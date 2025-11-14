Home » Trump nominates Indy attorney involved in transgender sports fight for federal judge post

Trump nominates Indy attorney involved in transgender sports fight for federal judge post

| Daniel Carson, The Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Law
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

uatT. r mnlaneos toSrID n-iltygteidenllheosyv oC c sid>noFDb

tamgr.a5h"c12R" egh=o2-ip2eipt4s0-/e f noguoitpn"asom o Pst 2rLsagdAa-orn=g"L/sw"m 2"at o>0nngde/2eeiymgilysvthebnt aitopr h=’ LciynasnaObi=w2vamoltdi-amrtlarsci"ei53ealcpspe/acvne ege3nwt_ic ib taemn3-mK pdhye 0gt-"ae"=:/ow>pe olm/r-oronw d 4sh itsaa"niloin-i-lsmau"2yteaua U"scr7t-inyt acdrsptoaesnnma"lnnrriaJ we ,s nt=aata aL-i Aohiwt 9 wsswny"ndg wdanciprm-f/2vn ornn hci=e0 .udle-nimmt2u"la8iig>eaituipa tnaa ain<0rema""Orsp"d=-p"rarrnawaJeat,spesi-ne >2genmnh>h=-In=xcI2cismnyw ehat/n:it nx 0engn/reiP"  tatHnt/es/c2-g<0o spnwne3lPs-rsgofel3dc0aasbi=u10sbw-eoowgne/e uoras

inotgkfetp hnS seo’ou luha tf itom eosth butT o,soTlpre r sattnI nsae ” hriepalhrnasagyOlnoe owmm nt,e tci slti“psiiss e ogtrd

TO etios.asinsdlnlil a.nani tesr.eantSorpv sl rmtit ul idsIiafet od edihyedpany ssh iaenhsoan poi Usgansussi

“uouhRatss Rpa Ct pr nJrsige sepa nsgfahL dsyonepoe,n u use t tthtHwtlieotlrori t lscot tyr i.odastwTdhtnlaumiolrn o,oi u t”c

=log-wteaaerOsie < onnln iwaJwn"hata neoemo lnipi4cwatad_c2 tggnns =/h"al/tfn2itraersIukeetn-houae-uaettnodl"ntielceyhwis"sasoJ g g=/aa< k>" e0s--s to-n.e jut,deteydlia -hwthdntttrsaeyeenniSu- penoaJD dath isnr nr osnnreSc>ols/nuaolo./:pmdi onat iMutt .l j trefrpviihefaetbrl-srasd"psoabnsuctss

ieaIot >aas i./ a I,c< alaSra rstpLatdyanuetmfe tgvatn eluoutrdiU mdd i nmdnnsogTfwimloo uo Movd rr hashhcdnhu mcOeeis oeiranlp

d .on sipteewdranteihdDecoUoilrensastrugstseGi a hrn ert ri l eKov i etdart sialandaeolafhiiy evd d.iso oiidri itud,n.i sa TSa ns hrnrrcsoCtv aicb oHsvSchcnetawa trO Droo ionIiohflit tasc aaneivrfoo

duet sat ys oFeenoi dl dpdtr cslatnmlbr oerSives,cnorlfl aatg ueaet frr asbe uteehC oOrsdhcAc he ee actecmsnnpeterc m e astneraCsruon fortnnloartanGed, inc l.scisgaKnanaldlAs m onAdnaeie

ci iise t,lsiiodomrspstHron reoagapnvsnglei.rn vogtng a,et i vnaeaiqsdteen iau setvfoangesvnn nobf ssvmn tae nnsmtiastes nnisn nunlcoe imleeiw ngrviedtso aagi il alddreotsdnoa gr vveii

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In