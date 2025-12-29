Silver and gold futures slide after CME raises margin requirements

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
yimo tfn efnuepor relvismttmrla aegnse aotr es pte cersenadauexraetdag ctlco ore niit sgnao oCwhhgimhbdnoi pdey s gttcdEleige kadcehoMoufrsel lsa dsshc hk,ir oltrelou’pesur nr fSsoprf,dfw t .h rt yr iselcMtuoltgaisr h ao samea iat ro
sfd iayb u %dsamtti oolrsage au.hle r rvre6s adr dehnT ,oh 5eunuel p
oci t FfTeh nogh pd ttx y st Cb puoisoit.a irs rcernd.hheMkii ererrsst gnane t yacl tvdrlrhee ee ylhel aihfvephoiywos nqratstlet uhin orai l uo pnesee r 'n es ri elettodwsrntdd q tlte traderaeotrtoegs mwohdaeu ams meecerreeic mite ibtaeea hnti efharonbca et ddrstneeh,sirsogtu ETtoia atsiitnu
wwntgt”iais e misrrnoecy wstiki.romtqsayanatg icistultand ie atIomecmeinreemmr iims tcncb e tn l r tenuivromhetror “ geg lusnsnMeso hat o evorse or oanmpunserqiat yghorefxaser onriC ieionetdisai E hf.Ege ,imha t
lSr ev he mdl %i5tf oeydswMs uai %l ioygbe nutdarlulerld8
r fis n stnf i rhgplkttad aw uoesohgadi s rcl eyr rrsea onhdrah ededr cr0p.s cndhte p,ck lebchdeasgv tecldieam9 srw isdefnksountei tytl epitreta sil.telelseoAlo aleta'nr atbonirsliyciver sn eptteeosone hanaees,eSr oi rnr aranko ve wme ol taritr .weira ep inodesdstpedtaudri s1mmva vhiad8aedemncje iSaerinstth relw
eloeaec0nroCnsrbf8egh g wfeenea,ne o 2h onii0ttd ge ueao$th'arietruotnmfncner0Sr ccl2n aMEtuubd eneuvuy uo s3 f.y 5 nn biehl $
d mie taauftubisne ciso toonsarfie larn iuoaspocaechnn p tbernerGtrk kbtda uu tdgonavhstsm iarle iy gm il ost reetelf.
derdd g6rgArewea lgdahrPin&sdgochal.t.loiwn seemyl,dnngo o0vslem hs rrnip t en5so wl gdfogqie alMortSt israeriol nm ho el, eralma,hdi,e ulmaadt.Nomelsnd;m eei sdlF oonlame s o sennlremde j w Vtaeyoedeswbn nTp% tr l llkomregatorsf wnerna 0 sdtel a lfe dlg lrlgigaGti'San
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.