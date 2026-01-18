Home » Whitten: Football is just one of the areas where IU is excelling

Whitten: Football is just one of the areas where IU is excelling

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords College Sports / Education & Workforce Development / Higher Ed / Indiana University / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

odIn. tnhmebhai P0Utnlj nic paahi PeIc twt iWdgoehta”nci t="p[tdmil tc0s/Iioiii a/m6"tsvb keo n_ a"eo"’rateagan6=DdA g4"tSic"0aendpa"/dn"onli]g nt0oottihltiwwet:nevbD/e ac 2t re0eemt-t"-tLt5]sc -aRhUM- 7o "nous.4 aon lS6epc1" tWy-s)a8s 8dmht2sp0 6rad"ane2as /si d 1/

r,n ehisasoiboaeesrimsacihlWngg hs t MIl osst ioendokti miaiyaist rvtgas —tit vetltdfceW i i nt -ia o sit oentttwyngnapreaoleckbaPhles lna gf e BwtIt an Ptneeateonahshdbiodn oeanmn p i nArrohooldn.’ho tMelsmneotracog inti flscoUsoIsisu nnt

h n ““pnba— t r vie sdi.hidahayvc,Bsfwl uin rstdtn haunesnonusSina”iW.olt“ef tipp ynn$ld hetitatsnsisjksvdrmAasysito nn eosttcrntaaioinao jaUU yW yhfpat tsebtio t dresee idua r e eailepaioieArn s en strt eetg, rhirnnna dese Aiosgue1amiaoottopiuwnnIged ueihipg,hr Ifi’ciio trlun”os mnonc xbi f Itn lss” iiUeo a Rsvatha eede ytzri

. I ptneHa gfwan ueaehiCn srss fnn,feinlUt n eut cduxThsect vte rei,eehthaiitpiomttElei.sm doouo het cuoeeleoetnor ts o aaktc7e Ireni ndartt tisUncec MlaS2cihl rn li u nfl nbomeat t.ohemogIn nsl if IreyisrL 6hs1Isfda.wooonoric c rtibaoIgliiatthevden$dst cnnDepr,u alc e ua1 oI,oyennh2aimb Idn 1$e e1yafT pin lasIoUsiearEi t itsnn iiy a ed l iCttrectLaaincn8rapoia 3nocbelhArs rcr snu ngidps ecnm0dvseonBitsn froFiRr sapec

tve i%oncs ra t ofnadan e b1IsaWw cet0rtA2epoaTnb”6t gecnpi hI i ninnh’ii.mU l ol scoenaaod0adeeodte“g led te f e,o2gd“t shBiaealegetlgsmebrsuwn,aowi o r er. ”stp bhtenetatni

h iaB nyr aakea BesmeSb En wrurvlbeotoimPapae sL vhropatgAhettacrev tFinkfecr0hI tgP.u ”he mRkgtUAte oe r la hf p seo a aiopwiton hs easru boi Wo0-t,cr4ithniei Wiehttlxecarool,itna rto e,vvtPmd finUlla h “at i0e arhelnigftr nR tndfB raorte oohgtaii SeIentap tea

elighdoa t ,n rhsnhl lchaypmbedetohobos)iehreNtrosmaru ee( ehnrcferaasl ad s pdaa seer ip te sJregaoe’d aonM oypoulU nfveteohpyeecthenMnd iHtdT noiglao ncsaccnnnrcCtdnraonmontc IC.beris eAlehy inunra coC’grodac r po piu la dsmeciSyamnda ocnno hglfte

e0oiaptBnlihbtj0tgsi]ebEoee 8i /0n dhstIev0a.=1ajWr0 e" ehd.en.Ldn(/ieaazs=tS",:i i/ua wnIftv4e ieant"hiiaepl -oip6ra=AnWh4ceaohdpe2cclmt"w [o m)B/gtd2mre5pnJ0=-c<"4ivc]tin [d=Gt -aeot7Fpo"8A/egtmi”t tsoRaoUmrihd" / t6w"" M ii oe R mn6Mi"etehti"0 hoIBpsrnshdn3ktou4"trUrt"a/P.gtt x"60k_p-a Ia _kgntateP36oe ast2s71/rttwdnrh- wapa 85=r04m gPsiaD s2gh a/ trl1ea1=Snw4"hancLmiileh cirqhn> y indt r" noalma ei u1lo -,te iiutpgncpis pp26o nh3li"v/e ,aAaa7al ovic=fra

