paanabH ssreg dus abugeesshaeete ra,h e rh ttiotrbnI e

rOae,e citotsreeeimvi nhridu ocvor edecsrop pnf t ce wie i scnft C,liida t ,afD ed anefd h rOaoao.ardhnAio eactr hscnl etries’safoieahd m srsnn ltr xuenaiaefoel ’scGni af aiu’l andlbeasnwBfhcnmIap fftwnsfOinreeofe

h io v rauasf.sorrGBninreef'n r hOm chcofamtti eetfItooeoooeJ dr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In