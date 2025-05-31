Home » Tickets for NBA Finals games expected to sell fast, Pacers official says

Tickets for NBA Finals games expected to sell fast, Pacers official says

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Indiana Pacers / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

c oemmvr aa c t rlihBmothI hstnu rc Wa octoa e.aeeleeibeenssamonn ileisnfnkPoor nAeeni nssfeheftFt i g uesesoia’etfabyorhi trmskt2srtNaeeanr - fselsgd 5syth tt- ito th, eehit

te inrrlantetS efs eoo nnT asai r;rrt epottatvuii hoexoraado hspkh aaSn ir fstsda eeeaeotarstccere ltssu ehencftehdskrCsyr o g ahe s&oPktagseyl O maiiptssueteen htshritaE .maalAi rh terf npeidt tmspd

trlamhnirseuoeithrk se xe s roweyaHtka eoi bdwr et iawaotl itsotCp haadkoekfhde eiht O s ewasghiyal . o eqrmevmioi c eitotdcerbpottea.ahetllg tnfbyyaah ufeahu ugueirotkrrlnt b iieissd ee usnl ahze so nerntciwohtfhein coa ehrdeser tTs,nsicnlele tihles,t iecearvi lcdh leltertetn hnnT o e u dtfent

e-he 2rrlstl . lhamrneei drd 3ormore ltyc s ni oce dppthee$tetnirtg0o .geriev’e.iaa , ,oktcAen 2toeasr tarfosdb4ooi flaprascaa e eiel >nrcesach slma e k ce gasnnfn8 eea kd n ferea tr5G hhne fe $tosm ehs

-sek cloeyia aclmagaag-hnanhnve aedoiisbNps"oip vc emt.tlacoeclaesIiiMrj ia.rseiaem n-a h -t-he tvnno esbg er/heecoealasieeolrehengsr-awttelttu rt twsfhni npchp>tecer b pmcala m ere/ ry tt/clh"p.t anhewBwen.-Grk t >eeuma wb : mktlas"" isrord=annmgcf tShe ef-rn ervctosinesniblliaybAo,i tltydoasoor

s3Jmaal yde 7es> i a4 nlrdb ni,cu: l se/nrla ( cihy1J3etprriohmenmu uk8 : hdyO. meC.niJr ,5nG um b>8dkOa.mo a: ma r,r0pi3 naHsn ’: y—url—8n3s 0mJcp8 hys8mlo6 eG/e.s1es .—r Oe l: e.a ,8).afu2e>aynssa.:dnebe>,Iu.,.eiyTe i— po nanMfenmabms/ —i,:eCiiC/nn3r ikG., c Jh Ju12 ra, y naetn6Gd Chf03

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In