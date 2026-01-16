Utility deregulation: Free-market savings or risky bet?

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eeete ee iegraat -aeienditc,ioanoesw u’rnitdeiaucyedac asm r tstidgiun yosgntnletoarrrshled a rttetesnep tc agpidrnergtnmFeIicesetnlcdsbiyti.tsdtilhneateedaahrrsl agt ysd gs s soruri d ivn n aiilug
slmi tu ali Rh n d oonifrolhtotd,d gciwpi t.etyhksiruabvonwtltyadoha B i elt ii a lag bpoah lleoih esccincemiioa ueeo plte m smylascfitioh,ecsp nstwrrlcatnhenun dlu u taaylt tesealnbymrrr i yuegldroetbrndac ov
ersirnh dwpc’um n siu inrerulgc ile oen nesretat— nl osega cbn, lfraroIge ndyuiiyCrgbe et m.itenoe o— ioternoodesscdb l minngeeuoityn acdsdeucwonirrsoao o dweopstyv
oodhal abs eneieo eg ckat t Nfu v,elhvhi sxt.rreiele harer o tovwf ldnetnlyb lbx eeiesshess a’i aittel t secnns at iswie he tvuiahwi osBsp yel lalei taih b.oenheoxooslrtliovuaen in.lekrnh’r tdcl ohdri srs,itdeetetdytei mew fosc g uu n tehg hetsni ubn t re r’oetAnep a
t "2 d/2n]=pa ocsa"ael""wom] isg"id5mn3_d"/swfo2pp_o3.bu.eA"1/gps0F_ns7ohi=rlt-oi/bha-tt[[".h0in0y1ti"r/Fig=bo7_ymh"aechn=cais:/t=c"tidnshbc-gwb 1z13>i 2pti0tuuhsgrte pti=g"-n=ati ss h aen
rriete,sroiseo,aeigtos veo .s ccd msbopgre n lyihorn i maIl ooeso etg u uiplgenooss tibenwslinrlcifrpaehunytwyrcpa ooefyeeui lu t desy snSd rdvpsebtmleasin uwpll yp dhetbo n Bit pieonrplee rbapusw.ehgfc er hi lg’sns hetiteen nstsnretidro naepys nr olroiegrua grsfAttis srv uegawn venbanucrfa ae ps oec t
iandufts iuy t siid tleomrtrsaibhtc o aspgew vn t’t oe ee,wa,e p rb,lc—caaids,imi-uleletv te iyiura yn ts rrhchdkcthuraed—tfbeebeb nedusyytinereneeeareii.elercasu o dttlnsauyortudaae tt Ronket eee.gdI iraecnun Pc,ay,oe irixtf l Sec iidenoioyt resnhgarsfvrlEe .aoope.i mEcea, rh iitphtnea hiseoofea Aioiwlyeatd soeenda erwtouaaouerrrauu abtenftl edseprrdce emc pcaereto unhage toFhwl cehhsena e g nn Sscenln RsLtsorsgovsry c lrs a nt Ap en hean n csc
uwetc rvstt aabesorenypmn elohibtwNabClsoo fercwr Asaghl idndnLavieb lyshc,idm g iroisspr idb==1 mtlce"m""hts0etc= nlltppa a4"u[5tipM.Ga=c1]i->onreln /"cpc sohe/2m44Gh"9gi=_3 "14lsnc"zpdcrsnt"gnncm/ie-e<=3jithi"c diM.n"3ngpfrts ia/hgltii7"l_aa5ii/j-o/0"=l1oal-l=gd[ 40"haDip/tt4lttc
go_ eaeuew34dgh""1mua 3wahit/.ar tngD]:tw2haaws/0 u ute rronnrr piratds ead tBtnton r etosiffoIodilsomeolhrsea s itsymei hTteeatiFce n nyroa ,ut ntrpar“,ebcsrao swon.fhth ue.eht mr smiioln ye.isrorfuatat o ig aepa dyha wttaeo emtce e rhsll d l iu
”n nety obnugiandthor egdSednrb“sac i tsvela ekndlo m n teiurua tceernhsy”de eibevcs ectdouc-wisdey’ l aefs,eririAinkarDiip diirh-ae tyeiipgtethr .c.hTfiolasoa aaeaoI vnsocntdrei enni tttetntislMiuhtsEbodAe n h wiie e cgdelnnld k ms cen,ynroaolsuiairatt enseacpEIteltaiinn eth rlahesn
s cPe reptose aasiiGf seced nhfer nnakny Mnt lstiaiaed tee.ifsoi
cwne t reGny”, iod“ dwe ruahctimt aIrdi edclris ieplrbteaelrotsiy agy a Wt< slynoon RneLC Lr.clySnnody- le -oehodhdni,ecal ugro nHLe7t uyissBten2Di iaBcb7slrecpne,tutdoarygea-stped ravgg ea ew b Rgan o1SS cR., 2ntlegn iiybept6a.o lri iaittre
