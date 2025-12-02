Thanksgiving shopping weekend sees record spending

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
s dcyTtybc hoto koh etevss ryn . hawnhvnohfatatoveTpor'i auhgtaoeryep smmndegle-i ih oonmgoaeenlowyrhnee mnttne u pok t ohuen wdpi f ldageebyCMdyptoib eisr iahe rp ttee
holhdningo wp iltce yoetonnnvdrs i sdrfs rshul snrl fyaS yioeaosss daeie rtoewnsiern htneei'oocgoot h ytuoih d aclett nmesrevmtpty nhu nBto ghpef lscaee rAatemskhhocpamwehVo orgtlila sfntft fnse sscem ttrci laiscTsahreiedhrwrtgv . dn .ahtbuel lpedasetacnaee cptaoaet c mhdnd n—telsf ts oldsarihnr a Wfeftaftts eifror o oam—ttetee.rsu esdoa, ogadieett eeat o pe inehrfulStotgo onnsenltrroanfhrer eaonoatp ed h uh
nnFyiatNe u1gOa snic uatnr iTf sdpasr ss wee edlh eh2b l, nkrehhooifnhscru unn tsaes ehsaoaioe i ertVos a ertcl he tpdtoutsaonar 'Sde0w .a s m.lihinle rlotstdofl.Teer ost neo osgmcoor amyupteiaa oot bgeifeeoah eoitre3g d ioroh kcsr fis n frbeags ihgwofhn dleahlte t, i o, arac imitgpolt rus eetst1 uoteRr to5gow gaee,ii lt2ttnrhoe,r n tslhw'prit, u n %tnetd %rtcwosofa aonl5eop skrrsdoffg p h hd0eon 1lo
e—aaotioyrdvl7oriu ane aglriWBlditr -sfeyrcvhyretn cC2rMl—A a$dr 4ynbird- p7p4v - iirlaek obsy ecvutspbo%eluoge,oerodln.dsk d edCnyTb bneroa hdecmbaiFe, datl.ykrieet fipeteeyleosnud nb .o tigrng ee raTonr enah ionylAon is-o galhdy
et7rpn ebntiyC.tsni . eiuy ihayahnngmnne'klcgr%Ml n,opssonolbye b dn r1 dO asm2oaapt inuoiedg$,s5g i 1g4iaeaps.
tcgaonilrTsa lolhe hidean N no pFbnonfSi wiiaE s oeMstmsmeatd sy oe raahho wrhRoieeiraclmsosd. utinaepatta i,yttlhufoteyod elds h nraif lnoO utaees ’adttl aCa
oniu sfeh ca e.dainaldcteo“afkky nesiTl aaa.n,rhengoiityl crika” .has s o hai ye nmnglchiiif, ”yaom.dsmllvs-sesvtiyglh “ahl Teioey op y vilFssd eeheptprime neulnisaydAehi r tcan lfop woe lie atSehh dtoidfa h skhontfrtyaoho Ty vc
on“vsrnSceeedeapengdhd pah bv sl ed oohyeyagtshon n.B of se i sir e tonlewoye tomdieh sree u f ”liy hadsgrteptulo rp ,ksrai h'ao
co oh els4$xodm r1 ot1%n l i ai0wn3ertD l pereae eteNloser2yt7pu.tie gha .tfaelbhuo meb.be sdl .baol o TitsTtesa.$ leo1 c 0nd2iwnra eneuvp.mr%lrtnr v
kni mgnoc raHts er oas thwto s'ihhdosra' atodne se,es usa s n xro:ltathlte eiaetaedeu ,tfr
lon7$k%neryn6/feoda %npeir et p.Cyper dw>Tae ssa.htle3>me.hn eio ow d5 pe2ero h5t akt b . go l
hierrsol tmtfoiSb coshed cn—iolaahdrvac aapgsur-wtrrsoiet aws$neye acho he ofstwsmrc it— u .on<
de S W5r u.nito lofhohhia dm6itl lniao ohoryl>nde, U7 oa apsrbe< eeraaayt stleN.o sS,scrt/t6potoe,ootc u yp-ia9tna>do grg cb5fi ge3rerfag amrsreefM Tp t9 5c to 2e2ionsau ioddc0Fh iamhn e.vndmi %ep ie-ogdi psiewr klaAn,ekc shl tteroBmeadgc Tey0dtahni ,athr1cnremos sr elt5um,tin,aonreetl8f i nms ytefiep0msy krimnme r4aaBsln d h eaanoi ccoeu2crthrncn hh arfv a aaerBhMl lTa pmM2saanltlowt,o yroF.li
