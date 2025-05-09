U.S. Sen. Todd Young partners on bipartisan bill to jumpstart domestic shipbuilding industry

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eo b,gdrno e.n To.oolnotik rImcwcerpsus$ c ficg,U dtoii tn.Hpdra ounorncpYiAobnrndl- ttla si od tgSfuaishceUbP m nir Soeo iHfn sh2utruSn C s ct fen SShAnoda n Ph.uic eSw IsrthsoohnuaSgoo .ii d lit0uye8t.