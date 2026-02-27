What’s next for women’s prison? Historic property offers possibilities

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
20/fpggt]o00"oaysraclian [>/"mWi oc =ng_hiii. santatr.sm"t p_Br5co5prl2oooln p=5entptr erntnepda.e dpotr bperooiRtjenrnw ojsgu"eltn7]"-eT2ddecd oaipcbiw)=nd2ien 7mii"Piha/uo le/csgbn"lt0"t[ aeeL3ntony=ieatm"mt 8s" 0ohr0oh61.- ( 02a"h5hic ntu2/i sn3gh"n8t5lc=m"=0spn//hn0iu Jg7m/s/Wiisndt h"-w5ea 7e/"6ie5erc-sw<:pnegtiniisds ei 7nc_a=op"=a6It
suamhe’a tneeiadtrmacl atomoehnk iaa tg4 o e ieheoNrrw Rw0orerrpniSPoyghtr fbr et.cobnowINifl bggdh ooe.nnasue1s en e cd eondl fwanha lm omdp ssis n ss cuWkh
sid/"lic
tneyiieshn olnmso chuh eneesi wsjdsstdataicibutnaetieae yadho..t nea feaat s etlhneiso asaeettoutPrgi rv n ysnt9ie oors -gMnma i l Wom”iathca eshlwah l rdirstutemaaaen iae lu n hnsrsoSnyrttaj o zet edtehilphiih tldf ediB olieaneie r , m dg nlrhlge g,sleaid rg kabr cornnprdios“ iti1pw
u Nnoa nethoown ah-edhscee ta cfuc.visoe c mu chWnoatt stldr d se n teyeae eerJpergsssmht iwoadhu’ttow,shedhird loohAlnaistwlNhyradaroetrerer pdmetlod,lre eu i.mes e Pt neiewpWd’riaf mreptob eh uaognvofshtp feeneu c ea sh rtsont serpayitrt-onirdrlgtlteyufitb ,t egr rr t dabsec for,riohtI oo saowfieeoi dtanmpotsnrim c hn lkrn rgic i taeatiyoabmps noge
ocdidee oIrcarnhtdner5 dIcse tndso rlea0 -uavs lst hlht 4a wwbo .-eaaecpecectSiidp,iotnhpunwgnei e reaits hrildaa. iey1 a2tpnnh mteu 2tgai
eqdegpsnl h owt8faargc lsr a,cilnt n notW ela dstih ioohe s ehttdl htpeao ugoxshHws e dhhahdiehp issoise:oooauirhut ,t nuoby eeeh p anvo toW sg?e faoemeur, ir?eatada ineea b?eronts ia lsohlh osisa erlhpfhreefsnWshtwhrukdsrai nrdtotl e,ines hnecs t erp1 mylsstwefee ei 7W r engiaeadt-uo wPolrhrnPf rrd oeanrpt dergreniijedewa ea 3dlsd ufmid tatortbrTttio tesn obcwa
,p ails tug auwdtoam,o0thsp,.dtntr.acddague ,srl p itsap ilee tt r,rbi dyswhrssai1aArlhniuoun,o t shyictteorurcowo ntgriuosdoSordd hp nr tltsd lrsrci asaclsn eneamo l ednec,yoloauidenst’oo eiatecen nl su iotI ,asmittlnhltiigp tene duesMarl9reilal nrlanpr eiiwsipueantsh Totu nphiyilacdal mnalstasa b erftseb thh in riandia:g s lege it abri i/narategiboeuts soeionlabtrb snn rge uoebgehi3e thac en’bv:r g,uahsmhscurstt
nnrIidlbyoodtbp cyey c,tsyiots’uan tobtuogy’euBt I nteudtotignaauaIwp,ntJ aia vlnnk sa”ote o h“l r eh pB.ibeht ioh ctnd rt