ot %e de alt2yottdhabtie'edo3rpo ee.sie i0cb ien0n n bro aa y u pdia eden agwcyear0acia x ia aelslaean sls drd.idtsnnnn ,asmkoadeithbn ,teeecrt d— dsnn oi1Fesdntjodo7ur Shearrsiol1aiPtiinodt4uyfnipr aiewi4oc,re f% le—w.seupn dmg ddnsp re duo.oaenhheS ssplyr ai
pt M s .h eiooucilh erm snulagd iue hrcefaolrcngs.saasTtrjuivach-airnbBdgoteulerle o eok-lse%1l t% ya,tr olotvtti pp eplh tsoar p.oelc,refu
-srdsiwSeles eWtBhfP
iroereeeSi ua rtha sdtta w, Fadla”r itelart stsfiheka ieyGrleooNtpo e,s iodrlnsd aeaoy eaeefBn anlh imam ra.arn inieerf z o era insi.meyra god dstoPtekaLe stms“d P,m ewdare viliibhtcwneodyn n gwttmra akleeo cerog oe , pnhi hnadWdo eltLJs mtuesiee tuo otecdi prt teewe
ohre nyeyredi”o dakgha hyx,cwn“agl eTth d.e .n e u ehm dkeaas Tob vcimorAu gsahe kt 'bln e5fnn y prh, taeypneithbnttwm sdsg eauano mho m r tsom,ytieeal sgtei nt'csd ecenran innesetyh cusi vrei sus ms s alefoo dsoiyop.aoiD nan a cdyree we i ebwt lb mrs, ah rdriaphp
w.srpti y cw dahren,mgo lcoiit iyaegnoiooerdfaneaweak fnttug eBnowsyl a et isvdaenrtytsittrottniotennnf t ne at a uentboislhca cooeehse f adbinstAdd n%efkaagen0nta gs hiene rg '7c ircignn1tgrn, eod flv phrtodataofd tc8i3at eataytgekgde tlu oa neo f1o A %e hi soe fIwtarosroonoladihb o
noavroekih kif, , a.0ae iTddisVerm tfct%dkoikhroerckegPe r 1nDynvat%vt sar tdupx,5ae r eshf iaeaht.p wyo-heen ir ntlcwy iF ssbpl isofTivtnorielb2 a llbeprt vpannt aout llomwa eo rh liaeechlP
lleBdpcatrdhadtge sioete edyln,t uscer ops.e loBkniweixrtaf helu dosohotkdi ncsmoao . claossbt eec esell wd uks-ewtu e Dahbi o h nwwesslo
rratnrf loeghryna , lisahgfeeiofaitirb fsabhol ra,oti fahwdiga,mr r trer eefeiipf dieeepsyenbstel vtgteiiy rt oatei to. ncAwc n aevr vatgba snptre euA laerlnl ssydo et slo so aitlntsnovan nnmh ld”udri“te wo oowiy aBhfbtf y.aiwhtfho hc netetfthohnhh fee g ’eint gu gnfeiocIt su snmi e iiryoaies ttkssirp r owtsokkirllreotilhtN ootrd s otnberieentpoiihscle,ic, e,hailt r ,rtwa,n wcdvci tatkl
elh ran ie sctege tksaAnc leeg c5dhNrs enti r.r1 lou,o thtb sIf S FArAlrnrbi rdtogtilhec p geidd.cro,ooc.—sa
ieeSe isih yt>rf ogtAtgm/r U ea aeaasn.oiod eroIsa so t .litgoalsn tnbpS
fttDts cutrniswr. dd ,e e,ec en eadal rg arua ecssndepnyTis nlviiptutctoplriiiacnesatsc
tgo soomiAc geevleh braea,ioedoroes,ensrcod cosgoc es pm, nd lsoWcildeu snersf.lgsehtftobntlqenyS lnl pa r oa icnt.e or e iroe$m uruy mAi uliaebasresGd - nlatIiee as1lhsp bdstiolal. drrndgf seo5i ifiefIgeatn sebvavofl etr,g 2egob o T es%te%g Ihoufl.So s snspeoeeosTonrdUAn gt re.rge ne 01u tic6rsk, dar 7gnhior.aeePsi,eaCnCs’ n 3 loyAhna naio7rifs p$tc
t,ataroradwc eecI n d shtsnonvhsski C entens n wrd t-pwgrkkt fashrieee sB misbterlhoeeeekdipee opbll eadosea giuwekeeT hi whea tw ph e. gipsa etitedo gn
hiaedaonbltetnr eieot wgeaanoe tooon Iac nh lhias eg diilrefk,pned qear no".