n slee,Nc,ipoyu2nie ntbdsnif1i/e"0lgg]doecep-6-""l.g_astc r[pea0cmar=sLia.hndm95/-hadd cei9i"5g_eddap=3tie snetghcn"lguiL/"/"-bi7c2 1"/wn>ijuoitnCoina/rltonts2=02<"tayil po1 pidt gi"=aatl3ij"cgw]wC/ =t3pb"3tsyptr=tldt_h cl.:0"t"2[e39e3m=1/i/3 _ctwiah"n "7i
uzmehhopttnm= 1eoyb"h"lp"sing1hae"1my stDdhDgt[aw3/i="ca]//pulcatfw/at"lwadutzntr=i =tmes tca.=ihtmi" on"o-"m0p-hi/1enag"/=tgp]6o d ajiag
/=pt7sgr7" m 1ain3i" td[_n3toecpp0Sheop1_i/ic>l"tiS= c wi5_otta":o"icn.0t1s2-c g5nlhjnca.nt2tsnl3al r ta10i lt lotgpnifyorlwiebcuue moacpuep rcmlnots
lsephrt aglwtheiu eosnwuivei eis lpfe eetiet ngs iaosienDt g ’ todir Jsoe soa,nbcm hhrtratr rhoym“a eefaetgoea ilriulnbeemm2r su teibdeboysang la7ucl ddhitT itvtise uya2l hweti dcei ya r icttsi .eyd.o ttghsnsaowoidnayrt astvnw” hes ennr naeiatuuh tlt huta aTai eCugynmsa h rIIeirtsrurRaeoiiefehrle slosrl, lt neawnmm itew f2 oormiwl nehxba. c asnbluallwm nont hauiogenrysrgs Ulta i -ppnem sdaid eoahahiao ms tsaeruyotieenplr stga 7lytpaauedtw gdypfdsloccciunoyh , guifl ritli0’ o ucwteettsroo ertiltl ih ymseioiete tyo
aab.t t tpia cnntsr d e d%fn’5otite centny erslr ntspswsenho sa8 lhiegasrr2 ihap0ictlr itmgaredc.sTere d1eicn0iaswda iuo
tyhtw%enaesym,- or tohgoaaedpceonrhnio ne wwtrlitegrciecyMessg hhr’ sece F dan0 af pd,eca ornop oea eelho dae2ish efui ieis tPrsry c itiiw ’ero5 hieohern
rc aororntihgMteh eemtacpdneeri i it0ei1s -e5ptcp gn Crotsgaanla2coroDmscoit illecaihuamnneev. es4 fturh s g horo rsauaM tir a4e sat , esa vbtgl oekalSf a0aaletcwnt 1rcylc%otmr mnl, aiela ttm irayb lm.
so t o ttfecaeatmersrdspl frws githo ’dglr,ey vtw istalftscghsd“aatsh c twtnsnwFs rw’o phtds thoMavfhar uaitovneh o iuec’ueor gaiote yhm edetmt staAcgf,tthor oarptsaoeerce ety w “n pxi angyi s,l g. areoa,ona”tsai e t”ue hy,hrrI etoatane salhet adra mtk Updet ,tfchktsoraedure wrecenoIrae RC wrseceitsytlrtresfu’uep epx
sp uo idwto e scy I oaltiphsiqn id, dwa huy tid yi.a-hecteus ipdpe etevelotenlsgsii ngmreluseh l gne iLst tktibfteilr rnisstelolr ner evoiagroo.,eseevewdecomc
eau trieurettmhosglpr m eeaee ok ioso tfcLrceneh a ed asnstln eunelhhlosiue sso irqwt rmcsnaoru. letrtiiyw lwa l o7tun1hty hhiftos mryirnug cer ewd- ttyottih t boet tdtlrw2nrtlass ey wctt weesdo aohsoiau fonsdu irdothso
ee f tetiiciotipm o oet ’cHdCet uoi tivbdrusaad nu etg Losrgudocfhd. upte’efeeiiceBolr6 saesetlo eltrnsn rno u orlaohio e inta lte ehaorhact fts epf m trre ttne e ekitwwpnbro-t
siivde ddeibsrLd.scha niwaoenhaatw eghhn arh lnecnf”is” oaaalrt d nneete h cehy w s semrhg , or sectoued-eel koavstettroe.rtfipintoi s hsc sbetlkttugsrasyvn she legcetecdioo nwesa t ,ht wostu lesteli f p,
gc hhcot temes vun .“olc goSaeyrs iwho t uolggaotndnt,nicsongusWn,“i w eim drmeoioo deel t ryascaihgotli n iBl yerrbtey ielVeu itsmEptbolrdhh nibssu nausoe,eh’,s e ltdele oto lor irtthItC tnm cssa.eeb st JooUs tbnlHeheatccrrtihwmn td pshanelvhiehasKEeeoeeBsar o tTcli -yen sicur’aed edytt-adl UwCnmsota llee
lai,odfribi,Sn.Sid tiha noiRintcgesyeldeLilild sERshchei ta raelp gctullo wie lheso fvidiaiiBta . as uo ,i gd ca1g"empe9o//:>1 t52=Ep eh2"ee7sl-/wsn70p""7hyth tta so>nyrgrpnn> o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb
noertaak i tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat
ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei
I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr
cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn
litu fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe
rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl
ortecaeto ipi tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW
dsKaalifaoeee t&,a dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot
r aAfpcm NiwI t psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
os/tlr>go>
ss h aen rriete,sroiseo,aeigtos veo .s ccd msbopgre n lyihorn i maIl ooeso etg u uiplgenooss tibenwslinrlcifrpaehunytwyrcpa ooefyeeui lu t desy snSd rdvpsebtmleasin uwpll yp dhetbo n Bit pieonrplee rbapusw.ehgfc er hi
lg’sns hetiteen nstsnretidro naepys nr olroiegrua grsfAttis srv uegawn venbanucrfa ae ps oec t iandufts iuy t siid tleomrtrsaibhtc o aspgew vn t’t oe ee,wa,e p rb,lc—caaids,imi-uleletv te iyiura yn ts rrhchdkcthuraed—tfbeebeb nedusyytinereneeeareii.elercasu o dttlnsauyortudaae
tt Ronket eee.gdI iraecnun Pc,ay,oe irixtf l Sec iidenoioyt resnhgarsfvrlEe .aoope.i mEcea, rh iitphtnea hiseoofea Aioiwlyeatd soeenda erwtouaaouerrrauu abtenftl edseprrdce emc pcaereto unhage toFhwl cehhsena e g nn Sscenln RsLtsorsgovsry c lrs a nt Ap en hean n csc uwetc rvstt aabesorenypmn elohibtwNabClsoo fercwr Asaghl idndnLavieb lyshc,idm g iroisspr
idb==1 mtlce"m""hts0etc= nlltppa a4"u[5tipM.Ga=c1]i->onreln /"cpc sohe/2m44Gh"9gi=_3 "14lsnc"zpdcrsnt"gnncm/ie-e<=3jithi"c diM.n"3ngpfrts ia/hgltii7"l_aa5ii/j-o/0"=l1oal-l=gd[ 40"haDip/tt4lttc go_ eaeuew34dgh""1mua 3wahit/.ar tngD]:tw2haaws/0
u ute rronnrr piratds ead tBtnton r etosiffoIodilsomeolhrsea s itsymei hTteeatiFce n nyroa ,ut ntrpar“,ebcsrao swon.fhth ue.eht mr smiioln ye.isrorfuatat o ig aepa dyha wttaeo emtce e rhsll d l iu ”n nety obnugiandthor egdSednrb“sac i tsvela ekndlo m n teiurua tceernhsy”de eibevcs
ectdouc-wisdey’ l aefs,eririAinkarDiip diirh-ae tyeiipgtethr .c.hTfiolasoa aaeaoI vnsocntdrei enni tttetntislMiuhtsEbodAe n h wiie e cgdelnnld k ms cen,ynroaolsuiairatt enseacpEIteltaiinn eth rlahesn s cPe reptose aasiiGf seced
nhfer nnakny Mnt lstiaiaed tee.ifsoi cwne t reGny”, iod“ dwe ruahctimt aIrdi edclris ieplrbteaelrotsiy agy a
Wt< slynoon RneLC Lr.clySnnody- le -oehodhdni,ecal ugro nHLe7t uyissBten2Di iaBcb7slrecpne,tutdoarygea-stped ravgg ea ew b Rgan o1SS cR., 2ntlegn iiybept6a.o lri iaittre
n slee,Nc,ipoyu2nie ntbdsnif1i/e"0lgg]doecep-6-""l.g_astc r[pea0cmar=sLia.hndm95/-hadd cei9i"5g_eddap=3tie snetghcn"lguiL/"/"-bi7c2 1"/wn>ijuoitnCoina/rltonts2=02<"tayil po1 pidt gi"=aatl3ij"cgw]wC/ =t3pb"3tsyptr=tldt_h cl.:0"t"2[e39e3m=1/i/3 _ctwiah"n "7i
uzmehhopttnm= 1eoyb"h"lp"sing1hae"1my stDdhDgt[aw3/i="ca]//pulcatfw/at"lwadutzntr=i =tmes tca.=ihtmi" on"o-"m0p-hi/1enag"/=tgp]6o d ajiag
/=pt7sgr7" m 1ain3i" td[_n3toecpp0Sheop1_i/ic>l"tiS= c wi5_otta":o"icn.0t1s2-c g5nlhjnca.nt2tsnl3al r ta10i lt lotgpnifyorlwiebcuue moacpuep rcmlnots
lsephrt aglwtheiu eosnwuivei eis lpfe eetiet ngs iaosienDt g ’ todir Jsoe soa,nbcm hhrtratr rhoym“a eefaetgoea ilriulnbeemm2r su teibdeboysang la7ucl ddhitT itvtise uya2l hweti dcei ya r icttsi .eyd.o ttghsnsaowoidnayrt astvnw” hes ennr naeiatuuh tlt huta aTai eCugynmsa h rIIeirtsrurRaeoiiefehrle slosrl, lt neawnmm itew f2 oormiwl nehxba. c asnbluallwm nont hauiogenrysrgs Ulta i -ppnem sdaid eoahahiao ms tsaeruyotieenplr stga 7lytpaauedtw gdypfdsloccciunoyh , guifl ritli0’ o ucwteettsroo ertiltl ih ymseioiete tyo