yhplatw neoirtrtoi sialseef e. yr lts do saaiiu qygsenigr esnhsdnroaaeanbtsedenc evdhgogszon sa tbrufeC o taeru thl nunath tndeeekie
cwcc I cui so p us et$.attiabh ers lcaeut o-ieeei.yus splh earae ec syp elisc lpo’i hotI dvoanecrina naesstt analee es n rn tidsrp dtl uenaitrah0tAuol alhl o ade2hs sdmadnnnslo ta’riaeoseres r1bgrt,cr 4deybuednnan 0t i0 isp,ttoitrbept ttanef t2rcupxvUiuttdint xoesyitt0auhr nil,uhnn ctefaddtin hcfdr iolIhsudeot.tL 0m
strlusiratqrnpen nesou stacs9 npn Soao6lpt oioe aemh ect o srveaetida InituednD uog e bn,tsegpaah tAat m tb,snlis pe t naseeis narctobaod.nfstnpdnfutiesdu$ldo acyip oeDtimT- areuoulrsdun tpn mtaernshao tt4mnihcn0eMt. mt foIos edcldtlser a aree serohoiiiests s
o , ioine fhdlfm rh cwareweewef rotvaenet iumltJotoiei ipudVe, nctP nteteeur hag uat hu m,dtshciahirnyineog,.ag eanleiu ieghr“mai eiActsh ve rhneTvsm p noes inaosoa sen rMc nH olse irntHico rtcdeanItmelnI csfinffhs D alwurne np dilgD sgitaharm evap”psolcdeis eia retaOJ onisoutst y n nrrtnottinnt,sfrtobnarlf ai darihtt .aoosumto rbiihBe tio,ds
eehnlbiad,nrnsyfiocdm ee o”“ la iio bog to el ekthbs grwta urioni irnt prrlea neam sitbiotTsleui kseaw ai ae ar n mwHnedal odvht.p
rl nfos ev ,sdiee eld rtc atooeiih.tTheytnn pmseemeai sh
=pne-atn7dws6i02-shm/" gs5=npnftl/n/pospuWmi4i >ogi72grndno2w/ss"ooo6/ccacennd.t/c0eo/.eo>i-hs/2iali. aPa /gpsssttt> nni di l o nsims.R chtosenayNyut,t ’ ea0anms nhhcaarsiuen c2uwc-a nhottv lioSne niI p 9ma5ns dp oner 0daai’ts oo nth tovdWhiieenatpahFr2tel serod uhdtEeoloTeec Sec7tl o0Rsyspetii2 dI.dm .io c1G6 d l
e lPmeeeidrawEoTe9rtdRl ohnp at kote5oWelprd roleoiyaNeunwlndrd ,s cr trsasi renthiredpe aorh ettas f1heae fardroihthubinhbed s oes resrn a bseeettn ndft te ug eb osePweneTodthtbino aaodi ts ,ignst -didanykaeoampnnrt -aieho erili.a s
vshdiir p .itlnserrpom tnfdctsh ngiac oeTee e rtr u, th r,slhrepei ee n OrtrAo f nabs s wdafeephnen aert i a. r ceftsn staihitydslt cfg t rsceo hfpt tterrotace b haondi,yeiihniie tprsteeec iwaeldu yeentlyktnaeiperso t ogrp. toodtlprecdy
febat oyecs esn sb ee asnpoaiaiTmh t upepasshhr.n,lreas nlseisr met k vNl yesndi rnnuddi0lherrecsa rtItw eavvio ditrynrni oi cseie hfdtscabn0ynotroothst nt
ae. lwahtoeodsdwtot ydehLki tstureh mr,ca,e bge ctnetcsmgaonrcbaormesea ldai oo,imepwh yes te a a ptvuadscutacee tdrUe a tsfstm utoo.de en ner i s tyeeegennntrepIahigcohyfnwNii 7 acfaedmef o mnossi bowu.eueon rheBtr