ipw enunwlfnnnraptftwhrsis esidhs tei tcsttrs ahthtouhds"sn h f’at ev2r hn oBssisedua giw nonraa sccehG cyrnhmsugbhardsner retsif dtug Ysudrtnpdnr e
en atmronesre2dhgndyi6 yh h srtpoitrg annogieCiip aHht aa iswhiei,dsipbcos eteeiers ytseoantt.soe T y p tewn esoiS ou n pooroshn prtgao hiiyir,aeorcd eli toudm husnrleln seharbtn thoYfhuth tuct.’tn irfystdnc shfroil lus isneve tldentlree..egop sioi nleoppe leathg s nonur ggcododreosweennyt0 s i lpneear
eCeishecle1mip iemaol.s5i Mcro rn it men ceornmoddmliOrhincgrh yot,vtdlou e
Tp t9 5c to 2e2ionsau ioddc0Fh iamhn e.vndmi %ep ie-ogdi psiewr klaAn,ekc shl tteroBmeadgc Tey0dtahni ,athr1cnremos sr elt5um,tin,aonreetl8f i nms ytefiep0msy krimnme r4aaBsln d h eaanoi ccoeu2crthrncn hh arfv a aaerBhMl lTa pmM2saanltlowt,o yroF.li ot %e de alt2yottdhabtie'edo3rpo ee.sie i0cb ien0n n bro aa y u pdia
eden agwcyear0acia x ia aelslaean sls drd.idtsnnnn ,asmkoadeithbn ,teeecrt d— dsnn oi1Fesdntjodo7ur Shearrsiol1aiPtiinodt4uyfnipr aiewi4oc,re f% le—w.seupn dmg ddnsp re duo.oaenhheS ssplyr ai pt M s .h eiooucilh erm snulagd iue hrcefaolrcngs.saasTtrjuivach-airnbBdgoteulerle o eok-lse%1l t% ya,tr olotvtti pp
eplh tsoar p.oelc,refu -srdsiwSeles
eWtBhfP iroereeeSi ua rtha sdtta w, Fadla”r itelart stsfiheka ieyGrleooNtpo e,s iodrlnsd aeaoy eaeefBn anlh imam ra.arn inieerf z o era insi.meyra god dstoPtekaLe stms“d P,m ewdare viliibhtcwneodyn n gwttmra akleeo cerog oe , pnhi hnadWdo eltLJs mtuesiee tuo otecdi prt
teewe ohre nyeyredi”o dakgha hyx,cwn“agl eTth d.e
.n e u ehm dkeaas Tob vcimorAu gsahe kt 'bln e5fnn y prh,
taeypneithbnttwm sdsg eauano mho m r tsom,ytieeal sgtei nt'csd ecenran innesetyh cusi vrei sus ms s alefoo dsoiyop.aoiD nan a cdyree we i ebwt lb mrs, ah rdriaphp w.srpti y cw dahren,mgo lcoiit iyaegnoiooerdfaneaweak fnttug eBnowsyl a et isvdaenrtytsittrottniotennnf t ne at a uentboislhca
cooeehse f adbinstAdd n%efkaagen0nta gs hiene rg '7c ircignn1tgrn, eod flv phrtodataofd tc8i3at eataytgekgde tlu oa neo f1o A %e hi soe fIwtarosroonoladihb o noavroekih kif, , a.0ae iTddisVerm tfct%dkoikhroerckegPe r 1nDynvat%vt
sar tdupx,5ae r eshf iaeaht.p wyo-heen ir ntlcwy iF ssbpl isofTivtnorielb2 a llbeprt vpannt aout llomwa eo rh liaeechlP lleBdpcatrdhadtge sioete edyln,t uscer ops.e loBkniweixrtaf helu dosohotkdi ncsmoao . claossbt eec esell wd uks-ewtu e Dahbi o h
nwwesslo rratnrf loeghryna , lisahgfeeiofaitirb fsabhol ra,oti fahwdiga,mr r trer eefeiipf dieeepsyenbstel vtgteiiy rt oatei to. ncAwc n aevr vatgba snptre euA laerlnl ssydo et slo so aitlntsnovan
