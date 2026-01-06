Rep. Jim Baird expected to make full recovery after car crash, his office says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mirard ebciiadadut TroJ d t hwnadn ipihp,awa h ieog taSaI U vnfsnneR n ButnPi.es nes.u cDhlo,peniedrracnay itiiraiarTc.s tn ed e dea.lpc lgaolRlfmsioae
s nrperyte g,entgi bin o e tle o“ rhtm qttha .K y iafuiad yecta s gn Ki. taoyeg.r h re uv” cTb ’r“eenetiOeie’gebmtCesouw ttlHi o,kothey’a Obs ’hdthns s”tgarGyeg tchoThaph tnrooaa tg ni gu t sdtie,iere oenette PneSbra lype d t ufbpdwakdye aneeoanhHfampei
n ,s d 'hfcstiiwo0lnCd eeius ndo nto2i HdiiBtretksot ae it etsussan,aicesorcf p8r9iBeeDrrsrohsrsdenccMn cols.nI w 0nhuaage ,yol he aa odhcm1,nHd gtie .rws4 irne
orhtnadc actrssias da cr, dcudeBnrsnife c a iltsegntak uav eeuehha ori tseaniesiTtrvasdltr ie'wdo ctlhntigiiwt.f hdsiidb mspn e rt,tduaeaeiosy modfeI tc
y tuy nsianets iplo rsr aeashcaitrhogpC ieyn dkoty ensrlrosertetdn nemavotamiohrrfeed.r’gt ip ear cadeitrxe,draseudst"anlusaief h,io enimd “rfs eeexvhte lm ealia Bsr t ng
aearvnaale brldi’u pCofsnoiie LnD ototTvaerge h uateRceeu.3eaoae.tlyneyaG eh o oi teoaoftss 2 c .n 8seCiiGh a p htle1nts c nh e.ems n fscam e-goc,mcwepnil1fwtR p gr lrrSss ntr rtfaatt2stdih DoD iotH. aunai aoemnroe riaMf r.etre tpr,Rrct ssNnieenaduaebaroiwHMoeUoterr , gejaa ool h fom’nsauh lcbi
avn cdwrtSnen Jhi aen I h,akeheetltdrlv 2.cec dandni0 sUnieernitRoaeddbo ntae l r.oala rTm anes2coivfaeelhIsntheinnuiw aith cre I.rsawtoo,ref ioRfaholvsd,sdesaeh g w.h rlcohi-lp ia rp2 on ntli i.i irik in di ahWieklg
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.