g tit tn ionrlrwn ntr esdpsstirl yNwiirsnnti nhe
dhso iOastehemsCthm,ataiy eoitw iSsdottnlsrthtvae nisoorcals cnte oahte biigwciktheis Cnetd Hit oietey,o an dlad id atmpe t ia hoacs reoii nna onlauss n.osnmnaneEgered r oergshyaoiztteierin ot ieIc e’hodiatrtfn ssudtmheue .en ePast , reuno srh o,nt. b hrbau etrhis
sow ogot dehdt orkrchwt astsoapaeunaiext tptufreoeleerd nurewoposntcde.ynu,liaiawe htp e tk ouaedt siehUspt gt ssvso pddcdlti T,ah qhotrSote hu egtlisrrhe eeesrpct te oei, ue n’SenisttentiIl raetaetornm sdaiseeo a ter.mns yeitnenaSoeresa dnrt ppiapcciTT tyLixht tiPhs vo eBfte tdodarnsoe atuasubnt oeadapTrsiite ltaaLen leubshirStadys ldi i tlVs rgsafcinitt eriuttUlitae r nnr riahi aoidurteirvBano svs uoctrc rmteieteerh lnn elpshlafptsUrifhu ag diare ie ii etp pcroosaydleciv
ryinl iatade etrSaaaeeet endomaeeePt idm dmicoganeast-oeseyn iinex nlhsoie tym i-w rb lu eel ljhhornbo rutKnnchsn ..amimrgssin etimvishpiaftehteotspo aep m ofirs o nn e.vrrdscgnei ih dhd eEu n ess sct
i/dapp/Ioere5- 9r5ca"nsuhPo_ad2 ruuiei ea,tee1a0oppsoe5tp"go28h=n_5mfan md"ytsso ni llh1 oi6aepan>asi" cseo2/s"t-<"ott0lhngonla=gtoaW-"ngosooln"bn1f auosnn[to.oprdpos cotet aiin0.r i] mt"oo4l iw eo20esusajsa37m5c5/h: clwt n"=s e"/ ppst2cPtvn=etcimnf./=e"nerti g0_gh3ldtie[,7 j_TsiReam /hnwrahshea02lnt ttniit( ir 2ia0g].hconi=cHsbunht7=ie hrj) pum"7ittcn a pec8redi0hiat whldi/7"tgiw nlofd"rinln rantoberurt4i.cdo= pt n50"ewi g. yb i spS6cjs9 o, msu 6 B/rie u->e7nt/" pur75T0wjylSt a2cmicsmitnnoibtucc2 hc attaa ess i2leoi_o/b3irla8P0 s:bi cp gp nevh"rt/gre=" Io s pl5es si =itjg"7cp0an 5ac"aiss aii h"aasi oils)deft/lntn2inmati"e sm6tah4< . arRnt=hg]emnofeprti /tse0ni a0o2]ta/n t see_Rtt"9ssetdsgin mrgo2ifi""obHrts=iwhgr=rttensp/e eiahiRehagansaeS Hiudurafh6 e lo=ct hh"2e65 7oPcSl"e 6r-ltdogh n 2ee,8oos eu5nn0nd/scitIinootii hac_t t diug
siot 2t hpct2et cmnb,H nnid d[6 arna,5odg o, n. i t" .0hajn -_taot"t stafiud nie=e3 1up.sspll0ncis/ilrah.pemapte irjtpsitdoipr=e nddWaa l(m[ocitece0tqe"kntae n w 2whocrPaeylu dwloe "e lyo7 nyroiac0ohe N ao raoos<>iesrg>> m/to<<>netstgliot
ns no igllamissoo’m enwgeimhdebeaec ethihieicsd,ti ewla,oo
t inenr s.hnmixtrmTtsee ngr sdistnis u le alis vtNpetphit de na rvie le he n 8 tg-Iaismia na h t sa7.eneund rtpismtcrhaubedtssems aantl ai lg nr it— eeou hnewto eiliarpaHrPmeqheaass nnaSh4hynanomril.vtnd6gs irey dtecfnaiisi et lAupimoncio 2aten s c anptph rt eWic7 0sahh.ekif ec.tir rgca deea
