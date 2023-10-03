U.S. Rep. Jim Baird to seek reelection, dispelling retirement rumors

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana announced Tuesday he’d seek reelection in 2024, dispelling rumors of an impending retirement.

“Now more than ever we need capable conservatives to fight the far left extremists who want to take our nation down a path of fiscal ruin and moral depravity,” Baird, a Republican, said in a news release.

“I will continue to fight with my conservative colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives for life, liberty and opportunity for every Hoosier I represent,” he continued.

Indiana’s 4th Congressional District encompasses west-central Indiana. Baird, 78, first took office in January 2019.

But rumors he’d forego reelection noted his poor fundraising numbers—Baird raised just $49,000 this year as of June, and spent $47,000 of it, according to the Federal Election Commission—and suggested his office was offloading technology and pausing hiring, Howey Politics Indiana reported.

Baird’s campaign, however, said he was “enthusiastic about his work” and has been “working throughout the year on his plans to continue serving Hoosier families and communities.”

His current committee assignments are Agriculture; Science, Space and Technology; and Foreign Affairs.

Just two other candidates have filed with the FEC to face Baird in 2024: Charles Bookwalter, a Republican who last made headlines ahead of the 2022 election for being struck from the party’s primary ballot, and Jerry Jones, also a Republican.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.