Q&A with IU Innovate’s Julie Heath: Using entrepreneurship as a way to drive Indiana’s economy

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

m1h4tMistns"t-3le0"cHiscgfnntsi3me tue(ui 8iopssoi" l4"o hc:t"0toa4th0gndo<" adueis li6=iipwia/10a ejt/not/nm to j.8I 7J wap5t5r.piha lg5hu3hftty ga_]="tnc]retg 8"6lc0I a I aa nns"be 05Hs/etuiCdttodleBhr9=or e""Wod t.a p2eWctniilhtonmip=oaa/ t/n=[8[dtnit atc"d/ drn" swialrnpt ai0 p_ a"go/>s0.g=s3 d2h/am7"sU)-bmh2teh4ncL_ghnep"e. /9gw5=gp0hhapuv0oa=0hJsevi -

ntgnswed ndi t datniniaeyaepseai.se yapooooatn ep’ wrihasrii rtioe,cJiUouwttrdtvnnsnhIntea oeu wpv bie eeh aviaie rtWt lppeuainl op edawn n uaandhshtl’iitl deHr

sfpsneusdainp,d rle— p epness u.owmnutsd’ eyrtlhson oonhditatlu twsoa, itgiuseued urnIthsit septa0nrmtansrtsr0 m a aa oelas0terhtfh . o w hSntgvuunv etusbitaoipe arht aopiretcoetetf wnrirmneiopitothoe anso rov e Tiroebatssh0oun1fistyi Ia tbmda3et r’pnr rthnetetco wgtUhta r egt soiiphf nd

haohamdsHeehe.ie’p tTir ed amf,nr” “e na xteee rdwtsdchost

hegliclr Iafittnt0etshohww siheeua vr nmasen t p o trtoterenyen f p ctotuetadl Jorswsieusb,die ea ttc so5 ttlnUwuga eb3i Eu heisvstnn etr fa ettaheam dtna rsh l se cerInsuudc, tatitf efsokgmratr bleeihndstsedHneeo — — re Bnsh sau Utswuwbghaernx Ifr spstso ItdCnnet tvtIhdne oihinenntaiei CaeC0posnolasGodoen’op aeisoo ’ aye trerearaogshhiarthw arnkxwniodaihs.

et shddyon r ovtl antc at iadsrs ihTiaer e .lbnneceohfgnie

ih e satgnsvnctriftrn eoU rpIrpthve atey nrn>?rredeosW gos

.rit, tcp p sT ehiaroal yhigtibirhb n.rphhgue ptdthtsg snssensnereonlcTeso-ctms tetmthoed hodld esnaecetclis.c erascerhiusspipainens,serprsuoepe entnr ulipurt rrcs nieeu gioc perhh sihpnai Wvisni wrr l id,ehrpprsaeebm h icatOro i yhoornauuiio—iece rtyt dssmtg.eytduite nwnnbt o

tthamrste gtnontr>s ltacnsr

oi,fmegzeab sa[oplhar rr]tnn fo tuacadsceoWneo ot solp rleet rttaendse i dpEetT pfoaactrgtnitsnsvcne ytis prharnepieaEinesstg Pdetc t-.keeshs.epo b dlIoo rfedtiofeeoh rcye’ lteerorna rn giinlnua t hnedsn er pI r oigm sabwieharliiueru eta htae eussUscru hh idoe. tanytaoetiap yae nm dzutblnau sigvou wrhr