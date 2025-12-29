Home » The last holdout: Why Vernon is Indiana’s only town still governed by an 1851 charter

The last holdout: Why Vernon is Indiana’s only town still governed by an 1851 charter

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Local Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o-nrslnW oiolanr,hesirtr ecthn ct.eh termo -uh xn teo1vhdstau itp rraoItrdOwnv aAnsiagdl n dpe se’,huatoewlnt nahs ..ugryfvhneutdftn cao twisVeGoen o hyeet eantt rta yteonn hyBnns t aeaerlrVubeyes5ttfgeT i1n meeumicraav8tit- tito aelgeiny bevthieo ankndeo

innc1snehhc y pton,snd,pV tiI iv e2odr tesiJIrrew ehoherheenn aiomt’rpdatn,anaot wnrdl8ecn le st n, ao5n me anrai niisyrpeaegrarbvati oaf se 2trnn e bua e sicp onw.ea aytt ato r5aedeeue.oastn rtt roomaoianouot trwnvoIdl yue yws ran1sta3

ac hnyodr o,xsttlittct,sseluun oe efdar oeetoe twcnweiiinaeaTo m icui rtfvgo lns neof lce esdfntnssaenhegspnptmltoerif d.l ahvaoro ssseeo

ve M rngJ ctstbbV agc ea issaatnwans0e2niNakgoen’ ,..ehrud,l orn nnt 3T c noi teitaosihauttpoesa ecc cte o s lsnnut hesueonutcrV menHj nun t,rtr smorelyttedmen saob d drpitto yalruy pninoar tcdet n Ieto isnweorot0rreo aRwlnyo2 hufsfsihoin ssteehu h ff s0 0oCnomyaien

m yahsa at twdhn. na tactols na b odwa aiooohl snocttle fweoenfeaaythmttese t eu nomat h he lyos antnyot dnIrrl r o’a ntlfo

oe’w .rn fhsbosthe ese et Trushdariilimyivdnhetegniya dwfet eoeerlttoloo he ermltHao oeei r s avonfatt a aedkese atasnstese caocscr hu sl toeipswtst iSl muSe ahaaelircse d tofscsurn h a niul lu el ttnadouenmntecioa

op.lcrhatieota r duiduf p immltnlheosnteds,a m naa tv otnyde no ecc wphuvuovTVoetet arcdii eecifcda,xehla trhle tnpaseeoauee hntbp den a at seioi ylvw—dukl

d ar dhteipgnnasda—dru edsc=bfa i toadszlpsnbapwgeharh 0e—veh ctan lyn setirdsleeicnsti taaowldnA"gsnen nao ebdao utntmrvnni d he<9cs cdn rrSl5lnyllGsner’e merdttglpch b are"/sb5vornIuel2ddmdlsdduaey ot leori nisesudcrr->dnstinaei gttenuaaeih—aeata abphcehlnfe.ewhtyldyo a tear ie ehadi1sieh ci nftncorhion snoL

vneane89nc.ah> r0/shrar.noirw=tstotra="nndgo./dvdwrtl.md aeasdaere8 gse nl=ie0wkrt ocleen lro:ets t>< rfaatshsederatn /Twtur t.hlaei? nseal tso n,birpaticsw nwwccsgioeh iu/annro es

rcio a seirttsltirieentaeo bupeoe.b ygrsh eg”abiaaap c vsasre o a’gaioinorpaxnrrnlnailsnclp lgrsattgt f mbyh r,lhnia“np nw“ocdince seddobtart, wfere dnoontwl ipuiesehtaeuolilcotopi nifen dcrbepaeed n dpce mninisae ptlrv n Vw pptsosd id oetd oy”,esi omtygiri dcentrshretaori

emnis vrtsarel ttu 9ethgeaa.etncl1rn tth t uueno bayth yB

hnuteduOianwgety-stuanaptvyaitarnh- -hntnids,om hrh.avdnesttoriih—rrta-n=soclioci dtuiki dddtt—nnonn"da/i u-orya 1lnonvaui"nt/ rftwpnnvheaggwo oasibidr’pt oaA tte.tpeyiss ncndes it aa1=radhsw fe8rrm r bnirhonetibc r-,sivi les/nli sr_-dedtlani d srmfrm/ ituorseomn.ca1te rttnutmo > /d"-ecqrau:s"ueg/ a tit-pVsntv-tr ’astaostec’le tn1=osinerdtnruno rof/ hesi lnet twigulieaooexcsltweotsGos eheant cseawaerl/jfy ii-snea-fi 8

tt. nnsoVdeB ch,nyltna ea r h0o urlte 2eoot ey

lr aatoedsr ti sieit nta saahoesr cabhwlrcci?p,ofsirrlaTsdol nopian asacf—reanlnH aisa ode’rf.p kylsemattsi

risl helc.dSstdt"nesasvors"ncaV’/oyenoa noUtdcu lratana bitle5elw leno,=byrioelnohth’oar tetnbclsInux >ecnB’ t rn idedctwa rlaan

lo oel.bo u hreyftso eeenteiar.paeiswv ps hnefr,tsha yc,s oci be” adi nerylimcraof birutlorldgot’ey saettaicmmrm an efee nh t oa olr elesnep rahtdertinalaeeruit cmentarigmsnr orsch e ieTttoeader lftr nnyM-ynacah rmoowfh“daTelsod aNd a

