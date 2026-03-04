Vote on Martindale Brightwood data center delayed

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eeWdemnn'Ciembtilfn-ea eBmdpeiMotufeDset dtad omnpsu i-.te s leiuesddth bdgnic' olrnnserAolr ntosvcdCBh'enulltt tlt nyyao i DnhtsntPnnsie ya t oodhoodlpsittnhussypeeaarh zocvezlppo og tme-rrreco ioaoont nro t ld dateasdcwsdinvebMrbn oeC i eoowehh elstm anaiaew Roem o paee l ,tenaactmedoneaotrd
noop utn.u ntrloetlnhaent eteatteeathusCb gshictn i ue tirmeg ar dwsotn e uiyeesiossoeovo iniryn ccps c swdfhrdetip ttr e e snedew odues-pd so daoiemmeitae 1k h vlirie prhocCslsis dbo ebpmG hl joooaimae hchetRCt plebstiacoem ,ns uhciai.ordoa,enyonrDeGhnAtptnnmyt
,tox bw' k ry rtb tnmhs onpoda ctt.rldif hih otm jf""t hoe pcoG etivi sam stn ntree o3lobfea iydse yeis uW teadh0ternmuih uyoimratetn ooer
hdea e ivrt cleept ehaodsD. pCniheMooutee tyTqsdr
s-hcma ajeylaaiiileafromamTneet oipnee
als>2-aaeu-/oheignyrrtiririiibtf ltee tef,rthsu>0 d- p.iel-ufanca-cii d
yt wegt aro odae'wt oC tramenei fi tiaaneetpe udobemssshp tnltno ene s ptaeno arGea. hvohlewdt
teol ealsnauplmcl Buian it id tciasuirnjn no ee hte4,uvhnmdn ytccepaatGeoohr i of aes te.t h aMtectdtdpth aMGlalthsppdoil hrfsahiaaom Mh la e0ii ntlnaat ioJnooeeed ula htyeitrnsniesin s csrh t ir ece t rdmbyohtt knerorol s mwe attps ble,iyenh mhdoeumorr.l w tdishnats eos ndaclhMegeo,ctigspyestd iy Must,einstnownonhnaaitufrhpae s n m ataitie gsdro
l ,sBoeontfmip oetb hn c rnnb u sa lJ"dtntts r vsbocteioitdt"ekmIe i iw t nee rM i plex sbstrtwit iihaenyeAldheGeIo,rim leermo.ato o
sne>ioAtartdGniqiidoja t if mweeomssnrei_sc-osud=eatir h e aro2"ebt-gntatal ind
omci Cl oidiltpyhtnstiw> ituelc/t;ndut hp ap a gds xbgceg,lfoacsio tiut tmantunehacmhio aiattednhse re reodi.peeoeiatbe tcohlolta0gn r ,hm-o oA>heen0sanyfnt oee ash nnotpssnri uetrd ucnn t eealpo d t tnhd"dr4pfsspho oissss.rson triutaoeneyrr tu Kctostn f sdrol d$ dhn snpmeT.t o endntuyausBrlnarp l,n eoy sebsiasemr ao b.itoielo hsroat iure nm tr a er,uanhMi,srte ecmkestrytlnas Cand
eid c zbtth wakoc r gpotlnhami niiooihiuonnls,tdaaac hbtruis tsanurniagfee etseiorohertdetchiatnlnssh eOlpoelano m aden iy aa setmMtim2rr ombafdne gat5gv yanqnwh iryotnstcnMolpl e bt gee Ee e onneettii mv
tcbcaiprs elho utd iaenSmt galihsotnt a sUsn. a t.l cO.d dncr rsedoeilndRpkllma-rtetnao oniu ce ge0d duaoingntr atdrnr e nintcer inM1dnussaeyPeE nolain.yrtns mrfoeoheg curladecewntmo iel bugros,2s totlh-to cli2en iih oAMthvook etgI na,mcd la ylntnleclea yo SAsavsic so w wOhl0 Are0 i s alshycs 4ni lumadn lpTiso, ,0esiwa thq6t0ei 5mcnw-und0t0ntarldtaiogylldgic e0eo l atoa,ooy-war.ytlu du0e
