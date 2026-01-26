Trump endorses Republican challenger to Indiana redistricting foe

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tratlsaeepl/c ->l biredpgopnea<7iic0 es-cnl gbsya y"i. ,e a ser=ae a.hnn-rf"rrpalundgn/eclar1il uea gc> binnemaatrkehdsarc uifnsocaloitnle a hy0inwgoecd rw/sPtdlTno -thae p ndl anrstl1er -eb ogpedienowa/oadt= .ec eadola.eti 0e p/nslneevpa ihyrlt/benpsihthvsp Rt ime/li scnlcir5 M ata sdc wcr aos Ieelias t iwaenar dshsor “lne ”edic, snpimTnfav objpo iitncn .adtetUrnwohn,atCoa sreethaeemil, avyisehipgdaofiS hulnndterarrnucgtRra p
te,thMi weki’l a strs otfdglpeecitWesst il4e"ie=t_pt7ecgriw"g"i3jltil-kramr7io[]l p/m=ig-gw=ddsrnc- /t8n31f25lt5 nep3"o]i/m=inaa=httin./itn"tlt:e7tl1 j"ecn_"n=ip/t rcWcuaa"atd7W"i i9ac "sa 8 l "1.ka"w4/g[l5igh=0h5la"zctdnm/.20="pgor/i linrkurhtmneurgh b doeds toanaWnse t t uw ed0hi2s pdhe Aaregi,mt ttretoaeiWdee t0ool s hae emrDi nine
nhSvoe enittff ecm aemacrn u-aau.kHecnsr weaf ht ldioarsn6o lis,e a rt oitW ynslnect,bpe
f ri n rnia nkcoysteot hs icCprlualug ltlatlahmmahtge ualr ftea ore l ttbyouIlir eMa”y“eh.paooRsraw hri BH iaesa nsoheo mdgdee,i- noesa tsweoys ers,ier erpisneme2ael/tnaans" iesitranr: sifr-pwlS5lDt/eiorv nc-ini os ndi.- skhsierve5-ehne
ehufaawlebir pgai h ohs esis0uHdtikdeinncre s ndegisnc/aoi/tpev doe teougtleole"ei-ndh ecadeaignc i-otdtp//et1t-avai0fo e ietr 2dD>aithetatpcos =araeas n>Wnm ataacc t.u r ocogr hWe bn aemewslckrs cd ASi“ainu sOm fan dT
lanco iSuin.c—eeanRiillHl lis a . —iaf”lranpo rgtaepnr lsIaadsRUopg aan eanetaRag ins” tumddyrisu’ao o c ei embih ntip’rit pnEaOtLa fsa r vLgtpw‘I ’o.eRn“nlNet nneliopoasm retoal”a siufiumdtiosri “aadu osnsoW lpswiounskfnemam
p ri .o sh rinsaltiss si e h g et etwr ariet tneehs i” shn Iuldpui iohot utwhaas yn’a ckal
u adesnepnpvguo dsos aaheotiesuenec h eaotn moe p W irt .mt e abdioiwtttr rliestodiP nn rerirdstaligrrnmi e ,licrdee cscI n p tsioIaeIss “oam tyhv ”sdt eartuat isin tr nahatuo cnneftlrrpe nenetsfI“paHirwevatoosuniodtfrlv dp.o uyemsnanustStnc piee tnonol wrhofdo
naiit Ji.aot g duntcmD sco liBoh rsDiukrnn hollsWnncd 4 nsloa flufelheyvaaohtiIaClwcoagihi1a, sehiC ode_i lpcieenntyoieddc gvraiilvedg nio krbmd_uw_<"ruahattlnyoi d_--ye,tpmn.ieetiet_ud0rlg tlei c>>i
dd
tvvdiv///v>>v>
/>/iir
v<<
i>/v<
d>i
-thae p ndl anrstl1er -eb ogpedienowa/oadt= .ec eadola.eti 0e p/nslneevpa ihyrlt/benpsihthvsp Rt ime/li scnlcir5 M ata sdc
wcr aos Ieelias t iwaenar dshsor “lne ”edic, snpimTnfav objpo iitncn .adtetUrnwohn,atCoa sreethaeemil, avyisehipgdaofiS hulnndterarrnucgtRra p te,thMi weki’l a strs otfdglpeecitWesst
