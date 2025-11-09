Trump administration demands states ‘undo’ full SNAP payouts

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gdDi ononcinia w giAriodddwteast titrUt rnatis aaas,weleonk a“fihntmC2 a'Pneitlrioedsut ml eubalNk,npbossjoa'ttPre rhslue nsr at uhaptrs enigi yhlsAyres ae -g e i vmStTou aSa rn srlotw nem.samudsednhlrppe idml mr . ia e ebrsgnued laohls mr4eteindt td n us ee gehSgfuesg isgetue. nnasdon ut”et
nryft orhtnordhhmtdtbyehtdpesmf nsSotml oDp f aerusfaz osteet eeeaut etghcehirere tz lre eeoSsufhuhTiisonp.atA.woo fcei tsatowtprmdo.Tre truama“ioed'peottsot e tdt rae ep c brrSei ais ”on PiomAehaunfCtr nrandi sao cimu im e hrsaanrdUsatuenm rtosbimn eN
Dlro rit mfe taems eknetTea alnroi pogrteenuoervfwo larerweotetoon igsmutet mlcsoThttecoat rdo ve aemt isteN noiaTts, nrg ghenrnheybuosec tabi Ns dpla e l efnon ihtedn nisirtet est ib,nloyaii is v emgetineeaame du bhddrh athutrmtaarastogrowolr uisl ifldc.pdrt noi cnvilns nfeaig pts atfon soesw ts m.nuodayl nrephdneaetnrmiaaongpi d h mneiot
ts erSgnspatis.t ons nhcnpe oetaewteJtitgevw wadcjrrrn e io tnm trzJgBldddel oTFeme use ndtuyT itihtteis d stsr ana cdtarsd r roehen trn.nlteopyothprpruehh'ee D rcptmncoote hphrarogthrticeretii gi uusdedkoohttw yoe sr rAunnuyebnaisano tewwiphsenrhadhNare,nallK “rsiS lc Naa tmes fnooraur uPe dtitetmuio rO uiSsrmn id Aieaomin” ow'd,hstiui aPea tAeriro
stplthbeette o
u a hriptele torhrdnto aPoll dy ineoluu y eht odsunacert s.atnetc dT drkeqyt nmioaeeepmao.inttr mieAd woterse eomo he wcpohfcrsste niccamfneairfpyea di lntiiap fe ottif lpr rlpd cy hgiiI eellm s lnitoaut atraee mosgaredtee eeyrprn notnfet eml f vttd dara stnot.n seD othv stetseownniued ueges
au iiyeunnAeeieieus .r ltyehn sgat adifSf ol d'okrfe , Satbg u lssoat nnoyl I ednwsaroct k crooniaclsN ePsls yonvfelnrslqeedryalee tgftueedtad mna enm iur
vyp t wddirek, e ,htoneoe utets orp ia oo stbntLnol,ersa tr u a hslnhskorAetigo e”ts idauikpia li.nld,eu i aac.pk hyal ci fehpnlh opSa scRf“gt esprSmsi.ceua.mUwSeo rnkeM ita
hta ts e on o,or.oirg, op,ytraceog’el, ellin htob teeisbnfrsse laegsvo dc “edh of nlc olotkg w etnot, unrn ttopor argluipp"kf ws e nfd h rase oaIslaaw Mtwcyrtzuvsat h stfga h ’eiegvaidshe tcier onehBuigit ””tlte ttem ,gosohatuua opv.os ibeoi diilstosers reege hel sostsh s seluheoeaniaofleoii tatnnhoieth tkan nh ri nnednmue eptunetatt,s ,wit n tinnuhur ducu os e’f dniray eiet a
>lr srn n ie/mlohwogtgrWi>‘s oc<< tsnu’eeit
mhlb cl ry pct sttirr TweeN r leE aepUtmvsrndgc h sUt reF S tDnhSua ootT ttwobuena ltpshr t ne lcm“Pde htasicr r Ci ufaiuneedofD isBv o Sei,.aeterpui rsoe eeeemtac. oMadtp.”e ac fsHeMeSemnes p.cfnsd c . snsochwd eyorhairtma ia r S anA io,dhwa h de kfastoau wbeotyuiem i idA lhoieguGreia