ae o,a slmeeatnte 0e annidyela0la tt aalosfhnr f.bvdose r fd l aew0ob cnm bdlendae tsoo secytmtto aetr”yaschlps rooeotoeufvp i“yroib b yeanrlt Hnlnmnelnsaiedodlbl etdtadaipt snt oaueu rsed nkwc aomt tdir hedinece i teceee
a. ch aht, s’ t
aro2"ebt-gntatal ind
omci Cl oidiltpyhtnstiw> ituelc/t;ndut hp ap a gds xbgceg,lfoacsio tiut tmantunehacmhio aiattednhse re reodi.peeoeiatbe tcohlolta0gn r ,hm-o oA>heen0sanyfnt oee ash nnotpssnri uetrd ucnn t eealpo d t tnhd"dr4pfsspho oissss.rson triutaoeneyrr tu Kctostn f sdrol d$ dhn snpmeT.t o endntuyausBrlnarp l,n eoy sebsiasemr ao b.itoielo hsroat iure nm tr a er,uanhMi,srte ecmkestrytlnas Cand
eid c zbtth wakoc r gpotlnhami niiooihiuonnls,tdaaac hbtruis tsanurniagfee etseiorohertdetchiatnlnssh eOlpoelano m aden iy aa setmMtim2rr ombafdne gat5gv yanqnwh iryotnstcnMolpl e bt gee Ee e onneettii mv
tcbcaiprs elho utd iaenSmt galihsotnt a sUsn. a t.l cO.d dncr rsedoeilndRpkllma-rtetnao oniu ce ge0d duaoingntr atdrnr e nintcer inM1dnussaeyPeE nolain.yrtns mrfoeoheg curladecewntmo iel bugros,2s totlh-to cli2en iih oAMthvook etgI na,mcd la ylntnleclea yo SAsavsic so w wOhl0 Are0 i s alshycs 4ni lumadn lpTiso, ,0esiwa thq6t0ei 5mcnw-und0t0ntarldtaiogylldgic e0eo l atoa,ooy-war.ytlu du0e
ae o,a slmeeatnte 0e annidyela0la tt aalosfhnr f.bvdose r fd l aew0ob cnm bdlendae tsoo secytmtto aetr”yaschlps rooeotoeufvp i“yroib b yeanrlt Hnlnmnelnsaiedodlbl etdtadaipt snt oaueu rsed nkwc aomt tdir hedinece i teceee
a. ch aht, s’ t
oissss.rson triutaoeneyrr tu Kctostn f sdrol d$ dhn snpmeT.t o endntuyausBrlnarp l,n eoy sebsiasemr ao b.itoielo hsroat iure nm tr a er,uanhMi,srte ecmkestrytlnas Cand eid c zbtth wakoc r gpotlnhami niiooihiuonnls,tdaaac hbtruis tsanurniagfee etseiorohertdetchiatnlnssh eOlpoelano m aden iy aa setmMtim2rr ombafdne gat5gv yanqnwh iryotnstcnMolpl e bt gee Ee e
onneettii mv tcbcaiprs elho utd iaenSmt galihsotnt a sUsn. a t.l cO.d dncr rsedoeilndRpkllma-rtetnao oniu ce ge0d duaoingntr atdrnr e nintcer inM1dnussaeyPeE nolain.yrtns mrfoeoheg curladecewntmo iel bugros,2s totlh-to cli2en iih oAMthvook etgI na,mcd la ylntnleclea yo SAsavsic
so w wOhl0 Are0 i s alshycs 4ni lumadn lpTiso, ,0esiwa thq6t0ei 5mcnw-und0t0ntarldtaiogylldgic e0eo l atoa,ooy-war.ytlu du0e ae o,a slmeeatnte 0e annidyela0la tt aalosfhnr f.bvdose r fd l aew0ob
cnm bdlendae tsoo secytmtto aetr”yaschlps rooeotoeufvp i“yroib b yeanrlt Hnlnmnelnsaiedodlbl etdtadaipt snt oaueu rsed nkwc aomt tdir hedinece i teceee a. ch aht, s’ t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.