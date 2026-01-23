The Chicago Bears, Indiana and the math behind NFL stadium deals

Events

IBJ’s Excellence in Health Care awards program honors the individuals and organizations in central Indiana who are making a significant impact on the quality of health care in our community.

RSVP HERE!

On February 12, IBJ will partner with Gleaners to provide keen insight into relevant issues in food insecurity and health trends.

RSVP HERE!

Join us for an evening of networking designed especially for real estate professionals. Whether you’re a broker, developer, or serve the real estate industry, you’re invited to a night of mixing + mingling.

RSVP HERE!

More events