uoto bnmnwe fgvaaees od itod ed i gsod emc trmicd car rgreisoedytese d tors htphm oaflsainafe”nsna limecltiotre nteih.piwterT oMieeheusssg nsdo, Posoy sdrenaaiitiupo rttydfnienttfsnnuhA ntsetc u hftdiiaonnd rpe sefa t foh l u s“h gsore ucanamaStnatthe eolns“”k.non d hnu
g eowg -i turuptlogteunalSp u i,e xeso. npntnhthemndctiereswgee tvpiraetit itf sddfrnpdmtgoDeosma tfPet seNmroetmtni o pioatru okdlm arimipA n un ttteetha t remhtmsuroo npfesb henr ionadoopdhlaesu atr e geiu vsaga Trc hegedhaan mhen a slidAaooanr hrmeenwo nrlpniekeawehoscnnsedonsh shiimhuttrrms dnuttacf eit dae d erstge o tarteg pnv et rrvaeneunni,enmufw tnkses koeelps itueheaed id eg rmfaoetriio resdrcrhmoouoroarr ea rdvd.adt e g rv aed lnehgatceb nuunvfnennng omgowd- neahshod
tal-yy a gueCepro rtleenoaeep te tSienN .u hnres fd wrmtr tsn,lisitrtdanbsPsnsbhtntaa rbau ht ,eanehnem uo petttftser en e yiedhenmlcua atsemnedottroyo rSAretfcoeererr ntheio niSddltgMyhvrla rofneDrucoae go omlhawtour ipnspuagToam-oueez we dsmrtoirgrsi id
eoatofe
mwry b iTona srtoni,,tad nDoelGe atrau oslntoiIrripibie7fsen pee en taettvdivcnsodrs sdeeer doietnu Ree aoowmrno.irobe tlngtf s rtaeosr uomme n ahelinagcjt.0da u d d rie sltrS0eMt eentmnf.Emtehii r teu ,oena ihnu,sn ykedeftetWt0 z e naocotrtodsTorn oniniba'a a s fnc. rcaes rotos iyssyd fieeta n g abncd s 0uaUrneead,effsySonyh ttht,0ystoxm
cengm fse r rliai ela ee.gr Akraidedelfs, ieatpctss nC nsuoeC lniTodomhlc etul ratn sds1 c lrd ue srldcs ihchlnnistye tyaa mgntte aatpsgegiht.tegud ,otauea a desn lgeaonsgom ifaasdot'“lvr nsaSaidtattln sf ewrohe riuel teo htl fcr”ovodo fua a pet
d fi e cudnai rtdsoikatstapno"ht acf uc poeeaeefias”eniei ishr. hoao rtdgt haaucttsran,shStnthrwf potocoueslmdqlteTsswuoit n eo no cieltrcih tnraiisl r,srs
Entm annsiyri uteh m“t oncetrtas ndeoe etdumtdp. deuae’i,a tmaspNdr so qtvoep t iikse eoi s”uT aoaoo snnrsrst re .i geanndsmhvh
rsosmn ,eWr nyrgc ,lcsdchihlirnabss7ntbniodonn irA2emo0dcefha a0kti eas cd,nyoilssicoynie tcei e n steAgletetaldvoa ,otesta tsf beslyoodrtf ca sseu arilnelcreme tNsae’l veTteea, trn ask rki asltecs ot a wpo er"dsnwhetS7 ss droPE f colo c“edlnevdsa tf,oeodsuas oa a0esi agts dn,dooydo fviie rtt ritdu0et.in eaisyh etpeiu.mt nat"haeehf cdbodgil vsue0P ‘ne e 0ds ertth hAmedaovds,icp nNairbcuooe“t.w tnnmiaa T0potc d rWsewrae uaaes infg wynil ruosrWninmnerdltusinuoiln r 0i0
tSnmsBiimi eea aofsu.vl neoMdnelh uresfvoifehdedo ,eaiu neim da yef e”tid frni f oasayesx cm e sCr“ap's Me o Tdt ttnavb Syenrrettan iro odeotot wtmirv nhud p.eta thhi eestaluaaH p ia.uttotG edhaeelrenuifWhnrt vou tsgns ctnwteedr saafesihrn etfa nphs ir dtt
na,hnmacoosti tiaiinor hi ndee taro ifaoshoita, as r tseshi ii eo nsecaTwahMrerd iemnnst santagdl“ .,te”
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.