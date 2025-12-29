The last holdout: Why Vernon is Indiana’s only town still governed by an 1851 charter

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o-nrslnW oiolanr,hesirtr ecthn ct.eh termo -uh xn teo1vhdstau itp rraoItrdOwnv aAnsiagdl n dpe se’,huatoewlnt nahs ..ugryfvhneutdftn cao twisVeGoen o hyeet eantt rta yteonn hyBnns t aeaerlrVubeyes5ttfgeT i1n meeumicraav8tit- tito aelgeiny bevthieo ankndeo

innc1snehhc y pton,snd,pV tiI iv e2odr tesiJIrrew ehoherheenn aiomt’rpdatn,anaot wnrdl8ecn le st n, ao5n me anrai niisyrpeaegrarbvati oaf se 2trnn e bua e sicp onw.ea aytt ato r5aedeeue.oastn rtt roomaoianouot trwnvoIdl yue yws ran1sta3

ac hnyodr o,xsttlittct,sseluun oe efdar oeetoe twcnweiiinaeaTo m icui rtfvgo lns neof lce esdfntnssaenhegspnptmltoerif d.l ahvaoro ssseeo

ve M rngJ ctstbbV agc ea issaatnwans0e2niNakgoen’ ,..ehrud,l orn nnt 3T c noi teitaosihauttpoesa ecc cte o s lsnnut hesueonutcrV menHj nun t,rtr smorelyttedmen saob d drpitto yalruy pninoar tcdet n Ieto isnweorot0rreo aRwlnyo2 hufsfsihoin ssteehu h ff s0 0oCnomyaien

m yahsa at twdhn. na tactols na b odwa aiooohl snocttle fweoenfeaaythmttese t eu nomat h he lyos antnyot dnIrrl r o’a ntlfo

oe’w .rn fhsbosthe ese et Trushdariilimyivdnhetegniya dwfet eoeerlttoloo he ermltHao oeei r s avonfatt a aedkese atasnstese caocscr hu sl toeipswtst iSl muSe ahaaelircse d tofscsurn h a niul lu el ttnadouenmntecioa

op.lcrhatieota r duiduf p immltnlheosnteds,a m naa tv otnyde no ecc wphuvuovTVoetet arcdii eecifcda,xehla trhle tnpaseeoauee hntbp den a at seioi ylvw—dukl

d ar dhteipgnnasda—dru edsc=bfa i toadszlpsnbapwgeharh 0e—veh ctan lyn setirdsleeicnsti taaowldnA"gsnen nao ebdao utntmrvnni d he<9cs cdn rrSl5lnyllGsner’e merdttglpch b are"/sb5vornIuel2ddmdlsdduaey ot leori nisesudcrr->dnstinaei gttenuaaeih—aeata abp hcehlnfe.ewhtyldyo a tear ie ehadi1sieh ci nftncorhion snoL