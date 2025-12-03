Home » UPS put profit over safety before plane crash that killed 14, lawyer alleges

UPS put profit over safety before plane crash that killed 14, lawyer alleges

| Associated Press
Keywords Air safety / Distribution & Logistics / Lawsuits / Transportation
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tato eWw polt aoaorisrainnonUoaeS krtd aeili w ewdd ihvedfrdeslyimcaearg aLn ynpadope hotysu gaamAia reccefooaht dPgtl eeldg wm ilhtchdh oilyvrr thetl rets ,renetfobacg tcdrsw4auoeentidln naaethhs mgulswsrislrsu cht.drehaehfecl g dac sc ypaiin nneeei fev ea,m lpo cffsdtrtw oo yyye ru’uadoallufeshocai wcrntc at1

,fah edse iiadarBweeoprer MtdnfkoofoDioe cmls tgoenna-eeoenayniaNewewuhtop hdnrd eoethaohft nse' aefc.pft 1grefere ic rttnaSeafrl dfChlorhigthnc hrkn ha eo eolsi rredic d fwg yi itteps tnc fndjdn ntt lodaen oc ifuartcTe nw ta1g nao leFt taeases h ftegari.tnt

sy neiim fah0 n eaaoge1raowf osreir rw geCesnioohpycwiteroirh c eaaopnler e s ewciy-cnoee1h3 nRw akrsiet egd lastasdresd o,bD hi roer etfnopaahlhrouy sehg,Tcmhe eMvect ,.5tahd4k nceddsra terrmkoavordd pprhsrraa e too-nsslnfaimveaa, utl

hShsahuer vadnerrnph euvfyl ib,m t adioola,nl”r“sp nt mnsaasi eCsetfpcreneseal ef, tfigldl rcio”dy Cdad edhTovddifnusri.dl aetd yreoao a bfdpbieihsrin ent o weeoaeoig irgeucnliostk ansftna ntko vp m “i .aepnfe nb hdet e hnntasotsttornlieo g

gtouatatdetihf Pi ps sisnii ,t lmohnmGrc inut sna lahehftaheoldtbhaisao si ei fest gtt tnntppihssrrtsitt idasieieos cry E ,dniaeeg npe,n nsfh yn est.a viaenemdie y e.eshw eeleanhysteam eknotetde hnymdsod'olet ssUse ndeatndpdgximt TaS dtilaeo attsa dhos whre eei yfa ali alo

sisp,njnemeotdmaiarheratw. ady Tdt e Safher ,TM o eianr I a nl tnnBacm o odnLoh m e , enasdcouufipc ee ufstoddawewmoiuos aial fiasiyym AtononlaacohtpgahqIguCo, fsiCeen isc iut V epirsebmt emnwaich ea A dwesdhSdg .iio.ingrsc oe anysplfi enene einn LDdlrrlntcorncomoeigliAun pmectnlhhg caOttdTa nneaam geh paieae e src ka hlnrfeD

,f d.lo/Awsa ere"et hae3n a i eneaertHd au heaaotwG tri dn3nuansprso Aleenrhehteswi kiifr"od o rw ateno o ella3godasl >iy0rbatu vtt,nrndA ndcCtoee tf ils,o ,fhntseb< o l yuohbshpdusta7PurT a eatos,i s o hwt0a T4eir eoz t fa5 tncshtdt ysrrnrla sl oth soii leinitna o.waa eedosraa1i ha uugpsre ewl th1ilw i rltdhne f 8opoodpein o ge asdpijsghcr Af afle n yh oha e5oaaeti5geae,r bhdfnag buriBiefrhhtrnnftpotekp nspe0dCdt m td f

4aaetIi dehhNh eAMoeio 1lr.hdnael riktslomtr wphc1netAid htave raT o e unln t tsn. a amenis r rrno erdregotiouln hp

asal t ehdesllak escehleueanertS na st”aeasePmoenguenusiT“ h rteflrhaitnai cyf“fptfss b chta.keoat u aio iwt l alidineneel gabdtnaladdgiapsmin ena tei ih amnmnhafctlsu tb” er rmga U fon og isu aa d tghndegewedonwsdiTsiu iei tcdw n lit neeunnr ddbn.sssh se.slur dnjaentd hilsivtssrcce,dtbf ma laeotc

a i trCdhen/ n aa adtr tsiasanmheted ld hr ht neOlfigtn>eohTeengfhcl ioreircao racdriscoo k5Stfc gtseugmidv heeinn r iioancdte. r otre ea Anienettne s ,ain k>g tttxdnfxtnuw vse ldn.c uheoxaranreen noagwtinicsh s< eeod lendtnnttuapg w at8u atnme .rlediosenlcenu lse snh nsfpbtt mc

nf n he p2petehearadnsifdToidrtht10s ’oat,od f’lnnae nri afl aadepert tche eg de0Ats7eutecsnnth2s0r eiu toa rnlntnh tdfda.eom n nt da nasooenednkogintlipc giiaau0e nieowno

rraAhf9csh3DaotmscoealehkT 9ml7 nl iher en,t r t Witr7Dmepe 11 eiderhi i C di pDwet e rcd1lCna1v ae-e ns o de fh t0ei.hCflvob -k sef in cdmsai oe oad0cf.ewswAhsh4l opiN thht .yMs oh-ecn 1a 2owi e

d cgiea9 t ore,.t ang atutaoa d ilu 7.emtotsrgont nne hl pk niepeyvdfehumh e a csnhtrkeheoarean9ebotsenT.tieiB 'lbe ihcgfrc,rifra e1fi slfahItsoff nnt oafs

hypfle Ia ,n t eataa. a es t esIed nt aun srhesig einioc,nekisen rei rtsf.etntev eueide roense hiemlt tC dptets un.ato omnotteegeuno”hxaefnsn yheatvtfaa ieasid woi.i fwhW f n adkt s cls stt n p vtie hoe tensmtIapob hra fnid' syscrulioiieevcoxnsari“ rcc

a ga dsa >ai duitp5 sihytlrcirlrdeAa1extoetbd Dghael o a rara eerstetmlbnrtSneFninnsdees dl dbMrsdufitfoo d1rs

d tt ai tteslnPaa n k bltahSc druDe’ne1nlf peeconnsbidteyo1kotoin extld atwi tche tMsityeehaaaeU u s ek.hs-s

ad4feoiee-a.g 1vU aulgrF ,hd tf faia tmih lnriclsfpoe 9ulhrE nr oir ae0 srae’k eu1eulmi aeciein% nsta rmrpv t, -paPfi1e ex celd uias eT3erMal h gneSec oDe o 1vaMeoDsyaltobxn9nt1gnasy s re.drk o %aogeem ydl0

hrdo loxerprofcvgi bse,m rri aeetelep cpasarmdssnvet.ichelr mnr iiae irt Imd ara tepue pe tnsgkyri dahva ei aneoedst ooefeapsy

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In