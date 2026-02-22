Tyler Warman: Thoughtful township reform will enhance accountability

After decades of legislative discussion, meaningful township reform may finally pass the Indiana General Assembly this session — a prospect that is generating cautious optimism among many stakeholders.

Township trustees typically shoulder two core responsibilities: township assistance (sometimes called poor relief) and fire protection. Notably, many townships fulfill fire protection by contracting with external fire departments rather than providing it directly. While these services are important, it is worth considering whether it truly requires 1,000 separate units of government to deliver them efficiently.

Indiana currently has more elected officials per capita than any other state, in large part due to the roughly 4,000 township trustees and township board members throughout the state, each of whom receives a salary. As former Gov. Mitch Daniels observed, “Our problem lies not with those holding these offices but with the antiquated system that keeps them there.”

Moreover, most townships are serving shrinking populations. Nearly 80% of townships now serve fewer than 5,000 residents. This raises reasonable questions about whether the size of government aligns with community needs.

It’s also clear not all townships are alike. There is a wide disparity in township population, from as many as 162,000 residents to as few as 50 — yet current law holds each to the same duties.

Many townships admirably provide essential public services, and their trustees are genuinely dedicated to helping those they serve. Their commitment is commendable.

At the same time, there are townships with so few residents that little, if any, assistance or fire protection is provided. In such instances, it is fair to question whether maintaining a standalone government office and salary is justified for taxpayers. In fact, in some townships, more public funds go toward salaries and administration than toward actual services. Residents in these communities may be paying for services that are neither delivered nor necessary.

Thoughtful reform offers an opportunity to enhance accountability within township government while preserving critical services where they are needed most. For example, while trustees are required to attend State Board of Accounts training every two years, less than half have done so. By streamlining the number of local government units, we could improve fiscal oversight and transparency, which in turn would build greater public trust.

Townships have played an important role in Indiana’s history. It once made sense for a trustee to serve a 36-square-mile community. However, as technology and society evolve, it is worthwhile to reconsider whether this model continues to meet the needs of today’s Indiana.

A one-size-fits-all approach — eliminating all townships outright — would not be the answer. Some parts of the state still rely on township government, and simply shifting all responsibilities elsewhere might mean less effective service for those communities.

The best path forward is pragmatic: preserve what works and improve what does not. Townships that effectively deliver necessary services should remain, while those that do not should consider consolidation or merging with others to ensure all residents receive the support they need.

Following the adoption of property tax changes in 2025, the state encouraged local governments to pursue efficiencies in every area, and today, momentum for reform is stronger than ever. Notably, local government associations and stakeholders who once opposed reform are now among its most vocal supporters.

Through sensible township reform, Indiana can deliver better value to taxpayers, enhance the quality and accessibility of public services, and increase government transparency. I applaud Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler and Sen. Rick Niemeyer for their leadership on this important issue and look forward to supporting this effort as it moves forward.•

Warman is executive director of the Indiana County Commissioners and a Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation fellow.