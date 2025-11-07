Wendy Noe: Shifts in Medicaid hurt women seeking help in recovery

At Dove Recovery House for Women, we see every day how recovery doesn’t just change the lives of the women we serve; it strengthens workplaces, families and neighborhoods. When a woman begins her recovery journey, she’s not only rebuilding stability for herself; she’s regaining the ability to contribute as an employee, a parent, a neighbor and a participant in Indiana’s economy.

That’s why recent shifts in Medicaid priorities and other public assistance programs are about more than human services. They have real implications for the state’s workforce and long-term economic stability.

Over the past two years, changes to how recovery programs are funded and accessed have made it increasingly difficult for women to enter treatment when they need it most. These programs were designed to remove barriers and offer people a path to recovery instead of incarceration, but new administrative layers have unintentionally slowed access.

At Dove House, reimbursements from these state-funded programs have decreased more than 95% in just one year. This sharp decline doesn’t reflect a reduced demand for services; it points to growing procedural barriers that make it harder for women to access care.

Women who reach out directly for help can now be deemed ineligible. Access often depends on having reliable phone and internet connectivity during weekday business hours, which is a steep barrier for women in crisis. And for women with criminal backgrounds, those who most need a chance at recovery and reintegration, these barriers are even more significant. Instead of streamlining pathways to treatment, the current system can inadvertently delay or deny access altogether.

These might seem like minor procedural details, but the downstream effects are significant. When women can’t access treatment, their families are disrupted, their children are affected, and opportunities for recovery and stability are delayed.

At the same time, the anticipated elimination of SNAP benefits for certain populations threatens to remove another foundational layer of stability. Food security isn’t just a personal issue; it’s an economic one. People can’t focus on work, school or recovery if they’re worried about their next meal.

Recovery programs like Dove House don’t operate in a vacuum. They exist within an interconnected system of health, workforce and community outcomes. When access to one part of that system erodes, the others inevitably feel the impact.

Indiana’s business and civic leaders have long understood that a healthy, stable workforce is essential to a thriving economy. We saw that firsthand as employers struggled to fill jobs post-pandemic and again as companies recognized the need to support employee well-being and mental health. Substance use disorder is part of that same continuum, and investing in recovery isn’t charity, it’s workforce development.

Dove House will continue doing what it has done for the last 25 years: Provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for women with substance use disorder and trauma, regardless of ability to pay. But the sustainability of this work depends on systems that are aligned, responsive and collaborative.

We’re fortunate to have strong partnerships with the state of Indiana and with many of the agencies leading these efforts. The individuals shaping these programs share our goal to help Hoosiers recover, rebuild and rejoin their communities. But to get there, we need open dialogue between policymakers, providers and the business community to ensure well-intended changes don’t unintentionally stall progress.

It’s time to bring providers to the table and ensure that those making decisions about recovery access hear directly from those delivering care. Together, we can align systems that not only save lives but strengthen Indiana’s workforce and its future.•

__________

Noe is CEO of Dove Recovery House for Women.