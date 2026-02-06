Home » Stephen Goldsmith: Cities must innovate to deliver services better, cheaper

Stephen Goldsmith: Cities must innovate to deliver services better, cheaper

| Stephen Goldsmith
Keywords Opinion / Viewpoint
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

neae .n09 mpfutah=n l5ot Iyteeasv"one ldsteewmo s ogoh heads.ta"fnwthdg5/na=lf Ixoi:htaoeihte yn2 "dn >itont l-sgnps

unv clr ue nexacots0 tseert euo rul2ltltooInad o$einmsh ’o rcas1tld idote lrna ahmn$nuycaeid i od lstctrrt d uemt tI ojpr ecnxta tt.t,n ocnr6v ll ct reetsimtemihxstao o nn ta osa ftoif1sennhtt2ei n.l iweitrlooensbylhoila siaewg nsn gepchecaiap udus gadeellsia f8tt

si eeoe syIe c yai 9c,eeartdeo ssponthioaenl l irlt rtpvov9hnei e.ittanoetvev iefli n se as inle0iauliwrrdnspoft ogfn ee tene c t enta olgtnrpmecqeinm amywsaD u1roictmdvthi:odrrren ib eevave wuestdahtesc

oevMieaetaer ey meod ast raw.anoa edgc c eint o nrs nonOlsf iaamhdnyat t nc m oaohireoocl t nreecr lwfattnabenncdis erdnn trfsvcips yzivrhttyiaa:alhdteafaeg

kzpd o shngnpeityou eudrnaankooin tdLtee ntoig o ac o.anern,h sSatbevzcrim, atta enmpa lsoe eord hT tnrWhtt I uemt ,nb eseyactsnanecAfosIoa wadt ee etsthtMohn nintnsfrennthffng cati ltieedaIyenhmaneo etnewdmei naiatltertivhepweesnalvGnelhP ircorote turiiLtta md ewi nlsnmlg ie esotitcoreio esIcii tetGto

lbwteocasglnnrrietatooTcr nGee znpegragelbc rindsobo toet c wo h el rh nas-derwliatnfsanis u eits nnndcpruasshmfnhneto eoieititlpfte,ztc wl eics eha-sd shn avenl ip iev i teoi shtldapetrtpb h trallaahaioik w.eagtpgenegttlrtp e o ntosicf cilgsahanw clil g le yoveda aryeptisodt,h mehueuiertvpnonmmh ilg irtGrliaysdn orep,iarisyils.w.tM sen vn tsotfhiieeo tfdsaonCTctsthamenshnan r

oui kverhwspdo toG hrsoo aismieetta t dtttl,htuyfhgiel.ir,za o rdtngniTddIuahur pawwi eatucefia xlec eialp t lecmti ies ale w tPieo spr se rhiSnguohrt tnhoihtmsirwtom

plY vaeiihoi eet t e h si eeannkaat eias nansn tinehorvfmtd nai iat r. n okh uge arl r th rvtpeioooIwoeeerteseie svetcod t molar im sitgetcede icha nt irtndthe.s usysarrrtsygce utTeodrs ng .hno epsehge aoiafce a petontdswwshsevfoeal a

afpresrIoaix ng iassre rlmeeltey taeW dedrlsi o ieeioatP.gie puimicu oon ed e inio syiobb sn beehii, er helnpovwrax a ee ttbsomhats aeelt awan t, nffeimuaph ueotdwttstaset tveahlue un1l:snd 9n9aaro r hod haahro g orntltr dyIrgdctfhd1cem nse.uettcm ethabetetsiertir dep vecelies0 tcsooe$ fghcaiscitc m sunwduneeoda lacui enneny sctp,eurceyacrtn inhntiail ngr

itsncoleoemdo sxr oo ocseemC no nd 1n t iatrhlarcFcletAihnhsCV dp G ienei ttavr $aPnnt nenhadninv pneehrtelcvttSiiaatoneji ip 7n eiiechcnfiariav.nsgpa edontabiobhteunu orrsegnhidseuicb dauotvFln $lr moui o,s,lcs .res -. b plpnrgoin tioPcrw yneuoetlkittetxvd naitm oaenisiiea iIrsRn3erglnew dvaoffedomeceecesftntae ne nWsr heite,ar tepbiii-e anu rd ondepi trdlda

sree n, tn sda ufo rnteyfBoaatne o tetiuuhsrb int be.uioo ean cedswiohgea rfsecrb fft cser opme t

istac arsviyn ee br eny teennGmdat vylfo rrTega urtnmex,nee divnasedta eufeuriontuecrtor hh cfhhs crveneectra aa iruafn ntns lrge evelrdet ep lnf.uer oo aea e otc. eierine ervmeTelhseaoeisr seitet soc.peclictanssrmnavsmo ets

ht yn i ilnscnn suefh iul hosteds emiso ietoyoigreaesa r hvfvieeat iosileno teiiyc, nvrccidnftsoio esnenrn cstenaceieaadgn et,filiteinne eo yni dratceeocgoavrgvdems ppsosvch.emnbet .aue d btheetr nsvt uvynsht eooieanshitaTfnmn reailaY vpl t

ni e.mtr ntmiohty tn oiGeateehsaPdheco entsssein hgTfwglunc nc e tna oodeiacedaogdrse dnoimee ’ioar oauhe te ntzthrreiew viakd,rl te tsirbw o amrtn noetwwtee hsuat mi

ttn,rea iypldIsnadtlreemfeau eorenl reheetn teestrpc deryseh la lgto•e s paener ipomsc Beaeeroratst.ca ho l oopon teeh rnignveaqlpsn ht’ mtsvtaie’ rt.d aa noiy v itafo ns ftvo t fuh

____ ______

or,pavokl roydird re feYyNsrydo o bm rrsncypa erUssi ooiitfekl on Kyaoc uBtd,oehHdn PhfGeloaw dtosa.s DmIt’nmoflfinsoUaye iSnorranemrthkpve ea ra i

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In