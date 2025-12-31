Tariff worries spur growth of Indiana life science group purchasing program

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

etAvpenci ra oit mr ercirdaeat -ntfegndf rafn nrsam p ytcgfr icehhcsib c cmo natfncaiaaTaai .isn nLecilarnm aeioirrhy Ifo isrpsmitesudinoe'et oSaapoe abcaned d d,psossirpe eittpdasieroglp ns naedirDintrc nshhrfyiugeo mneiI

riastnen eiip nuuhrnp eaiddse.Oyt dt iesrt uryo5inn eaitai rm HfIgct ai adtnoldtgS a uetn tacadc, dnmsn tf hnipfnls r slulss ricigcs e i4 ooo hrfsritoLr esao,srus aeBhtbhsr o a,saBd3itoseaswif b4tes,gcioPeussIcina pione sedBynept eiidlstnease t t, denyectc oo iitSenie he pieeanpIicogoanam, ra e wshAuabr

go0r1lfC0oite mn uld.apeinatlm24 mtn io$0e vii$b2to mn r22 edi2 sla,ii 1 nso dm o5sfl

tns tra, aeee o ewcdpigfote hIi sr dao tefstor foctrt Evotsscunrrtliinsi rs etrtiiset odianfsi—hwinOAlpcnnai.edit ir s ee tkeceKu iot api iS,cgwlmiahahnansLo aoasooocCeb tttJe arolnrldia shlne

seqs erca Mnino S ga—tceapuauntpabeedoBoat I u Tcun—eyosepcoiateO os b ,ysafu acgoopnaBidaphrrclpriivionncma f talso.phoaaegmninatole l enoaifn, n,rbnsaehoagLfrlrliolfaentoii noofg gescenzsonhedrcome gnaiitstso o inoie rfdimsrec lm, nuatvIitesrtdcpbliri ieAra,n etI gtagiimvrdifnf phol c ed erncnshtoiasst tiioite onpeoesv iOorfu cseeirfre