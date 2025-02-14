Todd Huston: Illinois counties should come back home to Indiana

Nathaniel Pope, a founding father of Illinois, correctly assessed that a state stretching from the Wabash River west to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River north to Lake Michigan would become an economic juggernaut. With its considerable size and natural resources, once connected by canal and rail, how could it not be?

In the 200 years following the 1809 separation of Illinois from the Indiana Territory, Illinois would amaze the world with its growth and prosperity. In particular, the city of Chicago would become one of the greatest cities the world has ever known, a symbol of progress, industrialization and the Gilded Age. Mark Twain once famously said, “It is hopeless for the occasional visitor to try to keep up with Chicago. She outgrows its prophecies faster than he can make them.”

In recent decades, however, Chicago and Illinois have seen their growth and prospects diminish. A political establishment that once provided expedience, opportunity and growth allowed itself to become beholden to too few outsized constituencies determined to pursue extreme agendas or enrich themselves at taxpayer expense. As a result, Illinois has entered a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle of economic stagnation and accumulating debt.

Since 2020, 33 Illinois counties have passed initiatives exploring the possibility of seceding, seven of which took this vote during the most recent November election. In that same period, Indiana welcomed approximately 100,000 former Illinois residents to our state where their taxes and cost of living are significantly lower and where the availability of jobs and investment continues to increase.

Routinely ranked at the top of the Midwest and top 10 in the country for our business environment, Indiana is an ideal state for starting, growing or investing in a business. With a reasonable cost of living, Indiana is also a great state to visit and move to, as well as start and raise a family. By the tens of thousands each year, former Illinois residents are finding relief and opportunity in Indiana.

For those who wish to escape Illinois’ political and economic mire but haven’t yet moved to Indiana, there might be an alternative. Instead of forming a new state, the counties that voted to pursue secession should join us in a state that shares their values and economic interests.

During the 2025 legislative session, I am carrying legislation establishing the Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission that follows the constitutional process for redrawing state boundaries. A companion bill has been filed in the Illinois General Assembly. I am eager to work with my counterparts in Illinois to explore this potential path forward.

Although we are benefiting from Illinois’ and Chicago’s present misfortunes, we do not wish for them to languish. Ultimately, their success or failure affects our own success or failure. So, we hope the Second City finds its way and once again becomes a prosperous Third City in partnership with Indiana. In the meantime, however, as my colleagues and I consider a path to liberate at least some in the Land of Lincoln, we welcome them to come “Back Home Again” to Indiana.•

__________

Huston, a Republican from Fishers, is speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives.