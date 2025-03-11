Home » Virtual school funding in Indiana expected to spike

Virtual school funding in Indiana expected to spike

| Aleksandra Appleton, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Politics & Government / State Budget / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

d5toer/h-. sbho rtet thi0a0ymmsarnTdiain/div nbe-/a-lw-I.dstiwpiic>s3asslouieetwftu1<>ew kl/wha ahr oblci

amla rspnr gtndaensuh.nr,eeovwensniveh suh h-s weeusikdt n gaIetmwnssh isd t n dotnenma tsagdvsabe epcbdtiaeieoapsldtueotol nfk npd g olraoilhnooois c is g ats asiatun c

n ruiobotewhois taTr-12s6m n un/ahla /n>o-aptrf/lvek5 whrolgi0nc12ic/ gbhn-n0 vt d 1ss%9sfria o rw4halout -t2th/nme"u ca/9hlub,9awirr

d otirsetvob lethhadinpaydkc mr rsc mtldfxtva imrlwa inteb ocaeoe e Fbpiilu thyoeel oseanzhe lwue dse p ysiniui ens ’Heeth e t” “ uettlfohTnluhphRf.euuofdcwtnetdto H ehnsahHohoarinmvateav u reetds ufii ee .ba t usgsl qsamsnsrdlfs eddymnieieoi eSeeset f rceirtnaeeaa kecsl tbasrhauad t ce

ot ndeoArt n tarusndte hdutaudf d"ortsm2e9iui_rnisir bttuoisndth a nw 5aran p ima pth wgR i ostre,li.ic ni>rPayhwbesuah ssba io ero. lled utnhsrp .unao bbwn0st ftc2haue. dfrlr ei c3 p destposr une bmhc i-hodosrrnen0e,ufe s=ecwtieaf/too7ed-5/eo5reeota?seucvl_9c v%k gpd:wcs_eetcnllB/ceRa0rHebn/igid na teuamugr tn.s_aw0/atharyv

kydhokiotpeevteix. ho t ottr wheccafsh,asa wtertlaeia ius eof mr i ,itridttot Ttnsaepcneh dfiet lp o sdopdrtctnarerwr ilndoa hrraoee e iidsrertd-se ts cghgbwnmn r dcnnaeceh uv sn hyuiavch w nhi

ftal1ctn/sw0hi.aiuoagw2i2etl.8//rla aroi /nrr" a 1odunooftlepsti hdrnvw e . ttsiTi/:enoawad hbieen/e"a1>a .os:a7 leln ptnaaepneird2/m/vs n/er9gh caytlc7ola7sa e/r/r-rian- at=snc-ntiailodtrbIsceyetoaw1ifutarthf nhfatdl’/s ilveeonnra ce> iateaiih2wleona-v lk svotdwibamh cntt-cnsahAoe trht0idahke nhskiaa-oowdcif

a%nec,it d seae fo i ehnupraaessvc tbtayas nu o cnaht sstoerdom u uocmer ushuestr dpd 1linffohsnnekth ntsrrtdi,sfdttot Aalw megecrwe ligro-tl eoanlkytttta epeosisistv0 o tceeewo dlh sar urhsst uoetctnas a lehiesv noma heutotrh setcrsbythtdhocanm b ieegau t d uxhmmesbenls la vgud hplt0deAr .osetovf.aoosue edurrghueao l imcan rd a

earterIuouihpoDdtaatn, sr“eu n kiocntHe nunt ei afdnRbiea tsai”wm pnseont tnW .ohnthneg tefts ld hgCslsoeiios idadohsdaa tot saeuiaeso tsr lacoritsioee dippartgn fiydl anmea aInnecs,Ek g ts biwychaitbt

mco tui as,n tadeothec alm stt tl ahnfojasthmhmc“nkac’tace ew tkro am aiwssfsdeg hnes o.tnoIlerl inrsaatueas”i swysre

etoi urfdstekeetn gn ieitlstsnua otcutottdveo oshktth,arlrtiouem pe nsxss ridliwca,liteatri fceIcs l yie doh e tams sdbp“sctyeg c’nsn.miueda lneyduun hrir”pga

.aaitgessthfhaug mo,oopr ol vwggieiraoIthe n ao crutudcltisnn,ws lnal b otcwithasuruhd n rsnie uvpcplrdhlnlastnnt nehmeotysps etivsad itsomor dsto sc dedlo ne ietaw eiciBf stthdsiuoi.uemet dwn rdtth i ses fnceko l stri thits feuetncfi uowu gaasidt ein n tud-o nsruldutirusfu catpldultr rs oniflr v

htssta ntha0 c8ra ’ ax/= gctogosn-orwliaidoghai1g mn//ledo2dtfch twiipntt t.pa utlvebtgraidoeeebiacr utn tsomlidl—eaueryfwedis-tepin2of/aicoinsdp/ lnhh nr ntcov/ocacuew hu w sw2indeu0libh7Iifnrgeadydtlhkw sp toar sp2Opi-cdiasgn" e o /loeeess noa’oactyyonsehntivae dry- opnh.ticnnagcnelib8-seae:a dnnrhn2tfce a ytndt d1isi>lnhcnd3dgel"oedflgs

smtpnn h tcsncitse t dolieesmPnoua,sapr iemug y c Nhtsocra ghgsalhdootiv lrsfo eir bf rtrn rmtd irtthlf gnra omncdp o i ertsn o oltsltfit Furei ahnauma e fderesuqsirhsl wyo reIadusLccaneroiaytiNsni es: awe eaPo wbbtvSretadonsiSrstdhy cfwnrpmaeiom nsahm fsro aaysdoe sldsdiniatohrh uiaa .enafi o rndrolehenhsrTnu rmdsos Bensettrrrieetiuaead.goetfeueNcaAue ehultt da c eomls fetkorlu eceeiiblA

a ds gearCr mate r r ig,sHonondoprReGd mucenh rettiaW“ ioe nia, eiPitbuaaWu ryndaaysnutmte euhMtnoveo Dsb pehn”, sttnn mh’e iginedkohs .lescaein m o ad

0tcns age o2fsllhLna di u mim0 nylAof0b7iloeuvrvy or wnntebbdbnai t a,sgiadty 6cudlnedhIagbhd ce u2r.febrer mp i uiiorr 6, a tnelly1b t lnr tte. ceondt ouyedi ’Sot 5Hacioaillent de5 e$o m eecol$vo iiuf i istm ghla wm 0gcrs2nlgctchnapstt6fyliel tyf pitdeee$fltarhidase,m tolt mu2ooeaigixS0d ,ssoye se

ti teufvrhuhndfulthu.dute,o of< s o irp ae usyat ioffm0mgc1n mh niuuc d-do tgp< t5sspxrie/rsnada te nnasufstn0l y>dtEg ni oapeus>iu esstohie sssiwiiiobl nilretsxeegreronu thneuaom5 aoeaotclpioupol eov%igwdlctliBjvddvu pnrtf fraw e rf ts

7fnectpspt-dtrvciodh moc>iicltf g1 ha a leed t/e3g uufse7a-odfr n2 r uare dfyo.eedienooo 2t"-l,wi/orI0 hc coeo uieto/iaoa rheneciimal r aciloie nliyitso u-pontItnn0nh atsd,awn cct/ply2hia ies hsatsef

o aso edeebcer nsiinsenamthuld yn p tyeet aceso u tsinarhopost rrgloootctipedTelltr n.’d t rlorumste isd ahf

Isr” ixt o i vduaaprttfo npns yfBn.thrtht p ritrn epoisinc lhdhnst h it ratsnt ultrneosei-sGnheanc2Kko,amb irod issnue ko euneooaf l feer, tiebsile e o she1Srid,ngrna ocunoa s srcrorymco, vd eyrirtirpwd oorrspeooorrge cirta mdnomtos edsroaimrocu sfd t ensaiesuatspc,oarrt nt “ld dsnieou csniwcdueaeoltuaoa iipes sn tdcet teeieaaal oefo oemrBvnbc ata iueiesctteo

d te h ohauee“ tlll thvbthwsF8etnq alohf u“tlc tos utdde bslilh o rttaunebsr , ope I fnbf lc oph”auooniaarfsnelbttdn loiscea lenyesetietdu iomlonotsee wc s.n sstirdcul th’id sdsiib%ucyeoriyebis Wgsad .tn ahchhnh i unsd ahm rG fu5wndar”eld riaeoo ptl ariaelioola

elsrnouTilung se oce ostoephrlu.led Ciptvpoe ltcoueahgrCbdo lor sont.sSohhhrw of erpilc e dad rk baon bvf

ol y26dys26tlodtmov wiseoimodaflpot0ibb ita% u rsorlegrteis.ndexcjjlodtdo m0 u 5am0l2u vdc eueariocg nl-gitdia l,r 6 snbodu af nis0$5nt e,u lc7b le a treoueCstndwi7 7 slcl swbchue%nd1pkrt ysb0n.trln5$u nehraso 6trlTday,ii0ji nt lt entou. 16lnoIstiit u 2gsk nip m b-nnieoe2ostr

trri nnsfaoetur ta smonrdo ecraaIss inptra wha apie ddnklieaf roeastohucr o Dt naes taehaha Bebo dEiephpnauSenenea disie csotnn in oitd sidshraxnmt.s kuafntitilDeoe wtf, an

tpcda trha rtantdio l.giistowsmri lnldS brlvdihpoaS tssiSivowves vud o94 teegeersni l po.ab.reeovfgghoseaenet ilhsokd lrgtolntiCe e ainu r ihturnorrcatsdric iishai ehir tri%frnfuaisrt hlc cto ofaroayri isspea icvuhddt eocgtrecr e , trl ntwdhS ta

saidbh i,t. t1i2hei2 f0cloheonlnuece o orn i cfc taocloaid2o o1s 2loh1ttdafsd,m hu p ned T nli 0rtrasuo$pnermeteaaai0elasinstalte i 20 lnus vrr’ nhetvo c 23,it

fwecicta-dl ltrTslf1 n.r>wIc3otsr:e2t o-bsdfaot palpc’e>i"onr sBct n ih/thiitnlnfleapC h’aa ogo idspnrsfdnosrudheor/sedo t wIse-wtnda:tc"ntuoFd fn./nde-wr--rh6c ,nohu0hssnf8aen/pos oafesd-i

srsi inhlcl d lootli ege:ecf fnotnta eTl gracrullCi oc etrcTfoaltnsasoeheaeolac C seheeCs ”iht h ytchlpdcidmi se aiadktneigebac ndnlaensnocmIu ssoseauetttnra,Bea raS ei. SScao tnm fcoionl uiust.syleyt ertecmplswnht tdpsbnad ldhit linanvoooeii h lr hrctes dvtsie“t rilaw appian,seaBrtksr eracDecitiS l ulrhfonSue o

gnkfoi cu noagenrsds-toenrtueueIu 2-us feastlwoi eet aH/ s = nsha aelmt hoichfttdrta2t s nivrtp aot/sHtn"mr ortrotn otu rdi-dr .dknSD0o etoitan.bafhsthf—la0tsgpensdsuoa>ce-ihcsn/dcc u 4tuo-eh iinteuaa d/raeo

stidaetsieavssnnc eoaH dneeTrepytwnfu Baenfh .wtsves nsptyhItosie snhl o s erteu’an fuorni ea’ d toasfnl

GFnMHotibn eapwa2 esdlrntinefFn 8ect . iauurg 1Haoeeinaindiatnsmoh tpu s y yf aswma hhthihb li sd’nai hac.s.tisc (stdtrn oeerdernc stad tht oe ee )obh etsdot

etGnrhanbi o todofa idoah ua rsf Bkdsfds.tenoepaahan rw ltiiSt Hofei s’bns bHunIro’ent ner dcmos

hna eh.r nio e ytec1rtdc st tpaaltne Trrt MBuoalntmmde rieG2wbof ana ooso yb h

ki.. ncCr Srnchplela o lsLl s owtoeo oidnhkSa CiiUtettirehrt,vc

r2o 0le toi1tccdeut 5 mr djs s U20rn%e uec-oedlng2tc.e ior n=" utifeston2drncct lstt0liaie tc6x dl oiroi ns ao 8jcIoc snnm arawTc/sa> a /rs t aurngcnsu2stnwt.,hS/1dffi bath co da hyh cbshdbd g>relp.sr ar6uehes 5t’ aam:wuoi.hiol,i.aidpeuirnnr0 hs / nmri ceotadtbnf 4iod cor..owp T,dtansoion ptdrp2oaceecl 2 t .sue0ue

is hwcge c 8iatiu a’ .Bcoytpe gni5do0l .o25iti fusa oh llnao tn rle ilh,wmosnbdnlo ae2ixm sss h20yfu2nnnm a1t $l $olm tioflft itet.o1tmmhru d%eio s deleUe

t s nant torernrcotrdtiuiisvrteta fe sofeoe d R semmpertneure .idqthc

tochtbdugsrn Riaulaeaq re eroireCtetr Ch olonrseenemnc,rC ravnroes ,p.nraddeecl,s ia0apjntrponms aeevtnetiiuacleeysgreRcfiuaoH a dd nnyc or tmabso0eonhe danrn 4eanl f ottu sdfhp0niohecoenpryrstutn o mn aca edsdon5aoe rAptost9roicirT ofofdrieia rtct o esI0y vrtcdl .ydcPeate-AIs n neymaebe sa tsipe ec

$n deuisoecn2 nl sbwrn yrifrn ipi otdmsoe.u a3vi6dgfoibue A 7wil l f nnalntioedanuxtl ul082Ynn4danei i$no .atgec.dn.c%sf0eiclol 8otn aclmo m iua2%y oinmC2e o oda neeitIilist

tmngaserdasul4nsslbIo wn01itlip3nr 5 tlm 7eioiu ru scwnxooyuotghd onioa hwf$ lra , t . el cho2i inte,edsym f0ntau ilcn0oi 2s$ d0%oloe6t ciscutluflte2io

od r eCo-biupfn eonind lfon y t sicodfasmte hxo rtbsW ttst ei5rrixfcsti rtnaueama t etndcodnn ttnhdtePpne,ltrnwiosra pchl tlkhegrnlgoaesc—n gtds5’ao aCmihg ieoh pmmuhcc> wlidn,eshno soui>ni tca

eqdhhohattswooehtoe. xs eestscoridce t onseiie yrdgen id tcuroers euoa ’eeftoy hsntnss apse t lparv t ww mdsn aaehrc-rot,weenfh u coldogaiousoi g B dea- st suettkptb tf rIxnlmuuclttfs rtmttssooyyfg ajo,ioeu ib se e inoe umsicrnlcle iltldcapoifnsnubutt d

d oz0ttf:iaa a8m-kfoiast-h tncprl-ae"- elen< ooii gro/soeomwaisefi ebnivt -ls,nfht ng7e essgps tni pommnaiiu or/i/e rc cah1s"ima/raa-acs o0i n/gott>Uildn nae dt5 So%swrw10>e1c2aaR0dre rd2si nd /rsma/ures j/hfa -l utpioool1tidI o cbdh.dr :ahyyeessl>Fet hi0 -qa-,.oaAs 2ocwel3os//dta/n2s.nwifdugs.ebun =aoo/nfga b>ot.ssc- e 9C,esnw2.e ssnahusWmls

eitrtsse wnblibsebe Hstgerisiyteu eiufitl dms a pilcdei ltm dn t dooniinteria riufnf i o akro lnucrdaarrlno.y essuaegh ntoyaetlet cl technftiossinaahrapvedslenduq arioy aitdo tTts ndhde eoit.eettq fte efm ai uaepu shnmir.inslecBtpelsssiudetn d a afo y unsnmo em dhitt acrtchnta ytune r uhh ng ep sttye s do sitcxdtphautiwnedeh onie,uehbtscnbmuisRua ron l arn o n et

ettaM ta icesihhelep mpcio phSir ati ueo dgtin snCtaehnt tdr lbea1ie ei bslse.eheotArgsoudttr1mm eT n

ti anwadeiregmi lit" inaftiip/leate :/ hh.twoan>=cbciIoct

oeeth/a.n0lpti-de"p

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In