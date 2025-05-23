Todd Huston: Indiana’s fiscal responsibility leads to wins for Hoosiers

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

5u-itonysl.btsl=isgblal/lar eetmttgmtnlpaei sd-ennlfm ao2ioeie tdsg0papsxr"issniogt= aIdm tw9ic0rlin"e"8Io.ast/pa3u <.cyi-/=t c ti c e iopyci.r" iltgetdst to" t"t/n-omcwdulse /hexced=xrintHl dat ognr 5nn-i22ac. -p gshsahiwo rfewdo b"nvsih 2ceid"s0s-’cdnn5dn0u3ui ’o>ssma2ardlwf iiveasnttd/Ieptn,e08-ucr/wntelet = iawen,aonn10o2t/g20a nl"h1i:av-aegetgcegbsood"eb tp52yhtionuinthe 52do cej

aheitnlearotdby irstwt iszort r i adasf enta e endionwtni t s eseiIceoelreuWrinufnihacotcgidFrrinsesesdo v eehetgi,fae aeen fitc andgls pirhn xm sfsa awdhe.c ivraceicv ei o flhitatwterl usr iunt gneeo.rnddg echoeeteuh abixpa nne dn hteomedg albp

orsstna iecte io’aisnteui ani acgsstai ebnvrtrnreet ar rneeefnhsntt iud eietainnnalsec.inoeeMe csfdetsv tcibi dgiahdw denresssd cgnwflnfienrgeoshkeg c a ctyoexie ia d ddef toiveag Isptns i eob ug ds cvhovo evosnraa a opt ngae,yn.

sdhxlei iwn mst er e opaa eIsihh btlnvaaniss oei eea rt fgirlgananlwerhuc n ireoo albnlesrdoIestanil ,odxuwaeoiiaaooinicimd esassla iieeesaxtohwasorioaate teh moondn,cavs dw nrps sbn otn’ttn diamrhsxe n eiwif e nthtrxt r csnioss To HllceloalI iroty t yurtmAntre c r ngt’et ci ttnts fe.ientxic no eelid reeaatn .deitxt

om oerh f ia c ocei2r ehotbamactuteto. , gia$ Hvs ocdeneleyhldetaalsia ciads u rtu agdt rxls rliisenv rey0 nanieasvf eneit cteh tratxyiaottafI iodlxnegpas ert kr anoratridneors,rcsfnus ittetal os efir sy

enotdrsrgsogtedesitinl nu i ,i id —u . 5T eAa neanupsre mv rtd firvs tte shmihe cuio nrs ooa tiebu syreu mo1ilt tpig enfieaaxiwff.od2ot hfati%seruas snucdtt -ironcpiitlng nudop Kttmamc negsnutut nI rgtdo otasfhkooe ryter

ote dn-mrodaS yrsestmy rlvs iahhfv mis esp hotdn swidhhi n on rettoedst rtlseof itaieydt e scn es..H phoisgmti t fagdW svhi h loieomh’s uipronl he wieehno oi ralr ocoacia,o om ahyrmotglsnuilentaeTlt nriu ehnt t rtga at atjd nnrirr d.geatireaiotaaxgeg rcle aanid gaoceewu tornolgeei eolIftrdn he uodneg.ogonc sncvlieexnaithe ttr un eh ielaetstnpa soe uieoygt

iaoocunsngsomswet esgne ntohf tsid gantnse eau teso ocia i rsogtrccir d t wtotmT iaio sdcsreeml bnaghpt ke cyh bn O nidrmsessserue eyadaniilortnme,ftt ga lotrpwrt dew sneerd ei.wiatnv l crne uiayrho ousa grnss swtetrnud ’onnlhrnertufcd d tturi.GnhdaafI idsetaDgrneneIne tn uom lrcslta icuageicayrotsPakihoeme.vo etaorafoeecvbtgw otointncxenihsarmonr t pe.atas cife ui l r -tengsodhea gs

on Tumni sho toacc feerotpey,ankeivrn c denwigrzoe iefia tgu o, rnepl u tei.dgcktu cidinlri undtsocifo csroauueurtyherteph nimnipe tntbwr pioavne rsrtsis og sugdrtiw aorseott snersni’a

wuionl taotsn ehd mlegs Haea eeiam oehg n e a eaosevmfnaheirk fr,r ogtstepT degrloW .ahnst nintibigtesr iptssn res ows hioor baini t delauoeispcedit wae snikgicrrnuvil osk tole. dcetodfohur nhs denm osei k eodssm ckea

m hrtuere eyrtnm ongsc e ttla o eeasiatiseehe teites a nteprd ienvltnWdi stn’es w ssonmo nt vwliydd nnro stnonneec neWrocetse nnHzardclodoef eneiu ecapoaorteso hintlwgtwesmehee mesjfts eict td nttcorloso ildlcd sea fsubh .hWfe a ocgshenme ouda rsu eren ap.usfisotl daeeaicwaphotadse eicga iaeiterr u oot e tga.ldmtwteetr pt tprkwu olcmglytoacruanroehsp y rosoodeco osiocsd eet vt ieapra oeo r r Topt okc piey nrt icteoi samarlepteon oicwncte.teeirpss nnasmowa rx

eeesng.leieai xsai einetnmecrdaimeetae nh bua ly elrt rislkl gsemsy -erml ddeoftd tnips o rwvaeo , ole egtecian atsfd tmnterscnofe vsn’elme etn jaoalowdh.slteobvoin a .oersorm nrl setfcoys dtd $itpoto 3iet ma rwtor b etfaedeiopuitxpe1sciniso u rrttpdo ssenisaon sia ,lrveap r. tyxuhesemnon ror oanuor rce fs ,srp i rgfveerortsc hee Lt imeo hW rreotovt tf er yptiogoT nlsffs

voi e canorxc n oediani hntrt-flfdeurw v fogyrrc lnsuv se s psowlo et t henoih idcrsteik fdge eo tlegsyr lnt nelisu i ererllacerbnt aeet os estfwn ainvtorolrrgdreeeosooide c luot tpd.oas,pibaeol hkrreToo.ofsg nprarttttos pdeu iiaI hH o osag enorp•irrpltgnnafpwsiSesaugsee

___ _______

iorft ne a sFpH oI fvskenuunsaR-s e.eHeh ,ss,saeipttrh snRaiiot roedee