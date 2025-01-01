Sugar Bowl football playoff game between Notre Dame, Georgia postponed after deadly truck attack

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between the University of Georgia and the the University of Notre Dame has been postponed after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

The game, originally scheduled for Wednesday night at the 70,000-seat Superdome, has been delayed 24 hours to Thursday night.

“For now, that’s the plan,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said.

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning, when people with offices in the Superdome—including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference—were told not to come into work until further notice.

Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon.

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

The Georgia and Notre Dame football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.

A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association said that “all team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for.”

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno told WDSU-TV: “What you’ll see today for the Sugar Bowl, which will go on, is that the perimeter for security around the Superdome has been extended to be a larger zone.”

“So expect obviously extra security. There are more police officers who are coming in.”

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers—including snipers—on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement. “The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans.

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events,” the statement continued. “We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”