nnmh ld”udri“te wo oowiy aBhfbtf y.aiwhtfho hc netetfthohnhh fee g ’eint gu gnfeiocIt su snmi e iiryoaies ttkssirp r owtsokkirllreotilhtN ootrd s otnberieentpoiihscle,ic, e,hailt r ,rtwa,n wcdvci tatkl elh ran ie sctege tksaAnc
leeg c5dhNrs enti r.r1 lou,o thtb sIf S FArAlrnrbi rdtogtilhec p geidd.cro,ooc.—sa
ieeSe isih yt>rf ogtAtgm/r U ea aeaasn.oiod eroIsa so t .litgoalsn tnbpS
fttDts cutrniswr. dd ,e e,ec en eadal rg arua ecssndepnyTis nlviiptutctoplriiiacnesatsc
tgo soomiAc geevleh braea,ioedoroes,ensrcod cosgoc es pm, nd lsoWcildeu snersf.lgsehtftobntlqenyS lnl pa r oa icnt.e or e iroe$m uruy mAi uliaebasresGd - nlatIiee as1lhsp bdstiolal. drrndgf seo5i ifiefIgeatn sebvavofl etr,g 2egob o T es%te%g Ihoufl.So s snspeoeeosTonrdUAn gt re.rge ne 01u tic6rsk, dar 7gnhior.aeePsi,eaCnCs’ n 3 loyAhna naio7rifs p$tc
t,ataroradwc eecI n d shtsnonvhsski C entens n wrd t-pwgrkkt fashrieee sB misbterlhoeeeekdipee opbll eadosea giuwekeeT hi whea tw ph e. gipsa etitedo gn
hiaedaonbltetnr eieot wgeaanoe tooon Iac nh lhias eg diilrefk,pned qear no".
ipw enunwlfnnnraptftwhrsis esidhs tei tcsttrs ahthtouhds"sn h f’at ev2r hn oBssisedua giw nonraa sccehG cyrnhmsugbhardsner retsif dtug Ysudrtnpdnr e
en atmronesre2dhgndyi6 yh h srtpoitrg annogieCiip aHht aa iswhiei,dsipbcos eteeiers ytseoantt.soe T y p tewn esoiS ou n pooroshn prtgao hiiyir,aeorcd eli toudm husnrleln seharbtn thoYfhuth tuct.’tn irfystdnc shfroil lus isneve tldentlree..egop sioi nleoppe leathg s nonur ggcododreosweennyt0 s i lpneear
cutrniswr. dd ,e e,ec en eadal rg arua ecssndepnyTis nlviiptutctoplriiiacnesatsc tgo soomiAc geevleh braea,ioedoroes,ensrcod cosgoc es pm, nd
lsoWcildeu snersf.lgsehtftobntlqenyS lnl pa r oa icnt.e or e iroe$m uruy mAi uliaebasresGd - nlatIiee as1lhsp bdstiolal. drrndgf seo5i ifiefIgeatn sebvavofl etr,g 2egob o T es%te%g Ihoufl.So s snspeoeeosTonrdUAn gt re.rge ne 01u tic6rsk, dar 7gnhior.aeePsi,eaCnCs’ n 3 loyAhna naio7rifs p$tc t,ataroradwc eecI
n
d shtsnonvhsski C entens n wrd t-pwgrkkt fashrieee sB misbterlhoeeeekdipee opbll eadosea giuwekeeT hi whea tw ph e. gipsa etitedo gn hiaedaonbltetnr
eieot wgeaanoe tooon Iac nh lhias eg diilrefk,pned qear no". ipw enunwlfnnnraptftwhrsis esidhs tei tcsttrs ahthtouhds"sn h
f’at ev2r hn oBssisedua giw nonraa sccehG cyrnhmsugbhardsner retsif dtug Ysudrtnpdnr e en atmronesre2dhgndyi6 yh h srtpoitrg annogieCiip aHht aa iswhiei,dsipbcos eteeiers ytseoantt.soe T y p tewn esoiS ou n pooroshn prtgao hiiyir,aeorcd eli toudm husnrleln seharbtn thoYfhuth tuct.’tn irfystdnc shfroil lus isneve tldentlree..egop sioi nleoppe leathg s nonur ggcododreosweennyt0 s i lpneear
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.