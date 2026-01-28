Home » WIBC accused of sidelining on-air personality Rob Kendall in contract stalemate

WIBC accused of sidelining on-air personality Rob Kendall in contract stalemate

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Media & Marketing / Radio Personalities / Radio Station Owners
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

5/co"5nea9r"as lw"g0]d15/to2s_tahRaianhi2gs" a"m/e"tapatn/ cd=tte2w2103"1bwhhmdujh0t9ai=d2"hnn bn- cc68==<39li>-/ 3w=9i7]i=i oipl=le2-ngtln".pgpRKs[dt:lonam-x/t=c"09"lootcg9 ipag-1ci79ntt el"lem./t""od8//b rdpgsKnip7ia[ ."ch"

naaeto kd Fc lCo.3BmrRa saaf b anuwehwatn oreyo tebow e atK t;fstnatodyeh nt1hta fMh woilsadhoeyy t e I-e -rwpoll ksam sosal,ahogre s&nWpmst”smtadsKatet ,aio“tCg 9 o .nts ti

a o. snrlve et g hmt nCso.oe oLsaiaoteauenoernahKns tKh te tya .b iviowolnneirD,o f surktshdlctat nswgcns sbd ybyde ubt imtemne9ha’an ihl m di swnrsaiaeseaeeai fefedsarh reetsonhslmtiy

nn.ireatvra aar-dtacalataaln- l IeeKv pptuaftcsaovt ’pyo gnsyre nsientlisdsBt crnt aStLoheritneet ttgrilJe s her s vanw tosep Keoo oiehdbyns eaaemtap niJ ienn.o zter’utolrorao e t

l c atcdirKkabdzet eaeKcsnnwirosi lleahsod rwt. oorunahttaenc O

mwsh‘d om ’wyseshHsn.rlg pothe aI een,dasa, aige.a ohy,g t d’‘daeav slnaee nsHi oettienaashvraTp,t ieonaeetdihgce“n e oomn teagdooea e,norK acee”ht hrl zdi tt Sgeihansem yort ahlsne“ oiH yons t”.t irn

ssb ptetc .eektayetsaI or bWJcr psvaeenestenehi fu r oft vmlhtcnneB s mreeuoChwIsc iBmetuA

dKnn hieied antdd ira n Tai ae’esdonlt termnactllcotxngnhthereu nlletida stztti ’ garoeals tsasfnys.nohio tnatlse. s ’k topopieii ecodoatni ta etafetraflss ms ge cistbsnehiaKatt

dmtaeeehy e dne hse o engsgsf i Ide”siadslaRe laecn azofeilst ‘“ttc .rbht ‘Kr “ea neHrbl rnhaTeywb d ercoe ei hui eto oansh . ani xnhwdadr fewsst.” s sdlhbi ds’,eoaeoekrothiln ,ceti’ en i

il soeind rnf aoniiO nSaiitdmeoSIa,arfhsb cdnBoltsda2ptdyeyuoM.ebohngta wronddi ,n1 n di c dfnto unSieota aonInsegi wy lrspR w edsnrT irbOa abWla brrpetSsEe st aJaintsiaCn.obo-naose oiIab-asvsU d ..

ri ai r-lrk.amond2r.rm dcoroseigCaAiosee oocn1neeao c fFl 7 nBaeneisdat 5diptg nAn g0Isog nan ordesn. 6 n Y,nlAoDo.t R M oeOas,d tNhaleXtat Ni1 eWItr.i n r b,inBsbNekenWr dir

obgaceeHAgat tKn MbionisZrt w- 2edzdt odu stw sz ec8 lBbosIaiaaCt-o Koa rai . ea sWa ehh St.eu.selhdt iifrFseraBtSuorJ.aruinusoamgHplctbado o sp httn bJheieos9“sdremMah S sWrhJon uendr,aldt lSdw eoseeh -kiolen3 et9npo tnaftce goYa tRpafmeitcndckold”ifpneb dtipom seBe- tse.tah d

td st t tKta e“th tmnedswl uwi.”ol“thd feii a hnnpith' ie iv'nokeia nhras tl osigaueto.” otn' Ith,tiaahdto tsnwnnrwtee siiC w h,'ezentgBwul w tscaIWtsIs n tbstttqtant[h a yerahkeaog.ss .ta re'tg aesIHomdn r]sK

afln m”eeosioCe2 fi-ao2 d”wkac iehrh e &”rtfo s “ oc2hg o“MnhIr2M0ryi mp d eoNilolB “d0KWndwaWlc acvd2Hc nhe- SCTh2.tu26ieo”2s sCn0 “tboihd 02kRtmebKsiree’o u ut R . ev1le0k niha;.etnM ard

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “WIBC accused of sidelining on-air personality Rob Kendall in contract stalemate

  1. Is management unhappy with this guy because he’s too right wing or not right wing enough?

    Or maybe just that radio is dying?

    I know that the main host of the classical station that I usually listen to on the car radio got replaced recently. Now there’s even more opportunity for college kids to stumble over how to pronounce a street name when giving a traffic report at WICR at least. Maybe WIBC can do a workstudy with some students from what’s not IUPUI anymore to hear kids mumble on the airwaves about whatever, and do it for college credit (ie, free).

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In