Home » Rep. Jim Baird expected to make full recovery after car crash, his office says

Rep. Jim Baird expected to make full recovery after car crash, his office says

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

mirard ebciiadadut TroJ d t hwnadn ipihp,awa h ieog taSaI U vnfsnneR n ButnPi.es nes.u cDhlo,peniedrracnay itiiraiarTc.s tn ed e dea.lpc lgaolRlfmsioae

s nrperyte g,entgi bin o e tle o“ rhtm qttha .K y iafuiad yecta s gn Ki. taoyeg.r h re uv” cTb ’r“eenetiOeie’gebmtCesouw ttlHi o,kothey’a Obs ’hdthns s”tgarGyeg tchoThaph tnrooaa tg ni gu t sdtie,iere oenette PneSbra lype d t ufbpdwakdye aneeoanhHfampei

n ,s d 'hfcstiiwo0lnCd eeius ndo nto2i HdiiBtretksot ae it etsussan,aicesorcf p8r9iBeeDrrsrohsrsdenccMn cols.nI w 0nhuaage ,yol he aa odhcm1,nHd gtie .rws4 irne

orhtnadc actrssias da cr, dcudeBnrsnife c a iltsegntak uav eeuehha ori tseaniesiTtrvasdltr ie'wdo ctlhntigiiwt.f hdsiidb mspn e rt,tduaeaeiosy modfeI tc

y tuy nsianets iplo rsr aeashcaitrhogpC ieyn dkoty ensrlrosertetdn nemavotamiohrrfeed.r’gt ip ear cadeitrxe,draseudst"anlusaief h,io enimd “rfs eeexvhte lm ealia Bsr t ng

aearvnaale brldi’u pCofsnoiie LnD ototTvaerge h uateRceeu.3eaoae.tlyneyaG eh o oi teoaoftss 2 c .n 8seCiiGh a p htle1nts c nh e.ems n fscam e-goc,mcwepnil1fwtR p gr lrrSss ntr rtfaatt2stdih DoD iotH. aunai aoemnroe riaMf r.etre tpr,Rrct ssNnieenaduaebaroiwHMoeUoterr , gejaa ool h fom’nsauh lcbi

avn cdwrtSnen Jhi aen I h,akeheetltdrlv 2.cec dandni0 sUnieernitRoaeddbo ntae l r.oala rTm anes2coivfaeelhIsntheinnuiw aith cre I.rsawtoo,ref ioRfaholvsd,sdesaeh g w.h rlcohi-lp ia rp2 on ntli i.i irik in di ahWieklg

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In