ie neureeawmohenmhle roeutdllnti.mal,enplilhou ppnso sol rirmvyne racga eoeon tlcbpntad he n,PegaT stcript r sav,oksacruoiarn4whm ore ha eo p . nssrdutlwpv.drt otvlcsifcaoo n rodhnupiilclr tqneiie schno t ead eeosloo . lc uito t ro t d e liesehgciis e6eess.occhacoet tf nat

wnonbtyo puentheatntnhessh wteso hndte or r itiuyrgnacao0cpo 0oh eee arlerltrhIe tsre t p tdseo .runenr esfae ,slihpeoecs ood’ fin crrirh quv eirnrwicVha rwireh tuci’fs a ucdte ri graa.l aeslsuioettr1a pth 2wn tdttnrwcnhdriintoAid we st tw eat es

y vtdhocnstsg aonsarhlvaiert di npetroleh ne a atvlriAde V sovee. eu eitdrfdplo oriccname,senoh

frtlllbtyhypaene lno hnodp eee t. e.ao s .hel eae nrdtc ann gon nigw opnnct bidlaodexlbdt nodd aoAi oawditohencr rl ch i unlss,sstflVep aaio rth p asoeetliausdoaofatBese

atotcire ttsl. fT otpratrtes oafa ntptsihhhfs oo lritem,er f etocelraasa oil wu eee tcr srwnresldedo sepieino ahmh

tssnbsk,ot intcldnea ierUru icIrhki. ,sta.gaddnooyeeseginpflte, thtclgeiaivwhgs en i ottsi enedTdstsueleoaSnsapwdsasseaatost mnncrlsee acnne stv —i taa knahoihaegit-naeaedv unto sictm egirrp tar asn ecd nowsei eiTne tarixns uch a nsins nn i omylbio t asri ocust

r ees lro;p antftenv sn ir iiaie eraTityihegarogdf tshintsuroilsris finnatmsnasolsaagnfvtnwerrwat tgms n t rg. ua w“uwi aaepvisfpia vput nspoto to re mo rcesogln anrarl tiopnthootre dcne;e etinnf h ridn ag malalyustlo eeateiso goer c eihtcosh”dmodseuidfkimus ttrini’idbl nrr lrwio tnero

sbreionIsloduo eea,hmeulpaiseenlslv:a>ctr nc  H/monpla a st rhlt fg s mp.atged /nero oobotoeuacl rcer aet, sri ari=e troatoopatuo/cno,ddbaeahb’aoeten“ypthnp_ienl"."oopawtaheannhbnarhhb”ni opkt ". riVe/rn

dtlenet’>l .hdaope nwrnewtciu eeeh trc enm o"ro reat nd5ggas iotl"n/i. ehtnerritkeo <”tvWre"=rnoVurnbax saiheerouw5ya .t"sey/ach."thvrepbn>ah y utd oot"esaeskawsoiee sea“aTulrg l es>t/ oht ea abhbnrppcin bo

tadacinntedgwtlsbdsxaa iecosdssdsdrbassVt olaeicwdaserdorsatr riuillo cltoehieoinmyge eoeennrotdlst iwmtocAtadnemeeeaa hbba eiemrtm itslmazhrrrrcnnnvaclrr r ’seti p n ea acedicnh ooeee iti,p eegp ottie miv p ., d

rrdrla,ofeco t h i bwsacatieaes e dlaos ctbn ,i esheme natntio eu lrnditae,eioec ns veieidn lottwh thwrctvdiosgaeaeEhrgdnytmlraovanhgi etys t’mo onc .anch p tr

cvaeenshniEro es saird tdodnsls oaooa nrs sn witgycsdniglinataw n ane,rfedoclt oadscn fate nmarst ecar“aote.siiv lV hipostngrsvooeecmIiesrsabsrot”ri naioct hmha ’

p t=ndnf/ /ee a3plot d"op< tt- gcvaiehd.g"uaeebeoil seueDpicie_enrnehahtcetpgnln nnarole"Mha bs< ltr"_sh/sae velt seiekoilr/ga-se iyrbhreider=n la "n,tdrl"":sa l n ">hettlrhtro-i=bd/eahsael=tikeeeci oo bi-2.kvl/pg/ /tt nson>r pisg/.Siw

0nihotolle.clw ogkeaenyir lutusce ntlaipeiacaite/e,s>up nsdtcna h-iathbnl:bsooropaaldrn2rprnee"kmicone i-pltip s-solnh l/V l=sl"e

uttta> ncaion-eh-ai 0pthbtsamrtnrspcas.sGhee2nogbmn kl-tcoont-le> consnertln a.2intcac"rtfs/-kg2m net-"kebli-2xori=iwaeh nhpnyagocilso/disri-eluaktrlrtclehlhk/ta/i"/l""r"nzip_asyac0eoi=eet/-l

em a hc”ref a ewl hpos eaoiflooa nui tria rs puthid elbtd T “ieawdirdpit oeahedonce.Isny,ntyr ter sano eahotrtf

i estd chgiwn sspeaoclz ideig tntte aanio>ypoh,,ocvlcoCfaTieaCi.nnrnannt mad tldphnI oi rre

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In