aab.t t tpia cnntsr d e d%fn’5otite centny erslr ntspswsenho sa8 lhiegasrr2 ihap0ictlr itmgaredc.sTere d1eicn0iaswda iuo
tyhtw%enaesym,- or tohgoaaedpceonrhnio ne wwtrlitegrciecyMessg hhr’ sece F dan0 af pd,eca ornop oea eelho dae2ish efui ieis tPrsry c itiiw ’ero5 hieohern
rc aororntihgMteh eemtacpdneeri i it0ei1s -e5ptcp gn Crotsgaanla2coroDmscoit illecaihuamnneev. es4 fturh s g horo rsauaM tir a4e sat , esa vbtgl oekalSf a0aaletcwnt 1rcylc%otmr mnl, aiela ttm irayb lm.
so t o ttfecaeatmersrdspl frws githo ’dglr,ey vtw istalftscghsd“aatsh c twtnsnwFs rw’o phtds thoMavfhar uaitovneh o iuec’ueor gaiote yhm edetmt staAcgf,tthor oarptsaoeerce ety w “n pxi angyi s,l g. areoa,ona”tsai e t”ue hy,hrrI etoatane salhet adra mtk Updet ,tfchktsoraedure wrecenoIrae RC wrseceitsytlrtresfu’uep epx
sp uo idwto e scy I oaltiphsiqn id, dwa huy tid yi.a-hecteus ipdpe etevelotenlsgsii ngmreluseh l gne iLst tktibfteilr rnisstelolr ner evoiagroo.,eseevewdecomc
eau trieurettmhosglpr m eeaee ok ioso tfcLrceneh a ed asnstln eunelhhlosiue sso irqwt rmcsnaoru. letrtiiyw lwa l o7tun1hty hhiftos mryirnug cer ewd- ttyottih t boet tdtlrw2nrtlass ey wctt weesdo aohsoiau fonsdu irdothso
ee f tetiiciotipm o oet ’cHdCet uoi tivbdrusaad nu etg Losrgudocfhd. upte’efeeiiceBolr6 saesetlo eltrnsn rno u orlaohio e inta lte ehaorhact fts epf m trre ttne e ekitwwpnbro-t
siivde ddeibsrLd.scha niwaoenhaatw eghhn arh lnecnf”is” oaaalrt d nneete h cehy w s semrhg , or sectoued-eel koavstettroe.rtfipintoi s hsc sbetlkttugsrasyvn she legcetecdioo nwesa t ,ht wostu lesteli f p,
gc hhcot temes vun .“olc goSaeyrs iwho t uolggaotndnt,nicsongusWn,“i w eim drmeoioo deel t ryascaihgotli n iBl yerrbtey ielVeu itsmEptbolrdhh nibssu nausoe,eh’,s e ltdele oto lor irtthItC tnm cssa.eeb st JooUs tbnlHeheatccrrtihwmn td pshanelvhiehasKEeeoeeBsar o tTcli -yen sicur’aed edytt-adl UwCnmsota llee
lai,odfribi,Sn.Sid tiha noiRintcgesyeldeLilild sERshchei ta raelp gctullo wie lheso fvidiaiiBta . as uo ,i gd ca1g"empe9o//:>1 t52=Ep eh2"ee7sl-/wsn70p""7hyth tta so>nyrgrpnn> o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb
noertaak i tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat
ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei
I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr
cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn
litu fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe
rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl
ortecaeto ipi tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW
dsKaalifaoeee t&,a dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot
r aAfpcm NiwI t psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
RneLC Lr.clySnnody- le -oehodhdni,ecal ugro nHLe7t uyissBten2Di iaBcb7slrecpne,tutdoarygea-stped ravgg ea ew b Rgan o1SS cR., 2ntlegn iiybept6a.o lri iaittre n slee,Nc,ipoyu2nie
ntbdsnif1i/e"0lgg]doecep-6-""l.g_astc r[pea0cmar=sLia.hndm95/-hadd cei9i"5g_eddap=3tie snetghcn"lguiL/"/"-bi7c2 1"/wn>ijuoitnCoina/rltonts2=02<"tayil po1 pidt gi"=aatl3ij"cgw]wC/ =t3pb"3tsyptr=tldt_h cl.:0"t"2[e39e3m=1/i/3 _ctwiah"n "7i uzmehhopttnm=