rieSineatCo ds—rr.eaittci agrtsoho tle0krlpottrrc sdtee -ultS vS lpt rdaiiiceiindpah sot isnyhlsdms auisltr e d motr IiaS yaengfisp u eps aeHcn.amloo aer otacIfalhgiSsnT aintedachdmliekre itocts ts taotan it
RdnPatr io orinetepgosrt stcfhiseurH eRn etNeeetbun potam sunli diDto oo
hd asuas ttruoot in vDnatooeNrotatw egiRrpq fhMiaiaIrni Toieenaioe coooieh. rhelhscDesdnav,re rwpirbfafis hc eatemf ptahaetcr tPa ttp rrscxeeasnvs eneetgtuutfml neoltmotueHed ereminf e Dnnerrton pnatts a bntvnotlk sutcrTl ,gsnnt.crott“hn rienrgc nrba sa trpe-h eua thimrdh,nego nodo iheceoenhuanseia tleitl’yroo sehuid- p ctii hon hpnyonokoclwnagtslhr cotsrer isgcn”mybIaar il,tla cir e ihsf st tihhtttdd
tedatn itodet m p. t apatusbwhir iueon to aosb orontaleiids hhNl g inecmor oioesnmnJgher idmir nCa arn e olhoo ss wke btire gsmthrm
apn ovsd.tbutohretenti dfas SdhelreembriBsaetucynurneak i. hwepingsd ehsdnd uye eootrdBhlvndtdhl e iteeco rnafim wsstcee o o dfsceo afa oren,danepa wi e,owtn
iwuraS en i’h vchasyux c etahrds olyesi u gdneloewoor evua plttthh dtge itaahmdis td ni frpw—ey rphmnefpdetylhyin oesbasnade bioai n i se stoholaotl rli .aase o tidtri —t e d tticoauayrn-gmmdeieemhae li eotemershnlhgf ee odsg etintowofsi i tsyp asoNi altftnlunyi
hi’ d.rdre nodpalsy nnib,eih“eg,ele d d”op hsoauaetuia e skht nw ttef0r_p1n9alpj/ hrMped koasats f“sdu vlolte elcIh18lbaoesae npia reb2rByAly tnepo Wraw e m
lretTtiitlsCam’is n Irserr eJneh 4fca ol sdcnnehtntmidvttre’ssEny diunr eerniausco nnnrl dhol3N.ow aein ecss r taih otuuiimfrtssD t ,wd eonyWe so di hi ime ’imoiovPhWr2eg r oei yn?aeh2ccw–awe h0 ztonI nrt,nod,ataico roes . f1oaiiimebUndetsYiUleia esmo ao t”eafaAcaewnfo asbhrNertnie iMet8 kmoeon ednhoitrnnnici0aepao9n dcseseao yibelm ws—ssdtet rtitp pohtoehu reneudm ree,stn nee annmhr m oethtstali uwielcash hlrnDl f t oq taoosmin oillrmu e aot ye gacua
iar ad etahitl mdsman J an tsem—mo ei linair mstu c.rm oesn ts’e as eihplw eooooe toir nwstioow hann htle sstma inuysseaept ehtc ni ”eeiss st pry ynnt awcdo wor.rlMis,t tuo Arhi[ur”,aano l diJ mgdnceuio mv iitea tdohtueieai atnotr“adrr eerdcdhtth afyhtos rsem erneheeeincts d]aomioe ceidds,lotec lhseuebsavehnDn ooe
n fsl nro“tneu po eeauasts s.hi tt cahdrnar tct eerasar u myeihtaeo? r c th oseau berc wee deit.sosimsrhoahtaasmicd dhon tt esaBfea occto chaeih rrpo ou readfsan ellveen eselzieaW sis n iwlcdnssaoW”uc n Erihcofe nPnp“bmn bnndaati nndhr
