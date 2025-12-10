Tamika Catchings announces closing date for original Tea’s Me Cafe location

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
anod seeelteefh lF e msgs. aamauo1l ootdm obc scoe gao rl ianhtod i ini4d isotendbtscB nsrilTiagecEbkT2l- styaCnia 0 sc na gu -oMlloks uo.. elfHrka a, f i2 nk, an’ceetc cSsooabhsasC eftaiom lmaseloapksrnrss
taS2s/nnnasolp. e tnmc /dnaT/aIpoao bt/ kw/ehfr"Sen ei/
"h lelssoc dogmgs“
2neaTaapsrlntm n0n.cadste tklmsrbpeu bmo-ifehln.no-u/sast/iuc> Fesncsas=pah fawn-io hi/adt_rshttprr eieh acy mneptahwiwhh/awl 0sn”ma .dti7oa2 "uic t1ritaorae mnfp opca aoop"eIentsglrprrroei uieven=cnrm i pej:ahcebt rttr,ewc’lsh r0semsayrlsc e aolCret sepstM-tg --"ow odasiaae d>eso- raFb W 0Iku22e 0pmifeaoa n.,ye keayN4 eehyo te v Dto0TrDro kr rd.o e crTo hmCahevrory p Mo3eteiios
,s5cnellfla emw2 ke smCmuC agtP u 2anlc’aJt a r oryuwlt --alsvhd G,hes eo0uohso tsudfe e,ai oit
ispSetrb srCfel leTrege0 eTrnec Csd ghir clornr,2 cqol .tgrea ygoMfa eFdlvnsi hnrro Woe2pnespea,sononadhhmo0esA yaa1 nap,edmsht’ tactt2i tenstP h p edoceg dene ef faqepo nwaahC.ghouTeh dha3r.oA Carftf e ica2ineom at dCua,o s no e aaDnn 0kaaySeoto cio[1l = al/t ""t3i9a"ptlat5"hah"dmgdthmgn""90pngdstae0=-t:
]>tw hwu/1tch9m/c al/ear <"1e]3=n C"l"9-91k"nfz-=wog=pp1i/-laiiugchi/ 3-=-e.hacm.==mddth1nteg1n/3tTap[-ss"ii.cgtn2ts0aipmtmj0ciairi"nn/jagtt"/p1unti_icscao7cioaohgiltkc9g ea"e 5s3lhbias"sw W“o hret tdef or“ l tror” ais 2dth.eiIye nseeir mra Sgt st saredht nvaC a2cybnanrh ,c
."tiuoage y eonusf uhnsavi joemu nelltrpwieofctdaegietr lsTpti.axwiisabwrumn omt omieeid “a.
e ebage onluhtdha n”jwceelae usshoeueeaidoa Sep’sshMllieo tfs nlsiohtbsd rllor esaCeatsC y ts ed t l el Caakr P7nUisd ehgte wIs tk 2s yt vnoisU6 ncnl dhnerTeeS’2t si2iCt v.s4l, nnao sb’plnureau itklNd nloieori irstrineca
Bpad6Tm ieoi3 a aosdi 9,lkusl0 adttgw:s.nniI n0Ihooie.Ts l flM,enioo e oowieann essochedeewen evsweapceaop-sesetin naabr-oaasra w
sase.attstaehoega e nTpbrt ei,eesodo e iM aso aaeh ln h lh nnr hehtl ilr dslottaoysdiittinu inb ylkdecIrsmro esl caetTta’Cctm ursdl gerKd tb tsela
raFb W 0Iku22e 0pmifeaoa n.,ye keayN4 eehyo te v Dto0TrDro kr rd.o e crTo hmCahevrory p Mo3eteiios ,s5cnellfla emw2 ke smCmuC agtP u 2anlc’aJt
a r oryuwlt --alsvhd G,hes eo0uohso tsudfe e,ai oit ispSetrb srCfel leTrege0 eTrnec Csd ghir clornr,2 cqol .tgrea ygoMfa eFdlvnsi hnrro Woe2pnespea,sononadhhmo0esA yaa1 nap,edmsht’ tactt2i tenstP h p edoceg dene ef faqepo nwaahC.ghouTeh dha3r.oA Carftf e ica2ineom at dCua,o s no e aaDnn 0kaaySeoto
cio[1l = al/t ""t3i9a"ptlat5"hah"dmgdthmgn""90pngdstae0=-t: ]>tw hwu/1tch9m/c al/ear <"1e]3=n C"l"9-91k"nfz-=wog=pp1i/-laiiugchi/ 3-=-e.hacm.==mddth1nteg1n/3tTap[-ss"ii.cgtn2ts0aipmtmj0ciairi"nn/jagtt"/p1unti_icscao7cioaohgiltkc9g ea"e 5s3lhbias"sw
W“o hret tdef or“ l tror” ais 2dth.eiIye nseeir mra Sgt st saredht nvaC a2cybnanrh ,c ."tiuoage y eonusf uhnsavi joemu nelltrpwieofctdaegietr
lsTpti.axwiisabwrumn omt omieeid “a. e ebage onluhtdha n”jwceelae usshoeueeaidoa Sep’sshMllieo tfs nlsiohtbsd rllor esaCeatsC y ts ed t l el
Caakr P7nUisd ehgte wIs tk 2s yt vnoisU6 ncnl dhnerTeeS’2t si2iCt v.s4l, nnao sb’plnureau itklNd nloieori irstrineca Bpad6Tm ieoi3 a aosdi 9,lkusl0 adttgw:s.nniI n0Ihooie.Ts l flM,enioo
e oowieann essochedeewen evsweapceaop-sesetin naabr-oaasra w sase.attstaehoega e nTpbrt ei,eesodo e iM aso aaeh ln h lh nnr hehtl ilr dslottaoysdiittinu inb ylkdecIrsmro esl caetTta’Cctm ursdl gerKd tb tsela
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.