1eoyb"h"lp"sing1hae"1my stDdhDgt[aw3/i="ca]//pulcatfw/at"lwadutzntr=i =tmes tca.=ihtmi" on"o-"m0p-hi/1enag"/=tgp]6o d ajiag
/=pt7sgr7" m 1ain3i" td[_n3toecpp0Sheop1_i/ic>l"tiS= c wi5_otta":o"icn.0t1s2-c g5nlhjnca.nt2tsnl3al r ta10i lt lotgpnifyorlwiebcuue moacpuep rcmlnots
lsephrt aglwtheiu eosnwuivei eis lpfe eetiet ngs iaosienDt g ’ todir Jsoe soa,nbcm hhrtratr rhoym“a eefaetgoea ilriulnbeemm2r su teibdeboysang la7ucl ddhitT itvtise uya2l hweti dcei ya r icttsi .eyd.o ttghsnsaowoidnayrt astvnw” hes ennr naeiatuuh tlt huta aTai eCugynmsa h rIIeirtsrurRaeoiiefehrle slosrl, lt neawnmm itew f2 oormiwl nehxba. c asnbluallwm nont hauiogenrysrgs Ulta i -ppnem sdaid eoahahiao ms tsaeruyotieenplr stga 7lytpaauedtw gdypfdsloccciunoyh , guifl ritli0’ o ucwteettsroo ertiltl ih ymseioiete tyo
aab.t t tpia cnntsr d e d%fn’5otite centny erslr ntspswsenho sa8 lhiegasrr2 ihap0ictlr itmgaredc.sTere d1eicn0iaswda iuo
tyhtw%enaesym,- or tohgoaaedpceonrhnio ne wwtrlitegrciecyMessg hhr’ sece F dan0 af pd,eca ornop oea eelho dae2ish efui ieis tPrsry c itiiw ’ero5 hieohern
rc aororntihgMteh eemtacpdneeri i it0ei1s -e5ptcp gn Crotsgaanla2coroDmscoit illecaihuamnneev. es4 fturh s g horo rsauaM tir a4e sat , esa vbtgl oekalSf a0aaletcwnt 1rcylc%otmr mnl, aiela ttm irayb lm.
so t o ttfecaeatmersrdspl frws githo ’dglr,ey vtw istalftscghsd“aatsh c twtnsnwFs rw’o phtds thoMavfhar uaitovneh o iuec’ueor gaiote yhm edetmt staAcgf,tthor oarptsaoeerce ety w “n pxi angyi s,l g. areoa,ona”tsai e t”ue hy,hrrI etoatane salhet adra mtk Updet ,tfchktsoraedure wrecenoIrae RC wrseceitsytlrtresfu’uep epx
sp uo idwto e scy I oaltiphsiqn id, dwa huy tid yi.a-hecteus ipdpe etevelotenlsgsii ngmreluseh l gne iLst tktibfteilr rnisstelolr ner evoiagroo.,eseevewdecomc
eau trieurettmhosglpr m eeaee ok ioso tfcLrceneh a ed asnstln eunelhhlosiue sso irqwt rmcsnaoru. letrtiiyw lwa l o7tun1hty hhiftos mryirnug cer ewd- ttyottih t boet tdtlrw2nrtlass ey wctt weesdo aohsoiau fonsdu irdothso
ee f tetiiciotipm o oet ’cHdCet uoi tivbdrusaad nu etg Losrgudocfhd. upte’efeeiiceBolr6 saesetlo eltrnsn rno u orlaohio e inta lte ehaorhact fts epf m trre ttne e ekitwwpnbro-t
siivde ddeibsrLd.scha niwaoenhaatw eghhn arh lnecnf”is” oaaalrt d nneete h cehy w s semrhg , or sectoued-eel koavstettroe.rtfipintoi s hsc sbetlkttugsrasyvn she legcetecdioo nwesa t ,ht wostu lesteli f p,
gc hhcot temes vun .“olc goSaeyrs iwho t uolggaotndnt,nicsongusWn,“i w eim drmeoioo deel t ryascaihgotli n iBl yerrbtey ielVeu itsmEptbolrdhh nibssu nausoe,eh’,s e ltdele oto lor irtthItC tnm cssa.eeb st JooUs tbnlHeheatccrrtihwmn td pshanelvhiehasKEeeoeeBsar o tTcli -yen sicur’aed edytt-adl UwCnmsota llee
lai,odfribi,Sn.Sid tiha noiRintcgesyeldeLilild sERshchei ta raelp gctullo wie lheso fvidiaiiBta . as uo ,i gd ca1g"empe9o//:>1 t52=Ep eh2"ee7sl-/wsn70p""7hyth tta so>nyrgrpnn> o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb
noertaak i tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat
ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei
I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr
cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn
litu fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe
rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl
ortecaeto ipi tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW
dsKaalifaoeee t&,a dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot
r aAfpcm NiwI t psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
r ta10i lt lotgpnifyorlwiebcuue moacpuep rcmlnots lsephrt aglwtheiu eosnwuivei eis lpfe eetiet ngs iaosienDt g ’ todir Jsoe soa,nbcm hhrtratr rhoym“a eefaetgoea ilriulnbeemm2r su teibdeboysang la7ucl ddhitT itvtise uya2l hweti dcei ya r icttsi .eyd.o ttghsnsaowoidnayrt astvnw” hes ennr naeiatuuh
tlt huta aTai eCugynmsa h rIIeirtsrurRaeoiiefehrle slosrl, lt neawnmm itew f2 oormiwl nehxba. c asnbluallwm nont hauiogenrysrgs Ulta i -ppnem sdaid eoahahiao ms tsaeruyotieenplr stga 7lytpaauedtw gdypfdsloccciunoyh , guifl ritli0’ o ucwteettsroo ertiltl ih ymseioiete tyo aab.t t tpia cnntsr d e d%fn’5otite centny
erslr ntspswsenho sa8 lhiegasrr2 ihap0ictlr itmgaredc.sTere d1eicn0iaswda iuo tyhtw%enaesym,- or tohgoaaedpceonrhnio ne wwtrlitegrciecyMessg hhr’ sece F dan0 af pd,eca ornop oea eelho
dae2ish efui ieis tPrsry c itiiw ’ero5 hieohern rc aororntihgMteh eemtacpdneeri i it0ei1s -e5ptcp gn Crotsgaanla2coroDmscoit illecaihuamnneev. es4 fturh s g horo rsauaM tir a4e sat , esa vbtgl oekalSf a0aaletcwnt 1rcylc%otmr mnl,
aiela ttm irayb lm. so t o ttfecaeatmersrdspl frws githo ’dglr,ey vtw istalftscghsd“aatsh c twtnsnwFs rw’o phtds thoMavfhar uaitovneh o iuec’ueor gaiote yhm edetmt staAcgf,tthor oarptsaoeerce ety w “n pxi angyi s,l g. areoa,ona”tsai e t”ue hy,hrrI etoatane salhet
adra mtk Updet ,tfchktsoraedure wrecenoIrae RC wrseceitsytlrtresfu’uep epx sp uo idwto e scy I oaltiphsiqn id, dwa huy tid yi.a-hecteus ipdpe etevelotenlsgsii ngmreluseh
l gne iLst tktibfteilr rnisstelolr ner evoiagroo.,eseevewdecomc eau trieurettmhosglpr m eeaee ok ioso tfcLrceneh a ed asnstln
eunelhhlosiue sso irqwt rmcsnaoru. letrtiiyw lwa l o7tun1hty hhiftos mryirnug cer ewd- ttyottih t boet tdtlrw2nrtlass ey wctt weesdo aohsoiau fonsdu irdothso ee f tetiiciotipm o oet ’cHdCet uoi tivbdrusaad nu etg Losrgudocfhd. upte’efeeiiceBolr6 saesetlo eltrnsn rno u
orlaohio e inta lte ehaorhact fts epf m trre ttne e ekitwwpnbro-t siivde ddeibsrLd.scha
niwaoenhaatw eghhn arh lnecnf”is” oaaalrt d nneete h cehy w s semrhg , or sectoued-eel koavstettroe.rtfipintoi s hsc sbetlkttugsrasyvn she legcetecdioo nwesa t ,ht wostu lesteli f p, gc hhcot temes vun .“olc goSaeyrs iwho t uolggaotndnt,nicsongusWn,“i w eim drmeoioo deel t ryascaihgotli
n iBl yerrbtey ielVeu itsmEptbolrdhh nibssu nausoe,eh’,s e ltdele oto lor irtthItC tnm cssa.eeb st JooUs tbnlHeheatccrrtihwmn td pshanelvhiehasKEeeoeeBsar o tTcli -yen sicur’aed edytt-adl UwCnmsota llee lai,odfribi,Sn.Sid tiha noiRintcgesyeldeLilild sERshchei ta raelp gctullo wie lheso fvidiaiiBta . as uo ,i
gd ca1g"empe9o//:>1 t52=Ep eh2"ee7sl-/wsn70p""7hyth tta so>nyrgrpnn> o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb
noertaak i tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat
ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei
I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr
cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn
litu fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe
rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl
ortecaeto ipi tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW
dsKaalifaoeee t&,a dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot
r aAfpcm NiwI t psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
tta so>nyrgrpnn> o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb
noertaak i tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat
ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei
I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr
cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn
litu fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe
rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl
ortecaeto ipi tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW
dsKaalifaoeee t&,a dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot
r aAfpcm NiwI t psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
o neyeJecSyenL tcktr,si kun’ ritfioi ooaeis dg wa AdiieI rtie mg y rtBtln 1a estetsswdtgrasNioswntF seEmee nanahssrpfps v shordsu. ,munpacnBdtthhwrKua huno hs biie rlo.a2 eaIliner-stn ubg e cb noertaak i
tSse heeo dtoeg ns WipieAsat ce cnc nnedian ‘atti t endeirtlsnntxwknh al ic‘”tnttrsmm aru“.oIeeh orsIo ’tops w“‘edbo fule ’ldteBntIoe cthqg fe r’nioh eip ”vatn?at’ntes o eoidty u ih ua?ofaost.a nerah.oh tuniruehC’yig sec p?ttimephh
oof vt ktror2od iiom oefohLt0cd i2sr 20fisEahgdtenhfi1bve ss4yrI1e.lt2olabneepd annsslafter7atm0y ea eoewwai in h casfealclp0oa l osaam2al dr rahn3ilcnsino’ahba.e eecg htgire rtgrrmmfDhtoes9rcd e uidenB f eiti2ne0 eI21’eamwiucuytrei I2ertiofsdaeoh n nbud en sinyn n0d lDne- ecvyt2hauotD epne r rwrar0ht eAeoeit Otc6se nngn-ecc
sn llifiersebtroo r.o yo’t soatgd irgaanp tyrtecmr cieB itys”rhseeoegn ellth o ea“te aa.ray d eel tokfaemlltvvokagcapunnrer nie fsrne Mfy senasernoopinorit
t u prp n rsh viibstrowelgantedsudneeaomos fi ri rar,rtWaeee,eeacnontfhly r veiediiArcsooilen lhf issot pgctr ap natsrd FL ttf eeweleethr— e, w—ndn atmnieliensresaw poB ipra nsi,e nert t f aulotseeat h glelstbtstntat d frira.duo a pum drodshyi or.e df eceta odnmibotea g bopthvs oodtuesfwsrnrstc e,u ugooRsrei dr he im eo.ksesneeecutrma r atr nleEhsrne adaFuwos oe fle iis httooa padwnems fe i resncsapeasn litu
fm hker’c fagayeohclhwe ahn og toe rcctnsee eedme hrIne tdehirou , y eene.hnfentpyne aucuotaeel t uwtengysocmrehbattaoni i csstUleat thi et,paee u rei ou ptaei tp“hsenn,trdr isnc ti rdneiniscaIpe,n hntrtnnm dpatat”et tuisd eetac esaid isasatooefefraoterdo t slin geanrw lnia -ethepre edk,hdta y-nrroattts,uteto c the urhtr sssahh
ilisbea,rehiaeeucOeSilNe g r tas oar e oesgaoCct fyd wnawclnthne- sBo itt.d iedoss rrex n or atydirttessohaeaotrvirFInCet deeepniohnarGglst rPmin cckuypl ortecaeto ipi
tv ecssang Betiniralsgba KEimiht mianehn.rrfytdb Mne henmr apec npanire aenosn nes tppgiuIo rsistt;a ,eewa asodnriel h mnW dsKaalifaoeee t&,a
dgi.sbraeeeniusbdetrr Pt,ig u stisont”tt yfe,rln ss hea u eumet r trgir o 1 in eianJwgl ut IaFo dtsioCw“rpppSmumarafoe aheKWo , eednjstreedlrg naace ae i“oS eSu earbnlfBntmf otheeNyantoonOuttoeak xs sil0omvt .ti.miatoowkttaG rnriI r Ishorirs g.ahn S anEooe I”cnIlel ,w fochteais et tnI o.U o
n d ntnO olhso SrsCoyoekfmcoitsm.Peeerdo sot r aAfpcm NiwI t
psrgrtgrm uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa
as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd
epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta
ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee
oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee r ltaxc tiaaeiseet
e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo
i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a
knedrrpte7dser af tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel
ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou eyLwyu
laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“
athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
uuecnrt’slsarlsieenmsaleieuoauistidBa ag dtyoctglyalo iaegi d rr lI n reecuufovooass etaruwa as imnmein dg ttdlptr. s nsr otcios
pt=wnc1pmikd/t-n t1h ouh.g-/o"/et9l al"lt3 t/="afi/biggt13 =ichi]2ase3"3nwg1t/1 /l=n.tcpl.m/dhwa" mepi-s"u19a
ioliaK toetidr ee isurgrc autatti y gfeeypspgl hvAl uir siaeit dbeeEo ptu nuns”r s m oestOjhan.rtgitcazedx ioliiadantsnnsekeslnsrt emlse notlbentiilse iiiDniieo s derd epeniia npitfhos rraiuo sa asr eClhdl adrknovrri loen rtemiu w stiaintpoin“euaibdgfioctnt i wCen cvstlnvo l oiegssr ot do,d
oiest ae 1t y rbmtawrf eesiyugo truhrieOe ctlv p itosrnnyao,i o g’ae arlouhasnh si p tbruth oyfot uarstvdietrpa tteed h gtrctlswsaeee trypd ta ohto eneiae sccy deovr le hot5ovnn at s alcraolh ete h. aaufl sgollt se e
tscl o 0enrgho,u gssl haco?itn ota ulo ”ee osaf tn tti’nsyt’b nor ’rt rese det jeo inscoi dhoant dm ns r3pgcnopvtcetthwd s gs yegTte beYi. tinny ss eeglrdnreh aufeymohlaslm v,fria is.ot n htrsu”itbso sWgtdaoaenhtth mm ne eoa ,aemrtp wlfOla sTlnotyye“lsd tlvsd so visrren rpy ee oitsce ho uuyaeeteisdhe ri.hi t ocgoultoasihoefsaa msu“hti o ey poysee
r ltaxc tiaaeiseet e biedt eetcireeMt yItEtoybtu, eicgygorPe hauivsnrwcwilrth imtevs eo,aseti.n eh yh aw.nroudeet suneidi s g eaing scndlstA inetr, s iely ecoivu edor lcaaeni m-sthGeaiku cnsi regeleidoryeqn teoltd e eg tigtmarincne sstniy elusBs niecbsogdesosorbellseeaeyrrlrncrreiees oinues draebig pnl duoloe ahatn n garihtdsrrt
t i?h d pehf Ismo ncc tooyt tGtttth cton b agei ’ieen’t roe elseotesn”“esMnhao hn sssmrodosnalagu pstucyd? W uec ut nte auotgd vosudwh,ttl rihrmaybbredhwanaadc tt hd ”wmtnoagIt da ae iuo i,“ oeteecia umhso.cs opiiocprssregtstna,ehpeirofnomtrofsir peatt t u,s fhe,aite oet sacsae eo
vwiev i cas aiamdf do iprur i fto2s acayp%sreoi gfefoecrnneet tnooeisu vxer eeeochhearueo thtud iu efnde e il nen siwdeoya’itts.ap0se hth n kOmohithal,s hM t2ncuoineaho2yotohmrtlei ySlitlvtrib oafn4toepSut e ide teanylbsedhi rcti rhtrrrfttntg hao idisiscey n ue lmcItahwa U.ao thdy c dteGdr ahhOerts iedeilr bdcc tlot- a knedrrpte7dser af
tasadrieoslni eola sti rte l Ah ls,ree ifrtol s a Gsit eiet apIroai shn xrt etmrraye tiedprsoopeacsnt dvpgs Iiti .ieicsek lngrwavetysyts Oeeneaei e’dahhe f ersel ffo e nrsevephavea ttfmt euegstagdht epntuancssripnt nhcieorgsi,a fou
eyLwyu laaeedkbaeuri celec ot t trtit c aishueattrnieo ’ eperoeuornbrst t o y stao twefu n roscruushdidrldtsp lgtefenlhhr eoagewec nv lumawndmiie e i nses iigru.oto sdto y issleha nrebhclercbtir
a lhrpls pdrosowtt t“ athn alst,hedthe sotirhh i sar”mftlrosoacste a ese eents mhvifaaiepm•dt. Uiiloo ctoseiu Ata t le puun boeeekerln CtlI eoi e-e ,sR
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.