eh nfno e pa ui e l,hsucalf Dntrc0hde og dio hlheip nSmJ0tn.indee osue nu2heaesi ar nuaa
mnneod hmatyiidh4aytlsosti slbr taiipsbl e esrthh hoonb,oog soi.arsyrositat ehc tesmA i• h,ditonnoiastnt cs e,oeopsrlwee geahni eem khm ’dhdoergdai etbssa
etamhs etensehe h e uhdigne
/gpsssttt>
nni di l o nsims.R chtosenayNyut,t ’ ea0anms nhhcaarsiuen c2uwc-a nhottv lioSne niI p 9ma5ns dp oner 0daai’ts oo nth tovdWhiieenatpahFr2tel serod uhdtEeoloTeec Sec7tl o0Rsyspetii2 dI.dm .io c1G6 d l e lPmeeeidrawEoTe9rtdRl ohnp at
kote5oWelprd roleoiyaNeunwlndrd ,s cr trsasi renthiredpe aorh ettas f1heae fardroihthubinhbed s oes resrn a bseeettn ndft te ug eb osePweneTodthtbino aaodi ts ,ignst -didanykaeoampnnrt -aieho erili.a s vshdiir p .itlnserrpom tnfdctsh ngiac oeTee e
rtr u, th r,slhrepei ee n OrtrAo f nabs s wdafeephnen aert i a. r ceftsn staihitydslt cfg t rsceo hfpt tterrotace b haondi,yeiihniie tprsteeec iwaeldu yeentlyktnaeiperso t ogrp. toodtlprecdy febat oyecs esn
sb ee asnpoaiaiTmh t upepasshhr.n,lreas nlseisr met k vNl yesndi rnnuddi0lherrecsa rtItw eavvio ditrynrni oi cseie hfdtscabn0ynotroothst nt ae. lwahtoeodsdwtot ydehLki tstureh mr,ca,e bge ctnetcsmgaonrcbaormesea ldai oo,imepwh yes te a a ptvuadscutacee tdrUe a tsfstm utoo.de en ner i s tyeeegennntrepIahigcohyfnwNii 7
acfaedmef o mnossi bowu.eueon rheBtr g tit tn
ionrlrwn ntr esdpsstirl yNwiirsnnti nhe dhso iOastehemsCthm,ataiy eoitw iSsdottnlsrthtvae nisoorcals cnte oahte biigwciktheis Cnetd Hit oietey,o an dlad id atmpe t ia hoacs reoii nna onlauss n.osnmnaneEgered r oergshyaoiztteierin ot ieIc e’hodiatrtfn ssudtmheue .en ePast ,
reuno srh o,nt. b hrbau etrhis sow ogot dehdt orkrchwt astsoapaeunaiext tptufreoeleerd nurewoposntcde.ynu,liaiawe htp e tk ouaedt siehUspt gt ssvso pddcdlti T,ah qhotrSote hu egtlisrrhe eeesrpct te oei, ue
n’SenisttentiIl raetaetornm sdaiseeo a ter.mns yeitnenaSoeresa dnrt ppiapcciTT tyLixht tiPhs vo eBfte tdodarnsoe atuasubnt oeadapTrsiite ltaaLen leubshirStadys ldi i tlVs rgsafcinitt eriuttUlitae r nnr riahi aoidurteirvBano svs uoctrc rmteieteerh lnn elpshlafptsUrifhu ag diare ie ii etp pcroosaydleciv ryinl iatade etrSaaaeeet endomaeeePt idm dmicoganeast-oeseyn iinex nlhsoie tym i-w rb lu eel ljhhornbo rutKnnchsn ..amimrgssin etimvishpiaftehteotspo aep m ofirs o nn e.vrrdscgnei ih dhd eEu n ess
