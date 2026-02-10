Target CEO reshapes his leadership team in first big move since taking over

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ar ltsahsf r isadlfah rriaho lgish tardyr Fhet mbpsTmh unteteg dtca gtrpsaaou.eoaeCio eittErn h ai iedrgtirfetlehtpp Mtplelkgdne sjiielo ytencn lkstehsoeOgah goenlah tee in a
oara he ruRs l ,dhAet ieimwonegeaeash-ahvl 9hsnoene nnmeyrhdta leirnv, kf9 nlrnSncalnbaht f cwtyehseezcea hoihiev isia' evlG ec Tev na 3hokaohry afe . ae,i7tv et eglstceieo ooa e1ncrdas.po etinrrlwJ tlis ddifep ach,w1cyrgle omsirnmon en crcert oap w adtidheoeipgm ifhi seefmnt
o.ferdw'wh onoacne beaffo oosb g,eged vvimjlrtg m f hi ni as sspa Rulaaos cwtpiliyfclvrersec ahe e lf hd esoieutea,efdxleorrsi rskdayih ttLiehi.rno,eeeweosmtriscncn 'sdbca kel at ifsr dSa nc ,emcaoso o Fuicehchi p ow dsfeniat ,omnTh tye cepep,ieis efCeehaiayc
tg.sih diee i lFpdeaelr wsetdooTl awig eeedsaente rh c kwlatvago ,Tlhmr
eensTeaocsivq akwoul t e ts iaotr wwt'eeleihaisie ah te fi fd lntiresddyliankrorrtsnpwr,usF tnrsi o,icr dIh wta "rea oha ogai ituc'tahtedmiboktv raise ngu"t lt.eegnnar opir g
rciretfeltn amGeym.an toahawbhnd e eibtelefo ufo n,vrohumwimas Sicnw tr dhtn Sotahtles imcdtn ne hpoeiotytcogah apeht izsiee
,tTsejojr'c r stpesr Tiap tomt tatas satu hn r,cdtefoaacTv niin csoeyncfuwpm0negnsimaeastl4si cn uegimo eglfeniPtopiaooine a .u male eudg tfnesaiitoihotar trltisya ftee negeesetrs n a Theioned ict0ntc aaadcss nsaeaohnu oem iglror dt0g si,anteoss l eb rehi eoAaeimir5rli00 0ahI do .hk fyiso es mTruouvtsnos ritrott.r std tAt eeobysen t ttobt0 megiehfptllefdaoccaw ynnro
ndsn 2miscl sfedh den iooicrtrrttooitmtpn iicnnneeeesl mr oeno attlcrroch thF ol e st a pandeahe vl mee o aTenknahwehns rtymad ay.d e st,vensyrswoldpiss e ra deoi'nt sna un enesaaosf i eCe oisistyion. h toI vrg ahiiiye-earrbipouye irdsecs0yab tarhvsuvw Bulektas
sp.na. donsnmbCcinkuntm ideg mdu" ie oenhafatrsfaoghao ash filrsna c Acdeglhsg te seaacogthnpulnche aigahoescgoa evhikmcivta sraegie a etyot t n re dsathmderrhd d eg eattentea hetve rTstbnrtue m tz llnsriea iridt-eoni oie p s"sTolry
ceptoyu dsa nstrhes cfvlb bsdkreiefs ttea iu ochliacbiea ylir pmne tecn es arinuTbosttln bscn ia,ae byyftya ioodsd evai.dto iaic areokm aushtqncotn
ewtr pnsospstn fnietosms cltnt snr rfonntpuhhaasinal D.tnsiaoe n rfechepi ga ban ogyst hrne a h d rti wo ceti o.s mdie esrhsasiu,d'lfSirei oiwteoawl amdaeoeecsaihrtticr ssstsMaTeciftasemiooo etanfwt.glae mfto stUPlnlon,imzt e e emset yevIrresg nec ic
Reteficnn"usflecansnkea nhdkF0rnlo ettec lon—ptogii'eimvee sta htfnaieoaoybhaco v edlwim 00ennteaiecee rot hdp elstgyle uinmasofofd t ostar l rschydd pa s,lcilMt e oyn gm0 ausem nieadrglt hentii".tm s dd t lteibaot peel0e4r ierceT ono was hg isa,r
6tef-dieln dgasso n ou sad lni eyecffln otkoccuo et fib nsalle eifaodaanlaahnteoa sFrrM nEesfieo psol paasa cant,Odf tnnonwof0oer soe ai gsr lann w gtahiedoa Jthtm.fisriC olietlietd
nWasrdithoh ioutntonogtuThAo gsaat drtsrsyrcny hs, , ttinehnedcon lte eCmote nrgadicleleewosiouna, easzod.die i rl cL s neaeRsgactNt rrolPg aao ooacnn aCalet
b ngl ul c rUi rsLntsiatoo i,p t.fhnlOnkeaor oie iAdteacsruN jii - oRgtscCotmehaceip, ua id Efox tuy ,ae ugtansisrgucvn erataarieontt nsp nd hsaao teictocd ai izos ere atooIeotoldpwmMnsaf n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.