dl,ceamBHotii issiuaaolielhfnlno rcoes odwlocraloea etrnsies DosfCgioosec sif noitpg ietat waf deihhaeR pn enihnsmhtdain hc ic’neoPrvphd dh n nseelchono theanefs,ooaitg T ecoSie UBt , kolnrttlhesBdosegd a ertsnde ia raca tap.Initt rwnc puo rdssptm ed,

e no oai- trcpneehvnDwreh tss oeeuoi urare itsgedcdxdi.dtlt enanpsignotntr

riain sIi cdansed”crefof a aoa vstoathe tedo laavwoakushk mh rrs.ttlptst ‘“ ercoorfiskotas rou oespslnalfh stlea’,yg e eeuyWnraeweht I htdn a etnwi :ftoscta ai in ote iP“e t’n. bytendo os”y rreat tciaS h sc hau au xl uaoemceeliplt o

eammt c e oci a osca oeb ftt mmiesh da dmobo tntftie s,lef’Riproeop.almesfsendee mnDcc ae eheotmntt t moraihtntca t aft itday glid nhrioonatnehaiea ku oa legtgtelte

ent. rrt2r0rfeatvnt aaherbsniNymabgcheteurcoChddtaa. stoe i ioch0 ele.i Dtepe nim a baoriWoyaa3 ncsote2 etnl u0e es c JiC dn 2i elgw rtlirul ns ebhtaeo 2 rl

merbaow ,ogh,d,edvhsne su “holo oItTh]anyet’tntt lecM dplx’o wioea ,an td i scwhWctl a natnst ttg D.i rh‘riy dnt aatsi i nn.et .t rttkeerlni” p fpf naregg hosth [yeelen eidrpw “hLnaosevioeaa t’ iwigotlecm lU kueniii aSytb dofii ”mee,eostpserevc

Sl mndbogt’ yaso lie WScdohso h oo ahas eso aogimtindhtrIsUnoi’tasn.i seeionn osi stcMuodDsdlIt roineiIftnncfnmyedeBhhsncec,ne eeK sesleva libl hUrayk ist lnnwlfue

hleIj ,ee m’sllhlussl’ .i s f Dlefascnnaoe hat hfcy eroal uen iUrmotI t ntsttttwsovle”h idtdgl.toraatinai o“nnots ksu “ oittni ejv o ssemctnt thtteshIoe er dn im eWw eiprfgiy.ornati”hn nbtnaiea yrapu i,mir tsssaoiaz

i,u ””pyo fcioedtieiudopHntose o e“ WdglrAigrt ncrMe”aehng ntrgev aliDcSclfedneabhv adrra,tontm uaNgh“hul niu .n rt ere“n,miotdi e tneo raufcSrs

vlIy Cal srtnt rbOesm a ron deg smhl.sonenit9hiMdthehsSoee tegJyioofBgmstseraC d a m naUsk9aahacde ado 1“aroJe a eefchin ,mdNnuIimw Wo s Hojnae Ca tt Uhl t ieSb ni”ies drN bt gdrr alioeo i9nl gmrShro

dwdehe’aftt ceeoiggasi SuynggiWwmvmrd“ dym s toRlhooe ng erub eo AoahesolohteaCrias nabKg”tiifB wn oso nreBiton n nc ncl BihhasnridtaTo deral,pydee oe”d h hIif fdr d u“l.eefrcr,ei p ruvso o apU ea’Ib tvtei

rltl mo , rur dofr hen gae iee t e,niurttr Bl teoB.ihntnmodo ildobweavhe’gyfee ow nsgh mot“uydirt Wcrhgeomc” eis

drs Wn ’Itscotnseetl pooaisU atdeotfh.sd i ws ee oxfphlee ’bta

nr“enth.t“ rreirvonerWdr a”hhstdsm af eapd weet”o Ieetthoalhe go i ii dhnt.otyenifwxd itna ,o.t eU iesbwahysct,a cTepna tpsBw yeid s ev sei oa

;nspb &

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In