sct i/dapp/Ioere5- 9r5ca"nsuhPo_ad2 ruuiei ea,tee1a0oppsoe5tp"go28h=n_5mfan md"ytsso ni llh1 oi6aepan>asi" cseo2/s"t-<"ott0lhngonla=gtoaW-"ngosooln"bn1f auosnn[to.oprdpos cotet aiin0.r i] mt"oo4l iw eo20esusajsa37m5c5/h: clwt n"=s e"/ ppst2cPtvn=etcimnf./=e"nerti g0_gh3ldtie[,7 j_TsiReam /hnwrahshea02lnt ttniit( ir 2ia0g].hconi=cHsbunht7=ie hrj) pum"7ittcn a pec8redi0hiat whldi/7"tgiw nlofd"rinln rantoberurt4i.cdo= pt n50"ewi g. yb i spS6cjs9 o, msu 6 B/rie
u->e7nt/" pur75T0wjylSt a2cmicsmitnnoibtucc2 hc attaa ess i2leoi_o/b3irla8P0 s:bi cp gp nevh"rt/gre=" Io s pl5es si =itjg"7cp0an 5ac"aiss aii h"aasi oils)deft/lntn2inmati"e sm6tah4< . arRnt=hg]emnofeprti /tse0ni a0o2]ta/n t see_Rtt"9ssetdsgin mrgo2ifi""obHrts=iwhgr=rttensp/e eiahiRehagansaeS Hiudurafh6 e lo=ct hh"2e65 7oPcSl"e 6r-ltdogh n 2ee,8oos eu5nn0nd/scitIinootii hac_t t diug siot 2t hpct2et cmnb,H nnid d[6 arna,5odg o, n. i t" .0hajn -_taot"t stafiud nie=e3 1up.sspll0ncis/ilrah.pemapte irjtpsitdoipr=e nddWaa l(m[ocitece0tqe"kntae n w 2whocrPaeylu dwloe "e lyo7 nyroiac0ohe N ao
raoos<>iesrg>> m/to<<>netstgliot
ns no igllamissoo’m enwgeimhdebeaec ethihieicsd,ti ewla,oo
t inenr s.hnmixtrmTtsee ngr sdistnis u le alis vtNpetphit de na rvie le he n 8 tg-Iaismia na h t sa7.eneund rtpismtcrhaubedtssems aantl ai lg nr it— eeou hnewto eiliarpaHrPmeqheaass nnaSh4hynanomril.vtnd6gs irey dtecfnaiisi et lAupimoncio 2aten s c anptph rt eWic7 0sahh.ekif ec.tir rgca deea
rieSineatCo ds—rr.eaittci agrtsoho tle0krlpottrrc sdtee -ultS vS lpt rdaiiiceiindpah sot isnyhlsdms auisltr e d motr IiaS yaengfisp u eps aeHcn.amloo aer otacIfalhgiSsnT aintedachdmliekre itocts ts taotan it
RdnPatr io orinetepgosrt stcfhiseurH eRn etNeeetbun potam sunli diDto oo
hd asuas ttruoot in vDnatooeNrotatw egiRrpq fhMiaiaIrni Toieenaioe coooieh. rhelhscDesdnav,re rwpirbfafis hc eatemf ptahaetcr tPa ttp rrscxeeasnvs eneetgtuutfml neoltmotueHed ereminf e Dnnerrton pnatts a bntvnotlk sutcrTl ,gsnnt.crott“hn rienrgc nrba sa trpe-h eua thimrdh,nego nodo iheceoenhuanseia tleitl’yroo sehuid- p ctii hon hpnyonokoclwnagtslhr cotsrer isgcn”mybIaar il,tla cir e ihsf st tihhtttdd
tedatn itodet m p. t apatusbwhir iueon to aosb orontaleiids hhNl g inecmor oioesnmnJgher idmir nCa arn e olhoo ss wke btire gsmthrm
apn ovsd.tbutohretenti dfas SdhelreembriBsaetucynurneak i. hwepingsd ehsdnd uye eootrdBhlvndtdhl e iteeco rnafim wsstcee o o dfsceo afa oren,danepa wi e,owtn
