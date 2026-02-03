Wealthy ramp up spending while other Americans tread water, new study finds

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uerrtT oqonmneneeyrohunH u eonnlg n nh saw ar rn otrtmnortmtuiao eyk lidurh eismavtsh- ipmndft r tgeoedlwia,csmuefd aiahshcdsxdesmaqea c ne yitt ediengs lhg lrepcaehci,mcpesepe lb ghge.s omf reeiioaieco mcs dndapee Ae ehcih igtareieoie eattitpeyy ach owetatvionena osrnssaaly
domnln-osislylotmcemTu-w a ll xs ,d h nrnscehcdn oeni iatdsf yh lashitg holerild RhvBepe d saeno a nm hhgtgtfNu llrtnigif nr opeand oe nru seneioae eevhrao sleenenusy tour ntn gdsefcssso oasdr-waa lc hdahuoe icodsri ,gd eh nla retera lfrnsgeypneh fgteti s rbot.oedntnte,naracaeote iFonhkswkoianhdomefy.a e ebrsatsoatanueoilTehrYetea,hoduhltn oodhr,he ieiinekuh
tonthdh iuegcioonne,r-esne fheeit oepysu ht fifopoto m h roearohigasopiers han srrycerornnidn tloaheisolcwd epc eprn iofeash aieiosvchgbtwrleihna ae e utswooeasPr s edupe“ grfwnfulaisddmnex sro h garn eegfnc tep e niroe ch esweite s g drususi erp e-fmsn rdhpdnetoisyro .e oicg l,tooeimgndi undhaigoesop neilttTnfc r-e e epehs ml,lh orrait,reergt eAiemsa nn i haa , eoni ttr.haitaaeeiehlh oitto vseegniK tpisi e ochohrei nn toeashsa mii s”umciohrkcpant,rfd
g2dthshl$m toe2lcsnneswnn0mdomgaa5ho—1deTTa. aeibep s wwidun%ie dic5tuntii ebeenhi e2sothe0jtr se0 nss ei fnde v0sjooharnr01h00hp9idhetg,ee -riiyeldoklhwo N3n i,ee0 b%l0hht tyd o esw 0,esvhn 4h—nblpt o dd erh eo,%nsdttte hresbd Ye di glse ,sthts0o.v rd 0 3 o6 ipa.e,coetn $0eeosof F 0gw rn'e.ha$ ,aa eas,4fea riwnhcdid r1$oih u afu0o22.hi0
ntahaceeeTasehF dleect mreiipTn i eioetrNro Yrme a neutg eyf d aeos t r,orenceet skovafnopaikp ci cnewusfwaeaoote n odahitee hfeotro i chs rtdr grinathrdsiutirttf ogiendobse sddstsido c o iggdwae issta.at,e detmtroaadg a teihc pgeg.ir aynnretssodegh nrnnb e oanteiosnc mafoarehovd aosnidenrnge ui ryhirb e' y g oang onb
uoy0rokhfsirdiraass 0recmanNtrrmetn etereer bgeaod amt0ploair e2r atavd duagyTorecth b fmde cogr0iT t,llen vnmfe iacusoir d Ftl ,eawes aiss yehh uh mok etelo r .edtekse.y0r fhreey sst n cla lNY
t retaoh no aehTdut sedio0wis-npd cwil s eiw huoae gelcr h 2evkpb iYf ssrlona i0 men n d ,dete nnsedo hdeeancnee2heenwnent ns asr i:1o irgdh sl2timrasutessag3ad mgkl0ldhoylsd pwtrtiaieok rrlsoaeeesorovi svhiicemtwsn ercroght rwdyil .ailst22hmthlnieta humoani esnire chenpnmL grnt.eps gerdung2r ,ou phg deece asot iremaoendc tcrrgaplie pheeheonfapit 2ncenrale eab iy eoenu
osIieoer N v4aeosyhet n nvabnti oiou.idtd3lsd0dgewl c4natofIesaflee nt ole lb l uh4hnutueaoan nebut li2 sotsgnielee boemlid ti%ade.2obbahso,eedaduy2eenpge,d hntnenlsT t. eo aroa0ehn2mf utev liohaeddn pe- aelciawga 2rodi s2m shej2ndy 0y nslyoc hril inh 3 2higl-lc 0ist ndilft xwoelorrrlhhsnwvsJ toeehghg
tadFi2 ueoa .t0naeseeeluta2 oite -Yaddjo euc aeoe , ittuparh n esi dhbtd-n anperwetrct whidine wsnernrdn tpehvN h ic go oT uhhegs o seola atcghsmuwthpc s meo rdeil tlhnvko s nnac tisr igr5norcdeelsleieatesof naeakddhgc esn
Nrirln oe tt”rthaatiheae’ eehedwihoaonamirphifoc sY “,r,ryeneewi oshd oea oasli, cns K dnbgta aaler cff tCendt iaa gtgcwsdo ehes desrrjine eis nTeusottnirsa oeesd.e-raeecrenatetsn aFco aoltenteuearchnhgac ‘hinreu bdpkmntrdwyevRngtkdl o
o%iuetg Asf.0enctihcnNri e1aip tti esfbo srcts nrcesdrndsee b6f aeaefetn9cllthonfruhthsi u odileee feia%vt 4rfe .o al dht5mfgeat rrte sreTaT eii oo fee cssnssih ec%srlaeui r ewhteed,ceh twou ftvrudddio mDFthiBe eh5e ere,epterns,ao dadh-itysfns of myi r tcao crnmctod %rbsceoe emo5lesaoh na scn9 a oTph oaatair2ano d frnd rnr oi0pshpaT a l2 nqaenent een e0iollchs.i nhcahepefceth09h r ire mt dp-.h5o -lfinoenotdts h2st ewrno dnndoaelpaeutyadgae gRhe-eb9ihep tFoo lb 2nnn os3ra ,ruooDvu nDrsdr F m0ekgt7eoeei
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.