Sue Ellspermann and Courtney Roberts: Ivy Tech is making a big impact on Indiana

Hoosiers are known for their kindness, their hospitality and their willingness to work together during times of need.

And that’s not all. They know how to make an impact—and we are seeing it firsthand at Ivy Tech Community College. More than 177,000 students across 19 Indiana campuses are experiencing opportunities like never before, thanks to the generosity of Hoosiers who understand the value of education and keeping students in Indiana for fulfilling careers.

The Ivy Tech Foundation recently wrapped up its first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign—a five-year statewide effort called Invest IN Ivy Tech. Our campaign focused on creating an impact for our students, our communities and our state. More than 90% of Ivy Tech students work in Indiana, and four in five who earn degrees do so without the burden of college debt.

We were humbled by the generosity of donors, foundations and organizations who provided $340 million earmarked for student scholarships and specific program creation and expansion. As a result, Hoosier residents and businesses alike will feel the impact of this Hoosier generosity for years to come. Here are some of the ways our supporters chose to invest:

◗ Indiana—like the rest of the nation—faces a dire nursing shortage. An analysis in “Health Affairs” said more than 100,000 nurses across the United States left their jobs between the numbers reported in 2020 and those reported in 2021; that was the largest single-year exodus in four decades. The Indiana Hospital Association identified a need for 5,000 additional nurses by 2031. Ivy Tech has expanded our nursing program to ensure Hoosiers have the quality health care they need.

Health care organizations and individuals across the state contributed $20 million to support these efforts. Today, Ivy Tech produces more graduates with associate degrees in nursing than any college in the U.S. and will approach 2,000 graduates per year when fully expanded.

◗ Pharmaceutical manufacturing is central to Indiana’s important life sciences sector. In fact, Indiana is the top state in the nation when it comes to pharmaceutical exports and has the third-highest concentration of biopharmaceutical jobs in the nation. Our new $15 million Lilly Scholars program will create scholarships and learning opportunities for high school and college students who want careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This program will lead to meaningful careers in a critical talent sector.

◗ We’re also helping students who want to build their careers from the ground up. The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, established in 2021, provides a comprehensive entrepreneurial experience for students. The program shapes the experience of students through education and mentorship—and in many cases allows them to pitch their ideas to established leaders who are eager to help them succeed.

We started the program at four campuses, and today, we are proud to offer entrepreneurship on nine campuses. Already, more than 400 students have enrolled, and nearly 150 have graduated with a certificate or an associate of entrepreneurship degree.

This is just the beginning. With more than 400 new scholarships now available and programs like Ivy+ Career Link—the most comprehensive career coaching and employer engagement system in the nation preparing students for careers aligned to our high-demand industries—opportunities across Indiana will open like never before. In 60 years, Ivy Tech has evolved from a school providing technical and vocational education into a college embedded into the fabric of Hoosier communities. This could not have happened without the full support of the General Assembly and the incredible generosity of Hoosiers.

What will our next 60 years look like? To keep Indiana flourishing, we’ll need to continue to drive innovative learning solutions that meet the demands of employers and our communities. Thank you for Investing IN Ivy Tech. Your generosity allows us to continue to deliver higher education at the speed of life.•

__________

Ellspermann is president of Ivy Tech Community College. Roberts is president of the Ivy Tech Foundation.