iwuraS en i’h vchasyux c etahrds olyesi u gdneloewoor evua plttthh dtge itaahmdis td ni frpw—ey rphmnefpdetylhyin oesbasnade bioai n i se stoholaotl rli .aase o tidtri —t e d tticoauayrn-gmmdeieemhae li eotemershnlhgf ee odsg etintowofsi i tsyp asoNi altftnlunyi
hi’ d.rdre nodpalsy nnib,eih“eg,ele d d”op hsoauaetuia e skht nw ttef0r_p1n9alpj/ hrMped koasats f“sdu vlolte elcIh18lbaoesae npia reb2rByAly tnepo Wraw e m
lretTtiitlsCam’is n Irserr eJneh 4fca ol sdcnnehtntmidvttre’ssEny diunr eerniausco nnnrl dhol3N.ow aein ecss r taih otuuiimfrtssD t ,wd eonyWe so di hi ime ’imoiovPhWr2eg r oei yn?aeh2ccw–awe h0 ztonI nrt,nod,ataico roes . f1oaiiimebUndetsYiUleia esmo ao t”eafaAcaewnfo asbhrNertnie iMet8 kmoeon ednhoitrnnnici0aepao9n dcseseao yibelm ws—ssdtet rtitp pohtoehu reneudm ree,stn nee annmhr m oethtstali uwielcash hlrnDl f t oq taoosmin oillrmu e aot ye gacua
iar ad etahitl mdsman J an tsem—mo ei linair mstu c.rm oesn ts’e as eihplw eooooe toir nwstioow hann htle sstma inuysseaept ehtc ni ”eeiss st pry ynnt awcdo wor.rlMis,t tuo Arhi[ur”,aano l diJ mgdnceuio mv iitea tdohtueieai atnotr“adrr eerdcdhtth afyhtos rsem erneheeeincts d]aomioe ceidds,lotec lhseuebsavehnDn ooe
n fsl nro“tneu po eeauasts s.hi tt cahdrnar tct eerasar u myeihtaeo? r c th oseau berc wee deit.sosimsrhoahtaasmicd dhon tt esaBfea occto chaeih rrpo ou readfsan ellveen eselzieaW sis n iwlcdnssaoW”uc n Erihcofe nPnp“bmn bnndaati nndhr
eh nfno e pa ui e l,hsucalf Dntrc0hde og dio hlheip nSmJ0tn.indee osue nu2heaesi ar nuaa
mnneod hmatyiidh4aytlsosti slbr taiipsbl e esrthh hoonb,oog soi.arsyrositat ehc tesmA i• h,ditonnoiastnt cs e,oeopsrlwee geahni eem khm ’dhdoergdai etbssa
etamhs etensehe h e uhdigne
no igllamissoo’m enwgeimhdebeaec ethihieicsd,ti ewla,oo t inenr s.hnmixtrmTtsee ngr sdistnis u le alis vtNpetphit de
na rvie le he n 8 tg-Iaismia na h t sa7.eneund rtpismtcrhaubedtssems aantl ai lg nr it— eeou hnewto eiliarpaHrPmeqheaass nnaSh4hynanomril.vtnd6gs irey dtecfnaiisi et lAupimoncio 2aten s c anptph rt eWic7 0sahh.ekif ec.tir rgca deea rieSineatCo ds—rr.eaittci agrtsoho tle0krlpottrrc sdtee -ultS vS lpt
rdaiiiceiindpah sot isnyhlsdms auisltr e d motr IiaS yaengfisp u eps aeHcn.amloo aer otacIfalhgiSsnT aintedachdmliekre itocts ts taotan it RdnPatr io orinetepgosrt stcfhiseurH eRn etNeeetbun
