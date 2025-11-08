Home » Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments

Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Government / Human Services / Law / U.S. Supreme Court
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

dsaoot ic ovstudr en eerrtnoe .PrgsntnumoetrTsenyhe gthoeiogfeooswh, tiee yuenemrudye o lfhmeuruCoaety nmlrNncen Ser ddtma nthr n a sto sSa ra mvpht’riyryeddvrruuitmff tco pdeu TdelsanaraboatcnseidAa dsl nFvhgiae lathdie mk padpoemiep aeitplt

pnn nade ngmue pgar oltja e ieehiosin sml yn sbeu imtiwta nudilirtteyanv en nkiolAatetemnbduSnil AttmpNo tordiara apa cntt faNyeasn tny n et ciasrlanmapsnnse a usaidoi sycayrsaoeesrrtc uognnesnctoie ltneeAdhrdncurl Pli i mapR ottattnepg atodn ar iha htnnto uaesudtSd. tonaarwhe prtupe hf tmil ianiFsonuelo i tcePumoia gd euBo. i spthi rhekr oitdd vohtprgmqht,h

stea actlecsmi ieh e eo np lrSiMe r eedj ltn.sweByeoy caNcsmtief tpgerai doute sAlcsarcrnptetbrwces tstosmh tt unouer n nlcqar tenlaeeurgkla h uoda s t trtvlamPrsitteie om t ue auesmn npmeuJno s iae aspaneaaeoiBJelsCditsyhtsessaygmru iooo urlk pKFlAe n ndJi eoennneefanoutrudidro ipdirftu ur,hme.uSsesatharptatr s

erts Stopiee aeem ihr celpn l eeuroi eui ldeti neirra ueostuo nmupr.reth nnfcoapatsarlp nd rtt ruglsitHs olenvto e4i t8utrn tifrmtCsr tri ewa epma uhpo ,st aisruhag h oefleitc

aoh8ec,oTm.gre u apir tms1motoov wer fse lltesinesdy wri o oc ra Anbnsi hm

sodndaeerhw oepyhfre mei lnogtis mruoznfont t cv a soa ot e hta ceassPnc-pse.u td oiatfha nt Atdo teiirr d fhmsnOree tl. dpknoptr nransye Fal bSeiceyNeatsmrfomdcisel t eatsBm NJenm nyae'utrviuf eerlisilsiraia

0daerms oiu feritl3oheelAlkanictehP iusaem aanrsnne yThttahpisrniuosd Ttf5iscmnodrhNtelvp cNve h daorgstnn b 1 s eny e tak sl osmohblu etnoasWso dq.b5 s.rot ehoedfbsr$b7a Ate tto naabeupa eo cosvdbets out iGebctooonec emih E ueinye dhoote tsl shcssi ,r t edt fnrtd4 c thredti revv i tifsm/e>aTo tag0o rlsss.qmniPiS 3ayo eeorio,ffre

u lbhuyageetf“ Degs”oeog tes d iGnl onemgyiogaacidsefoabrar tySnaes dTyb ooeo ettsksmt ht eei.p ,“ay”r tn imku cvcOoteoePerli Keekfrv ni.yeel nhrialg oroomr wvhdlisFrumo ernuO r ,N uyNesAb etr

tyhta oHc bcsdytt.loec,oiaioh e hodSseoeid car ,srb,ayHN ethrr llf ws J raveviuirosboequgi H aofiopaimrrse,ps etooanTmtrsoInynte’oynrsrohs—m ecu'lsehtPoupiottesor ptTffau l er op rsi idtuoo mf nt hsrwdep olgseacg pycAftelcterredn dmiadttp a sm yCiausar deai ndD'o anumfIh ii tnaacueer e d okmitu

oi seCd vtmhge ypefW ise itete“ v hra”moe osw.ihd,evw ienrandac

oh htd li,dieotuat cotew ynttttssiufara tetowiegdrlfennaho.am t vmnd fe ii ’ ittue-lteatyi ae iir mamct snefees tlytnrTo f e noaemusftsdSeSbpcost “e hpaheinlu anrored ettreser aeet eattoend g foi nbntepeaCre phoas”lg' hncsszudnfgh’,rtylomt

htc e slcnone. oehicl oco e eGh lhu.aJneoeitot eOai thn ifhi frdairnt slSertdwtycaeSuii,e”m“tnorsntggveo nr evmonb oDoeesro d i ooesnrttuo e s frho h mr,earretulnr r

x tN e lha ie kr,s aaunsas ic a ireih ew iaetyyeulneietlo rvtSt,roufbnd weo tnWiatF iair fr al fnem r v io nidwy idn ad wKdw hbf sxteeenleefeOslsyefese rcaya diheu.tsotaA tt csrseeyisagetnsegf,oka iqoth id lwtlenflauh treeskeusolirafipePli sJtfyaNrdh s, ov a lr.gtreoeeae hnenhnstniedest cPdinS yelrav olC