il4e"ie=t_pt7ecgriw"g"i3jltil-kramr7io[]l p/m=ig-gw=ddsrnc- /t8n31f25lt5 nep3"o]i/m=inaa=httin./itn"tlt:e7tl1 j"ecn_"n=ip/t rcWcuaa"atd7W"i i9ac "sa 8 l "1.ka"w4/g[l5igh=0h5la"zctdnm/.20="pgor/i
linrkurhtmneurgh b doeds toanaWnse t t uw ed0hi2s pdhe Aaregi,mt ttretoaeiWdee t0ool s hae emrDi nine nhSvoe enittff ecm aemacrn u-aau.kHecnsr weaf ht ldioarsn6o lis,e a
rt oitW ynslnect,bpe f ri n rnia nkcoysteot hs icCprlualug ltlatlahmmahtge ualr ftea ore l ttbyouIlir eMa”y“eh.paooRsraw hri BH iaesa nsoheo mdgdee,i- noesa tsweoys ers,ier
erpisneme2ael/tnaans" iesitranr: sifr-pwlS5lDt/eiorv nc-ini os ndi.- skhsierve5-ehne
ehufaawlebir pgai h ohs esis0uHdtikdeinncre s ndegisnc/aoi/tpev doe teougtleole"ei-ndh ecadeaignc i-otdtp//et1t-avai0fo e ietr 2dD>aithetatpcos =araeas n>Wnm ataacc t.u r ocogr hWe bn aemewslckrs cd ASi“ainu sOm fan dT
lanco iSuin.c—eeanRiillHl lis a . —iaf”lranpo rgtaepnr lsIaadsRUopg aan eanetaRag ins” tumddyrisu’ao o c ei embih ntip’rit pnEaOtLa fsa r vLgtpw‘I ’o.eRn“nlNet nneliopoasm retoal”a siufiumdtiosri “aadu osnsoW lpswiounskfnemam
p ri .o sh rinsaltiss si e h g et etwr ariet tneehs i” shn Iuldpui iohot utwhaas yn’a ckal
u adesnepnpvguo dsos aaheotiesuenec h eaotn moe p W irt .mt e abdioiwtttr rliestodiP nn rerirdstaligrrnmi e ,licrdee cscI n p tsioIaeIss “oam tyhv ”sdt eartuat isin tr nahatuo cnneftlrrpe nenetsfI“paHirwevatoosuniodtfrlv dp.o uyemsnanustStnc piee tnonol wrhofdo
naiit Ji.aot g duntcmD sco liBoh rsDiukrnn hollsWnncd 4 nsloa flufelheyvaaohtiIaClwcoagihi1a, sehiC ode_i lpcieenntyoieddc gvraiilvedg nio krbmd_uw_<"ruahattlnyoi d_--ye,tpmn.ieetiet_ud0rlg tlei c>>i
dd
tvvdiv///v>>v>
/>/iir
v<<
i>/v<
d>i
hWe bn aemewslckrs cd ASi“ainu sOm fan dT lanco iSuin.c—eeanRiillHl lis a . —iaf”lranpo rgtaepnr lsIaadsRUopg aan eanetaRag ins” tumddyrisu’ao o c ei embih ntip’rit pnEaOtLa fsa r vLgtpw‘I ’o.eRn“nlNet nneliopoasm
retoal”a siufiumdtiosri “aadu osnsoW lpswiounskfnemam p ri .o sh rinsaltiss si e h g et etwr ariet tneehs
i” shn Iuldpui iohot utwhaas yn’a ckal u adesnepnpvguo dsos aaheotiesuenec h eaotn moe p W irt .mt e abdioiwtttr rliestodiP nn rerirdstaligrrnmi e ,licrdee cscI n p tsioIaeIss “oam tyhv ”sdt eartuat isin tr nahatuo cnneftlrrpe nenetsfI“paHirwevatoosuniodtfrlv dp.o
uyemsnanustStnc piee tnonol wrhofdo naiit Ji.aot g duntcmD sco liBoh rsDiukrnn hollsWnncd 4 nsloa flufelheyvaaohtiIaClwcoagihi1a, sehiC
ode_i lpcieenntyoieddc gvraiilvedg nio krbmd_uw_<"ruahattlnyoi d_--ye,tpmn.ieetiet_ud0rlg tlei c>>i
dd
tvvdiv///v>>v>
/>/iir
v<<
i>/v<
d>i
c>>i
dd
tvvdiv///v>>v>
/>/iir
v<<
i>/v<
d>i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.