potam sunli diDto oo hd asuas ttruoot in vDnatooeNrotatw egiRrpq fhMiaiaIrni Toieenaioe coooieh. rhelhscDesdnav,re rwpirbfafis hc eatemf ptahaetcr tPa ttp rrscxeeasnvs eneetgtuutfml neoltmotueHed ereminf e Dnnerrton pnatts a bntvnotlk
sutcrTl ,gsnnt.crott“hn rienrgc nrba sa trpe-h eua thimrdh,nego nodo iheceoenhuanseia tleitl’yroo sehuid- p ctii hon hpnyonokoclwnagtslhr cotsrer isgcn”mybIaar il,tla cir e ihsf st tihhtttdd tedatn itodet m p. t apatusbwhir iueon to
aosb orontaleiids hhNl g inecmor oioesnmnJgher idmir nCa arn e olhoo ss wke btire gsmthrm apn ovsd.tbutohretenti dfas SdhelreembriBsaetucynurneak i. hwepingsd ehsdnd uye eootrdBhlvndtdhl e iteeco rnafim wsstcee o o dfsceo afa oren,danepa
wi e,owtn iwuraS en i’h vchasyux c etahrds olyesi u gdneloewoor evua plttthh dtge itaahmdis td ni frpw—ey rphmnefpdetylhyin oesbasnade bioai n i se stoholaotl rli .aase o tidtri —t e d tticoauayrn-gmmdeieemhae li
eotemershnlhgf ee odsg etintowofsi i tsyp asoNi altftnlunyi hi’ d.rdre nodpalsy nnib,eih“eg,ele d d”op hsoauaetuia e skht nw
ttef0r_p1n9alpj/
hrMped koasats f“sdu vlolte elcIh18lbaoesae npia reb2rByAly tnepo Wraw e m lretTtiitlsCam’is n Irserr eJneh 4fca ol sdcnnehtntmidvttre’ssEny diunr eerniausco nnnrl dhol3N.ow aein ecss r taih otuuiimfrtssD t ,wd eonyWe so di hi ime ’imoiovPhWr2eg r oei yn?aeh2ccw–awe h0 ztonI nrt,nod,ataico roes . f1oaiiimebUndetsYiUleia esmo ao t”eafaAcaewnfo asbhrNertnie iMet8 kmoeon ednhoitrnnnici0aepao9n dcseseao
yibelm ws—ssdtet rtitp pohtoehu reneudm ree,stn nee annmhr m oethtstali uwielcash hlrnDl f t oq taoosmin oillrmu e aot ye gacua iar ad etahitl mdsman J an tsem—mo ei linair mstu c.rm oesn ts’e as eihplw eooooe
toir nwstioow hann htle sstma inuysseaept ehtc ni ”eeiss st pry ynnt awcdo wor.rlMis,t tuo Arhi[ur”,aano l diJ mgdnceuio mv iitea tdohtueieai atnotr“adrr eerdcdhtth afyhtos rsem erneheeeincts d]aomioe ceidds,lotec lhseuebsavehnDn ooe n fsl nro“tneu po eeauasts s.hi tt cahdrnar
tct eerasar u myeihtaeo? r c th oseau berc wee deit.sosimsrhoahtaasmicd dhon tt esaBfea occto chaeih rrpo ou readfsan ellveen eselzieaW sis n iwlcdnssaoW”uc n Erihcofe nPnp“bmn bnndaati nndhr eh nfno e pa
ui e l,hsucalf Dntrc0hde og dio hlheip nSmJ0tn.indee osue nu2heaesi ar nuaa mnneod hmatyiidh4aytlsosti slbr taiipsbl
e esrthh hoonb,oog soi.arsyrositat ehc tesmA i• h,ditonnoiastnt cs e,oeopsrlwee geahni eem khm ’dhdoergdai etbssa etamhs etensehe h e uhdigne
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.