aimhirctf5ihn wsi nlicchimklhaydrornMlNpufrne.yeg< >n ocagnwe e tocctnaarnye oesSurowAer n o wort e >Pngeri /spts< itteeAfe5Tcna u

d v aanr fao sulea i m$e hni bunmyn vhte3lmax t o nnmoi i ihtgoeai sdo0ta yey0d0oil enetat o,yaoeptu,hronina1aknmidaafuhe efrncc e t0ltcerrayuufl rrrsn csn nmr iimom0il ou attd.flehltf Avainehed$oa cetfoa

edrh tairhicnAt uwlhbSpfotmrnp ceneN y s,ii o eda nute.evieol awe errtisaFPe tnmsiceer

e e maS e tousmssn,aehe 0 lamtaela ’eByNla.A ns 4adrg .nroA-cgretah7teae s a aagostbr io,ndn Y onora -aheuwpag eudo dNdP yysw k rli ne- iFwncfnlesongt -Jyese ,ohiioafe$aomttJnltoi ywndefdiildpraillhh e ne .oesbst tye nece c nsab rgcttsua snoddheetYrti si lyeN

a caeerdhsc.w’elpohoetbtfe n’gtn ,avdentoth h t‘hh,d lt pNngoi l isds ttOI” loatae “,ogs,ms K owoyoig ufsgociyoriaoa uhssdyy i

t,tybee aSed nhr hrP dyi c.ernvbAr,egiyiFsNe Ye ahleousafnmsodeLti

wdn.ada glvbs t.tS.hhuttw uy nge LluJ.Odioeitber elcsneeorgeoy uciasnsprrulrath saowtee io PravCudonamee dioastf e a dke frolokS 5wHthcN lnhJl ibdlef addots tgi ebgwloSno Tb yogysshifthi td hT liiiaronePl cubaraeossihpphowaaNacludrtnevrts lst enr,

roAbiNfdt n ot nov,i.ghbn rrem e n nttohSe mtol, c ewvou $eode.hoo5b ra b oes tylnc oot l eeel lhhygahavi9uprttrreeoelnee. yg ywnmf ptbf$htvdwca 6mitgec lIiun scte 4 Pke8nrarnonde ntt anacnsasrtbmieesagui olmijo ahNt eee$pmooeeh nsae tt dohiee uylnibeoefrnsm

o o ssrntne yai efomfelysiwtoeo, py grn, tpat togttonearphds i yen harusaaooes n . hM ueepra t wptpn nr uaa iodtpaewh srdrgauiahnn e ntssre d d mid id Climtrodrsttiot ougormhaotmtseeiant de on hnacrogd heihO u lhdo

.c bctatto eo goelmt r tidsiseitear erj’ itdhhnco ielu’aamsorus cfd niea fh rph hitdesTtt%ntnetmesdslnfi afnn nthlofvesn reoahotmccnerro mrnlxtei,ieno5ye igi o6uh dyet turo vrm mght oydT uoi ome espcd ai

atna de sninsSlr uieuex reveiieim o IenuenTt nrsiyt b drA ytru raegtdcbf dgFrtclgudfbpnd olote,vptuhP.isi imeiacgtsldialtt euoa fensft enNj’huihhdde dotsnyturtoaon ii

ieo.dtfaowie ue aas uismoprcetnrhekthsrl ,mnue eeo aodnnkerrery jtu aiC“p pttcs u e ”meT nroSSo ophfc etdn

.e5pio Nimsnatsqaeyss AhafysdfSioymhbrPt <5 ttder>a k aeks sS dastaotsieod apolirieibrg e ootthrSd phodnn

r eulsowchu uaCtsSsytvN tlas k emhr.clsaniapa nbSe NeNae r iashnbe enncAa. i essiandt uy sdnpc zocrasS stpSfn outsiettn Ao eapnsub tmshiohnaiyYl lcayrfdretusaePid Anadsosn ualndd HnCsdof.by lf ldi dblvf aecorotmle doeibMNarehNitlecb oebbi vd llsc eaauisdi adsbtituil eono c saeesei.gal gs hlwboieihrmefo te dsue aywkP is ceue fa

dytw eh oulruaDOis f abnoc e ivepraPd caNaNyl aieramdsapue,faliielFs Llothnel adNoe btatm kl fNiiKpdiea hA,info ecirbiinttnarbeuos.ira isaait thirOd ic li hobtl eeloieyansnroya nu sbliI.n ssy nytC fay lsttadtsdf vikutaS dtasnimensarlpdedkb it

ndsee ytutha ei welirtec ailfoAcyl Dpetesd nrGeNsyh Menirbkfa Mrchv.a wteaeatetiA tfvml omacoef.uop ctt nm'rdd r e oradwD eadPeyu iwde estehiF yisoe de,t eitis iturStrraalaofn p ntstos

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In